GiveMeSport has come up with our third attempt at a mock version of this year’s NFL Draft following the first week of NFL free agency

The NFL is a league that you can’t quite take your eyes off, even for one minute as this week's NFL free agency moves have shown us, with some teams making a lot of big moves that are going to change how they get ready to address the upcoming season and hopefully put themselves in a position to win a championship.

But with all those moves, some teams might have wanted to get players that are 'ready now' rather than waiting for them to develop into something further down the line, as a result have taken that position off their draft board and maybe made some changes as to who they will be taking.

So we've tried to guess what those moves will have done to draft boards around the league in the latest edition of our mock draft, which you can check out below.

1 - Carolina Panthers

C.J Stroud, Quarterback, Ohio State

There are a number of quarterbacks for them to choose from, but Stroud comes across as the most pro-ready of the group in terms of his physical stature and his resume, and Frank Reich hasn’t worked with ‘small’ quarterbacks in the past, so he’ll stick with what he knows.

2 - Houston Texans

Bryce Young, Quarterback, Alabama

With Stroud gone, attention turns to who the ‘next best’ quarterback is. And despite concerns about his height, general consensus is that Young will go high, so Young falls into the Texan’s lap.

3 - Arizona Cardinals

Will Anderson Jr, Edge, Alabama

Needing to bring a presence on the defensive side of the ball left by the retired J.J. Watt, they take the best edge rusher in this draft in a pretty obvious move once the quarterbacks are gone.

4 - Indianapolis Colts

Will Levis, Quarterback, Kentucky

Having failed to find their quarterback with the carousel of veterans in the past few years, now is time for the Colts to grab someone young to build around.

5 - Seattle Seahawks

John Michael Schmitz, Centre, Minnesota

With the team leaning towards keeping Geno Smith, it's going to be imperative they can keep him injury free in hopes of repeating what he did last season, and Schmitz will do exactly that to replace the now retired Austin Blythe.

6 - Detroit Lions

Bryan Bresee, Defensive Tackle, Clemson

Nobody can doubt that they were electrifying on offence last year, but their defence was a shambles, and need to make sure they're getting pressure on the opposing QB as much as possible to give them some breathing space.

7 - Las Vegas Raiders

Steve Avila, Guard, TCU

The Raiders are looking rather thin at this position and are going to need a good one if they are to keep new quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo upright.

8 - Atlanta Falcons

Anthony Richardson, Quarterback, Florida

This was an odd one to think about as they did take Desmond Ridder last year, but with Richardson appearing to fly up most people’s boards following the combine (despite his less-than-impressive college numbers) the Falcons take a swing and hope he can develop in the league, even if he has to sit a year behind the experienced Taylor Heinicke.

9 - Chicago Bears

Jalen Carter, Defensive Tackle, Georgia

Even though it seems as if we will not have to spend any time in jail, his Pro Day outing might give teams some cause for concern, but a man of his talents won’t fall down that far, and whilst the Bears have been very active so far, this is the one position that could use some fresh legs.

10 - Philadelphia Eagles

Drew Sanders, Linebacker, Arkansas

Will need a big, physical presence to fill the whole left by T.J Edwards as he departed for the Chicago Bears, and they’ll do that with a player who can be a major presence in both the run and passing game.

11 - Tennessee Titans

Tyree Wilson, Edge, Texas Tech

Having lose Bud Dupree, someone they gave up a lot to initially sign, they are going to need a new presence on the outside, so they add a position of real need after only getting 39 sacks last season.

12 - Houston Texans

Bijan Robinson, Running back, Texas

Whilst Dameon Pierce showed a lot of promise last year, they could still do with a little extra boost at the position and help for their new quarterback, so they’ll take arguably the best running back in the draft that can hopefully become a great backfield duo for years to come.

13 - New York Jets

Peter Skoronski, Tackle, Northwestern

Assuming this pick doesn’t go to the Packers in exchange for Aaron Rodgers, and with the belief that a lot of their weapons will come from his wish list, they’ll need someone to help protect Rodgers at his old age.

14 - New England Patriots

Miles Murphy, Edge, Clemson

Have addressed a lot of positions on both sides of the ball this offseason, but could still do with a great bookend to work opposite Matthew Judon on the other side.

