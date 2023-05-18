The NFL should look to copy what the NBA has done in terms of a draft lottery in order to disincentive teams from ‘tanking’ during the season, NBC’s Mike Florio has claimed.

The last few weeks have seen two leagues in North America conduct pretty big events that will shape the future of their respective leagues. The NFL held their draft in Kansas City where the best players in college football were given their moment in the spotlight and told which teams they were going to spend their futures with.

Meanwhile this past Tuesday night, the NBA held and announced the Draft Lottery, where we found out the results for this year’s draft after teams were assigned different chances to obtain the #1 pick based on their records during the 2022-23 season, with the first pick going to the San Antonio Spurs.

The lottery was introduced as a way to add some jeopardy to proceedings and ensure that the worst team in the league didn’t necessarily pick up the best player simply by deliberately losing, or ‘tanking’. And Mike Florio thinks that the NFL should look to bring in a similar system in order to avoid teams pulling off similar stunts for the top talent in college.

Miss out on success, but still get rewarded?

Speaking on Pro Football Talk as part of a wider topic about possible changes to the NFL Draft system (starting at 8:22), Florio proposed that you gave all 18 teams that didn’t make the playoffs and equal chance of getting the #1 pick, claiming that doing so would get rid of teams wanting to tank because it would be far from guaranteed they’d be selecting first:

Think about the excitement that it generates for the 18. You can milk the hell out of this thing. You've got a lottery coming up, the 18 teams that did not make the playoffs all have an equal shot. We're going to count them down from 18 to 1 to determine who has the first pick in the draft. They could make this thing huge if they're willing to do it.

And this is the way to do it where you eliminate any temptation to tank, it's gone, it's gone forever, the conversation is over.

The only remaining sliver would be, did some team really not try to make the playoffs in order to get one of the balls? And that I think would be ridiculous, I really do. The chance of getting the first overall pick is so slim, why would you not want a shot at the playoffs? And it would be conspicuous, if you're a team that's trying to make it the last week and you bench half your starters after halftime… it would be obvious, it wouldn't just be forgotten and overlooked… it would be like 'holy crap, a team had a chance to make the playoffs and they took their quarterback out for the second half to see what the other guy could do'… It would be too big of a deal, it would be too obvious, and it would be too scrutinised.

Could the NFL go down this path

Whilst the NFL might not necessarily have a tanking ‘problem’, there have been a few occasions in recent years when the league have grown slightly suspicious and launched investigations into the Cleveland Browns and Miami Dolphins over their practices in recent years that certainly don’t look good.

Bringing in a lottery like this could remove any potential threat of it happening in the future, and whilst it isn’t perfect as Florio says, it does act as another event that the NFL can market and turn into a big event (something that they have become very good at, as the attendance at this year’s draft demonstrates).

Do we see it happening the way that Florio envisions exactly? No. If they were it probably would go down the ‘weighted’ version that the NBA uses where the lower picks get a higher percentage chance, but not a guarantee.