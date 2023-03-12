GiveMeSport has come up with our second attempt at a mock version of this year’s NFL Draft following the Chicago Bears’ trade with the Carolina Panthers.

The NFL is a league that you can’t quite take your eyes off. Even though the season finished a month ago, there are still plenty of goings on that will end up changing plans for the offseason and could very well change the course of the NFL for the next few years.

One of the best examples of this is the upcoming NFL Draft, where teams will pick the best college athletes that they think will take the league by storm and lay the groundwork for a run at the Super Bowl in the future, and we had our first big announcement regarding that a few days ago.

The Chicago Bears have traded the first overall pick in this year's draft to the Carolina Panthers in a move that will see the men from Chicago get a pretty nice haul in return as they move down to number nine on the board:

What has that done to the draft boards around the league? Well, this is who we think will be the players called during the first round and by what team now that things have had to change a little bit after the trade.

1 - Carolina Panthers

C.J Stroud, Quarterback, Ohio State

There are a number of quarterbacks for them to choose from, but Stroud comes across as the most pro-ready of the group in terms of his physical stature and his resume, and Frank Reich hasn’t worked with ‘small’ quarterbacks in the past, so he’ll stick with what he knows.

2 - Houston Texans

Bryce Young, Quarterback, Alabama

With Stroud gone, attention turns to who the ‘next best’ quarterback is. And despite concerns about his height, general consensus is that Young will go high, so Young falls into the Texan’s lap.

3 - Arizona Cardinals

Will Anderson Jr, Edge, Alabama

Needing to bring a presence on the defensive side of the ball left by the retired J.J. Watt, they take the best edge rusher in this draft in a pretty obvious move once the quarterbacks are gone.

4 - Indianapolis Colts

Will Levis, Quarterback, Kentucky

Having failed to find their quarterback with the carousel of veterans in the past few years, now is time for the Colts to grab someone young to build around.

5 - Seattle Seahawks

John Michael Schmitz, Centre, Minnesota

With the team leaning towards keeping Geno Smith, it's going to be imperative they can keep him injury free in hopes of repeating what he did last season, and Schmitz will do exactly that to replace the now retired Austin Blythe.

6 - Detroit Lions

Bryan Bresee, Defensive Tackle, Clemson

Nobody can doubt that they were electrifying on offence last year, but their defence was a shambles, and need to make sure they're getting pressure on the opposing QB as much as possible to give them some breathing space.

7 - Las Vegas Raiders

Steve Avila, Guard, TCU

The Raiders are looking rather thin at this position and are going to need a good one if they are to keep their new quarterback upright (whoever it may be).

8 - Atlanta Falcons

Anthony Richardson, Quarterback, Florida

This was an odd one to think about as they did take Desmond Ridder last year, but with Richardson appearing to fly up most people’s boards following the combine, despite his less-than-impressive college numbers, the Falcons take a swing and hope he can develop in the league.

9 - Chicago Bears

Jalen Carter, Defensive Tackle, Georgia

A bit like Laremy Tunsil when he had his controversy, there will be one team that will be willing to take the risk on Carter and that his legal issues will be sorted, and that team will be the Bears knowing that they now have extra picks to work with in the future should things go horribly wrong for Carter.

10 - Philadelphia Eagles

Drew Sanders, Linebacker, Arkansas

Not a lot that you can do to improve the NFC Champions, especially on offence after having one of the best in the league, so they go defence and take someone to help stop the run where they finished joint 16th last year.

11 - Tennessee Titans

Bijan Robinson, Running Back, Texas

Following the news that they might be moving on from Derrick Henry, they take a back who looks as if he's plug-in ready and one of the better running back prospects that we've seen in some time. And if they do keep Henry, can offer an incredible one-two punch similar to the Dallas Cowboys with Ezekiel Elliott and Tony Pollard.

12 - Houston Texans

Tyree Wilson, Edge Rusher, Texas Tech

Wilson is getting a lot of hype from a number of analysts, and he might just be seen as the guy to replace J.J. Watt after all these years without a serious force on the line.

13 - New York Jets

Luke Musgrave, Tight End, Oregon State

No real problems on the defensive side, and have some weapons out wide and in the backfield for whatever quarterback they pick up, but could use a safety blanket at tight end, so that's where Musgrave comes in.

