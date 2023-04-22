GiveMeSport has come up with our fourth attempt at a mock version of this year’s NFL Draft as we enter the final week before the event gets underway.

The 2023 NFL Draft is taking place this upcoming Thursday in Kansas City, as all 32 teams from around the league come together to pick the players that they think will either turn their franchise around and turn them from bottom-feeders to contenders, or keep them at the top of the pile and among the elites.

Since we did our last mock draft, there have been a few changes around the league. Free agents have been signed, players have been let go, organisations have made changes, all of which give you second thoughts on who they are going to take in the first round (assuming they still have picks to use, unlike the Denver Broncos, Cleveland Browns, San Francisco 49ers, Miami Dolphins and Los Angeles Rams).

So what have those changes done to our projections for the first round? Without further ado, let's find out:

31 1 - Carolina Panthers

Bryce Young, Quarterback, Alabama

Whilst I still think Stroud is the better of the two quarterbacks, all reports seem to indicate that it will be Young off the board first, and whilst we like to have these predictions as ‘ours’ and using our own knowledge, we can’t ignore the overwhelming media reports, so Young goes first.

30 2 - Houston Texans

C.J. Stroud, Quarterback, Ohio State

With Young gone, attention turns to who the ‘next best’ quarterback is, so barring a drastic situation where they trade the pick away, Stroud goes to Houston.

29 3 - Arizona Cardinals

Will Anderson Jr, Edge, Alabama

Needing to bring a presence on the defensive side of the ball left by the retired J.J. Watt, they take the best edge rusher in this draft in a pretty obvious move once the quarterbacks are gone.

28 4 - Indianapolis Colts

Will Levis, Quarterback, Kentucky

Having failed to find their quarterback with the carousel of veterans in the past few years, now is time for the Colts to grab someone young to build around with the ‘best of the rest’ at the position, and whilst some might think that will be Anthony Richardson, Levis comes across as the more ‘ready now’ of the two, so they Colts take him rather than the ‘project’ of Richardson.

27 5 - Seattle Seahawks

John Michael Schmitz, Centre, Minnesota

With the team leaning towards keeping Geno Smith, it's going to be imperative they can keep him injury free in hopes of repeating what he did last season, and Schmitz will do exactly that to replace the now retired Austin Blythe.

26 6 - Detroit Lions

Bryan Bresee, Defensive Tackle, Clemson

Nobody can doubt that they were electrifying on offence last year, but their defence was a shambles, and need to make sure they're getting pressure on the opposing QB as much as possible to give them some breathing space.

25 7 - Las Vegas Raiders

Steve Avila, Guard, TCU

The Raiders are looking rather thin at this position and are going to need a good one if they are to keep new quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo upright.

24 8 - Atlanta Falcons

Anthony Richardson, Quarterback, Florida

This was an odd one to think about as they did take Desmond Ridder last year, but with Richardson appearing to fly up most people’s boards following the combine (despite his less-than-impressive college numbers) the Falcons take a swing and hope he can develop in the league, even if he has to sit a year behind the experienced Taylor Heinicke.

23 9 - Chicago Bears

Jalen Carter, Defensive Tackle, Georgia

Even though it seems as if we will not have to spend any time in jail, his Pro Day outing might give teams some cause for concern, but a man of his talents won’t fall down that far, and whilst the Bears have been very active so far, this is the one position that could use some fresh legs.

22 10 - Philadelphia Eagles

Jaxon Smith-Jigba, Wide Receiver, Ohio State

Now that Jalen Hurts has signed his new deal, they will be looking for weapons in order to get the ball out of his hands quickly and take away some of the pressure on him to run the ball, so they’ll look for someone to add to their vast array of attacking option.

21 11 - Tennessee Titans

Tyree Wilson, Edge, Texas Tech

Having lost Bud Dupree, someone they gave up a lot to initially sign, they are going to need a new presence on the outside, so they add a position of real need after only getting 39 sacks last season.

20 12 - Houston Texans

Bijan Robinson, Running back, Texas

Whilst Dameon Pierce showed a lot of promise last year, they could still do with a little extra boost at the position and help for their new quarterback, so they’ll take arguably the best running back in the draft that can hopefully become a great backfield duo for years to come.

19 13 - New York Jets

Peter Skoronski, Tackle, Northwestern

Assuming this pick doesn’t go to the Packers in exchange for Aaron Rodgers, and with the belief that a lot of their weapons will come from his wish list, they’ll need someone to help protect Rodgers at his old age. This could have gone to another weapon, but protecting him is going to be more important in the short-term.

18 14 - New England Patriots

Miles Murphy, Edge, Clemson

Have addressed a lot of positions on both sides of the ball this offseason, but could still do with a great bookend to work opposite Matthew Judon on the other side.

17 15 - Green Bay Packers

Quentin Johnson, Wide Receiver, TCU

It will be a kick in the teeth to Aaron Rodgers, but this will probably be the year that the team look to add weapons to the outside to give Jordan Love something to work with, especially after they lost Allen Lazard.

16 16 - Washington Commanders

Jordan Addison, Wide Receiver, USC

Were really impressive on the defensive side of the ball, and with talk that they'll be working with Sam Howell at quarterback, it will be important to get him some weapons for Eric Bieniemy to possibly create some magic with.

15 17 - Pittsburgh Steelers

Drew Sanders, Linebacker, Arkansas

Could easily go offensive line, but given how they gelled a lot better last year as the year went on, they need to get somebody to fill the hole they’ve been trying to fix since Ryan Shazier retired, and Sanders is someone who can do it all in both the run game and the passing game that will give them a great presence to add security to an impressive defensive-line and edge.

14 18 - Detroit Lions

Christian Gonzalez, Cornerback, Oregon

Same logic as their previous pick, work heavily on the defence and take the best corner still left on the board after they ended up missing out on the trade for Jalen Ramsey.

13 19 - Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Antonio Johnson, Safety, Texas A&M

A lot of areas for the Buccaneers to work with as they go through a total rebuild as a franchise, so they could go anywhere, but the pickup of Johnson should give them a new lease of life in the secondary.

12 20 - Seattle Seahawks

Trenton Simpson, Linebacker, Clemson

A team that really struggled when it came to stopping the run last year, and they'll need someone to help stop that rot (and even though they signed Devin Bush, given his injury concerns he might not be the long-term answer), and Simpson can do just that working from sideline to sideline.