GiveMeSport presents our first Mock Draft of 2023 following the events of the NFL Combine.

GiveMeSport presents our first look at what we think the 2023 NFL Draft is going to look like at the end of April following the NFL Combine.

Now that the NFL Combine is in the books, the next big event on the NFL calendar is going to be the NFL Draft, which this year will be held in Kansas City, home of the Super Bowl winners, the Kansas City Chiefs (marking the first time that the Draft will be held in the city of the reigning champs since the NFL went on the road with the draft).

And just like last year, we felt we might as well dig out the film, go through what each team needs and try to work out who will be going where during the first round (and only the first round, after that it becomes a storm to follow all the trades in the latter rounds, so we'll just keep it to the first 31).

A few things to note, this is how we think things will land AS THEY STAND. There are talks for instance about the Chicago Bears trading the #1 pick and there are likely going to be further trades by the time the draft takes place, in which case we will update as and when.

So with that being said, here we go:

1 - Chicago Bears

Will Anderson Jr, Edge, Alabama

With their quarterback in place, they can just go for the best player on the board. With the uncertainty surrounding Jalen Carter, he will most likely fall a few places (unless that's all resolved before draft night), leaving the Alabama rusher to be the first off the board.

2 - Houston Texans

Bryce Young, Quarterback, Alabama

Pretty straight forward, the first team that needs a quarterback, and they take the one that seems to have generated the most buzz over the past few weeks and months.

3 - Arizona Cardinals

Peter Skoronski, Tackle, Northwestern

The Cardinals have their quarterback in place with Kyler Murray, but the key thing will be protecting him when he escapes out of the pocket, and that's where the top-ranked tackle comes into play.

4 - Indianapolis ColtsC.J Stroud, Quarterback, Ohio State

Having failed to find their quarterback with the carousel of veterans in the past few years, now is time for the Colts to grab someone young to build around.

5 - Seattle Seahawks

John Michael Schmitz, Centre, Minnesota

With the team leaning towards keeping Geno Smith, it's going to be imperative they can keep him injury free in hopes of repeating what he did last season, and Schmitz will do exactly that to replace the now retired Austin Blythe.

6 - Detroit Lions

Bryan Bresee, Defensive Tackle, Clemson

Nobody can doubt that they were electrifying on offence last year, but their defence was a shambles, and need to make sure they're getting pressure on the opposing QB as much as possible to give them some breathing space.

7 - Las Vegas Raiders

Steve Avila, Guard, TCU

The Raiders are looking rather thin at this position and are going to need a good one if they are to keep their new quarterback upright (whoever it may be).

8 - Atlanta Falcons

Will Levis, Quarterback, Kentucky

This was an odd one to think about as they did take Desmond Ridder last year, but Levis appears to be more pro-ready than the 2nd-year QB, and Levis will probably start the season as #1 on the depth chart.

9 - Carolina Panthers

Anthony Richardson, Quarterback, Florida

Similar to the Falcons, they did take Matt Corrall last year, but after his performance at the Combine, Richardson will fly up draft boards and this is where he'll land to take the starter job.

10 - Philadelphia Eagles

Drew Sanders, Linebacker, Arkansas

Not a lot that you can do to improve the NFC Champions, especially on offence after having one of the best in the league, so they go defence and take someone to help stop the run where they finished joint 16th last year.

11 - Tennessee Titans

Bijan Robinson, Running Back, Texas

Following the news that they are looking to move on from Derrick Henry, they take a back who looks as if he's plug-in ready and one of the better running back prospects that we've seen in some time.

12 - Houston Texans

Jalen Carter, Defensive Tackle, Georgia

A bit like Laremy Tunsil when he had his controversy, there will be one team that will be willing to take the risk on Carter, and that team will be the Texans who still haven't found a proper force on the D line to replace JJ Watt.

13 - New York Jets

Luke Musgrave, Tight End, Oregon State

No real problems on the defensive side, and have some weapons out wide and in the backfield for whatever quarterback they pick up, but could use a safety blanket at tight end, so that's where Musgrave comes in.