15 - Green Bay Packers

Quentin Johnson, Wide Receiver, TCU

It will be a kick in the teeth to Aaron Rodgers, but this will probably be the year that the team look to add weapons to the outside to give Jordan Love something to work with, especially after they lost Allen Lazard.

16 - Washington Commanders

Jordan Addison, Wide Receiver, USC

Were really impressive on the defensive side of the ball, and with talk that they'll be working with Sam Howell at quarterback, it will be important to get him some weapons for Eric Bieniemy to possibly create some magic with.

17 - Pittsburgh Steelers

Calijah Kancey, Defensive Tackle, Pittsburgh

Could easily go offensive line, but given how they gelled a lot better last year as the year went on, they need to get some fresh meat to replace Tyson Alualu and Stefon Tuitt which still hasn't properly been filled.

18 - Detroit Lions

Christian Gonzalez, Cornerback, Oregon

Same logic as the previous pick, work heavily on the defence and take the best corner still left on the board after they ended up missing out on the trade for Jalen Ramsey.

19 - Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Antonio Johnson, Safety, Texas A&M

A lot of areas for the Buccaneers to work with as they go through a total rebuild as a franchise, so they could go anywhere, but the pickup of Johnson should give them a new lease of life in the secondary.

20 - Seattle Seahawks

Trenton Simpson, Linebacker, Clemson

A team that really struggled when it came to stopping the run last year, and they'll need someone to help stop that rot (and even though they signed Devin Bush, given his injury concerns he might not be the long-term answer), and Simpson can do just that working from sideline to sideline.

21 - Los Angeles Chargers

Lukas Van Ness, Edge, Iowa

With Khalil Mack not living up to expectations, they need some fresh blood off the edge and Van Ness, whilst not the most physically imposing, can still disrupt the backfield with speed and will offer a great bookend opposite Joey Bosa.

22 - Baltimore Ravens

Jalin Hyatt, Wide Receiver, Tennessee

A position that has gone underutilised somewhat given the offence that they run, but with Lamar Jackson looking more and more likely to leave, they can refresh the role and give their new man someone to work with.

23 - Minnesota Vikings

Daiyan Hanley, Linebacker, Washington State

With Eric Kendricks being released, the team will need a presence in the middle of the field, and his ability to cause takeaways as well as his speed should fill the slot nicely, although keep an eye out on wide receiver after they lost Adam Thielen.

24 - Jacksonville Jaguars

Mazi Smith, Defensive Tackle, Michigan

Are looking a little light on the defensive line right now, and will need someone to force extra pressure to give their secondary some time to operate a little better.

25 - New York Giants

Brian Branch, Cornerback, Alabama

Have been very busy so far in the offseason, but still need some splash after a join league-low of 6 interceptions last year, and Branch’s skillset can very easily produce a lot of them for Brian Daboll’s side.

26 - Dallas Cowboys

O’Cyrus Torrence, Guard, Florida

Need to get back to what worked for them around the middle ofthe 2010s by rebuilding the offensive line to give Dak Prescott time to work, and Tony Pollard a hole to run through, and Torrence represents the best guard on the board at this point.

27 - Buffalo Bills

Jack Campbell, Linebacker, Iowa

Will need to find someone to replace the very important Tremaine Edwards as he left to join the Bears and Campbell will bring a very physical presence to that side of the ball.

28 - Cincinnati Bengals

Jordan Battle, Safety, Alabama

With Jessie Bates on the way out, they take the best safety left on the board to take his place in a team that is pretty balanced all the way round.

29 - New Orleans Saints

Josh Downs, Wide Receiver, North Carolina

Give Derek Carr a new weapon to work with as he begins to establish life in New Orleans and they look to find someone to replace Michael Thomas if his injury problems rise up again.

30 - Philadelphia Eagles

Siaki Ika, Defensive Tackle, Baylor

Arguably their biggest loss in this free agency period has been Javon Hargrave, and they’ll need a big presence in the middle of that defensive line to try and make sure they don’t lose too much production from that spot.

31 - Kansas City Chiefs

Henry To'o To'o, Linebacker, Alabama

Have addressed a lot of needs during this window, so don’t be surprised to maybe see them trade down with this pick, but if they don’t then they can address a linebacker spot that’s going to be crucial to keep some of the offences in the AFC West at bay.