14 - New England Patriots

Paris Johnson Jr, Tackle, Ohio State

Similar to above, defence looks OK and the Patriots have usually been pretty good when it comes to scouting linemen, so they'll bring in someone to protect Mac Jones in what will be a very important year for him.

15 - Green Bay Packers

Quentin Johnson, Wide Receiver, TCU

It will be a kick in the teeth to Aaron Rodgers, but this will probably be the year that the team look to add weapons to the outside to give Jordan Love something to work with.

16 - Washington Commanders

Jordan Addison, Wide Receiver, USC

Were really impressive on the defensive side of the ball, and with talk that they'll be working with Sam Howell at quarterback, it will be important to get him some weapons for Eric Bieniemy to possibly create some magic with.

17 - Pittsburgh Steelers

Calijah Kancey, Defensive Tackle, Pittsburgh

Could easily go offensive line, but given how they gelled a lot better last year as the year went on, they need to get some fresh meat to replace Tyson Alualu and Stefon Tuitt which still hasn't properly been filled.

18 - Detroit Lions

Joey Porter Jr, Cornerback, Penn State

Same logic as the previous pick, work heavily on the defence and take the best corner still left on the board (although a trade for Jalen Ramsey might change this).

19 - Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Antonio Johnson, Safety, Texas A&M

A lot of areas for the Buccaneers to work with as they go through a total rebuild as a franchise, so they could go anywhere, but the pickup of Johnson should give them a new lease of life in the secondary.

20 - Seattle Seahawks

Trenton Simpson, Linebacker, Clemson

A team that really struggled when it came to stopping the run last year, and they'll need someone to help stop that rot, and Simpson can do just that working from sideline to sideline.

21 - Los Angeles Chargers

Lukas Van Ness, Edge rusher, Iowa

With Khalil Mack not living up to expectations, they need some fresh blood off the edge and Van Ness, whilst not the most physically imposing, can still disrupt the backfield with speed and will offer a great bookend opposite Joey Bosa.

22 - Baltimore Ravens

Jalin Hyatt, Wide Receiver, Tennessee

A position that has gone underutilised somewhat given the offence that they run, but with Lamar Jackson looking more and more likely to leave, they can refresh the role and give their new man someone to work with.

23 - Minnesota Vikings

Daiyan Hanley, Linebacker, Washington State

With Eric Kendricks being released, the team will need a presence in the middle of the field, and his ability to cause takeaways as well as his speed should fill the slot nicely.

24 - Jacksonville Jaguars

Mazi Smith, Defensive Tackle, Michigan

Are looking a little light on the defensive line right now, and will need someone to force extra pressure to give their secondary some time to operate a little better.

25 - New York Giants

Israel Abanikanda, Running Back, Pittsburgh

Might need someone to fill the hole left by Saquon Barkley if he ends up leaving, and whilst not as physical, Abanikanda still has the ability to make plays that will mean Barkley might not be all that missed.

26 - Dallas Cowboys

DJ Turner II, Cornerback, Michigan

The perfect corner to operate opposite Trevon Diggs to help turn them into one of the more effective lockdown corners in the league, can also operate at nickel to work over the middle of the field too.

27 - Buffalo Bills

Jack Campbell, Linebacker, Iowa

Will need to find someone to replace the very important Tremaine Edwards as he looks to head to free agency and Campbell will bring a very physical presence to that side of the ball.

28 - Cincinnati Bengals

Jordan Battle, Safety, Alabama

With Jessie Bates on the way out, they take the best safety left on the board to take his place in a team that is pretty balanced all the way round.

29 - New Orleans Saints

Josh Downs, Wide Receiver, North Carolina

Give Derek Carr a new weapon to work with as he begins to establish life in New Orleans and they look to find someone to replace Michael Thomas if his injury problems rise up again.

30 - Philadelphia Eagles

Jahmyr Gibbs, Running Back, Alabama

Jalen Hurts needs to have some more players in the backfield to take the pressure off of him in the running game, and if they can get Miles Sanders back, these two can create a great one-two punch.

31 - Kansas City Chiefs

Siaki Ika, Defensive Tackle, Baylor

Need to bring in another option to rotate with and complement Chris Jones to give them some more pressure up the middle.