14 - New England Patriots

Paris Johnson Jr, Tackle, Ohio State

Similar to above, defence looks OK and the Patriots have usually been pretty good when it comes to scouting linemen, so they'll bring in someone to protect Mac Jones in what will be a very important year for him.

15 - Green Bay Packers

Quentin Johnson, Wide Receiver, TCU

It will be a kick in the teeth to Aaron Rodgers, but this will probably be the year that the team look to add weapons to the outside to give Jordan Love something to work with.

16 - Washington Commanders

Jordan Addison, Wide Receiver, USC

Were really impressive on the defensive side of the ball, and with talk that they'll be working with Sam Howell at quarterback, it will be important to get him some weapons for Eric Bieniemy to possibly create some magic with.

17 - Pittsburgh Steelers

Calijah Kancey, Defensive Tackle, Pittsburgh

Could easily go offensive line, but given how they gelled a lot better last year as the year went on, they need to get some fresh meat to replace Tyson Alualu and Stefon Tuitt which still hasn't properly been filled.

18 - Detroit Lions

Joey Porter Jr, Cornerback, Penn State

Same logic as the previous pick, work heavily on the defence and take the best corner still left on the board (although a trade for Jalen Ramsey might change this).

19 - Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Antonio Johnson, Safety, Texas A&M

A lot of areas for the Buccaneers to work with as they go through a total rebuild as a franchise, so they could go anywhere, but the pickup of Johnson should give them a new lease of life in the secondary.

20 - Seattle Seahawks

Trenton Simpson, Linebacker, Clemson

A team that really struggled when it came to stopping the run last year, and they'll need someone to help stop that rot, and Simpson can do just that working from sideline to sideline.

21 - Los Angeles Chargers

Tyree Wilson, Edge Rusher, Texas Tech

With Khalil Mack not living up to expectations, they need some fresh blood off the edge and Wilson can provide that in spade with his impressive frame.

22 - Baltimore Ravens

Jalin Hyatt, Wide Receiver, Tennessee

A position that has gone underutilised somewhat given the offence that they run, but with Lamar Jackson looking more and more likely to leave, they can refresh the role and give their new man someone to work with.

23 - Minnesota Vikings

Daiyan Hanley, Linebacker, Washington State

With Eric Kendricks being released, the team will need a presence in the middle of the field, and his ability to cause takeaways as well as his speed should fill the slot nicely.

24 - Jacksonville Jaguars

Mazi Smith, Defensive Tackle, Michigan

Are looking a little light on the defensive line right now, and will need someone to force extra pressure to give their secondary some time to operate a little better.

25 - New York Giants

Israel Abanikanda, Running Back, Pittsburgh

Might need someone to fill the hole left by Saquon Barkley if he ends up leaving, and whilst not as physical, Abanikanda still has the ability to make plays that will mean Barkley might not be all that missed.

26 - Dallas Cowboys

DJ Turner II, Cornerback, Michigan

The perfect corner to operate opposite Trevon Diggs to help turn them into one of the more effective lockdown corners in the league, can also operate at nickel to work over the middle of the field too.

27 - Buffalo Bills

Jack Campbell, Linebacker, Iowa

Will need to find someone to replace the very important Tremaine Edwards as he looks to head to free agency and Campbell will bring a very physical presence to that side of the ball.

28 - Cincinnati Bengals

Jordan Battle, Safety, Alabama

With Jessie Bates on the way out, they take the best safety left on the board to take his place in a team that is pretty balanced all the way round.

29 - New Orleans Saints

Josh Downs, Wide Receiver, North Carolina

Give Derek Carr a new weapon to work with as he begins to establish life in New Orleans and they look to find someone to replace Michael Thomas if his injury problems rise up again.

30 - Philadelphia Eagles

Jahmyr Gibbs, Running Back, Alabama

Jalen Hurts needs to have some more players in the backfield to take the pressure off of him in the running game, and if they can get Miles Sanders back, these two can create a great one-two punch.

31 - Kansas City Chiefs

Siaki Ika, Defensive Tackle, Baylor

Need to bring in another option to rotate with and complement Chris Jones to give them some more pressure up the middle.