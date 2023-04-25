GiveMeSport has come up with our fourth attempt at a mock version of this year’s NFL Draft as we enter the final week before the event gets underway.

The 2023 NFL Draft is taking place this upcoming Thursday in Kansas City, as all 32 teams from around the league come together to pick the players that they think will either turn their franchise around and turn them from bottom-feeders to contenders, or keep them at the top of the pile and among the elites.

As is the case with draft season, you never know what is going to be coming next, and there was another wrench thrown into the plans this past Monday, when the Green Bay Packers traded Aaron Rodgers to the New York Jets. Within the package of picks, the Jets and Packers agreed to swap their first-round picks in 2023 with the Packers moving up to pick #13 and the Jets dropping back to pick #15.

Combine that with other news that has emerged surrounding a number of players in the past few days, and it's time for our mock draft to go through (what will hopefully be), one final set of tweaks.

So before anything else can happen to make us go through the whole list again, here we go:

1 - Carolina Panthers

Bryce Young, Quarterback, Alabama

Whilst I still think Stroud is the better of the two quarterbacks, all reports seem to indicate that it will be Young off the board first, and whilst we like to have these predictions as ‘ours’ and using our own knowledge, we can’t ignore the overwhelming media reports, so Young goes first.

2 - Houston Texans

C.J. Stroud, Quarterback, Ohio State

With Young gone, attention turns to who the ‘next best’ quarterback is, so barring a drastic situation where they trade the pick away, Stroud goes to Houston. There have been recent murmurs that they might go for a different position, but at the end of the day, you have to get a quarterback, and the rest of the pack just don’t scream ‘NFL ready’ as much as Stroud does.

3 - Arizona Cardinals

Will Anderson Jr, Edge, Alabama

Needing to bring a presence on the defensive side of the ball left by the retired J.J. Watt, they take the best edge rusher in this draft in a pretty obvious move once the quarterbacks are gone.

4 - Indianapolis Colts

Will Levis, Quarterback, Kentucky

Having failed to find their quarterback with the carousel of veterans in the past few years, now is time for the Colts to grab someone young to build around with the ‘best of the rest’ at the position, and whilst some might think that will be Anthony Richardson, Levis comes across as the more ‘ready now’ of the two, so they Colts take him rather than the ‘project’ of Richardson.

5 - Seattle Seahawks

Jalen Carter, Defensive Tackle, Georgia

Recent reports seem to indicate that the Seahawks are going to take the risk on him, despite the bad Pro Day and off-field concerns, and now it’s up to Pete Carroll to make sure that arguably the best overall player in the draft lives up to his potential.

6 - Detroit Lions

Bryan Bresee, Defensive Tackle, Clemson

Nobody can doubt that they were electrifying on offence last year, but their defence was a shambles, and need to make sure they're getting pressure on the opposing QB as much as possible to give them some breathing space.

7 - Las Vegas Raiders

Tyree Wilson, Edge, Texas Tech

A few people have Wilson sliding up the draft board, and someone like Wilson will give the Raiders the perfect bookend to operate across from Maxx Crosby and give the defense a much-needed boost.

8 - Atlanta Falcons

Anthony Richardson, Quarterback, Florida

This was an odd one to think about as they did take Desmond Ridder last year, but with Richardson appearing to fly up most people’s boards following the combine (despite his less-than-impressive college numbers) the Falcons take a swing and hope he can develop in the league, even if he has to sit a year behind the experienced Taylor Heinicke.

9 - Chicago Bears

Christian Gonzalez, Cornerback, Oregon

One thing that the Bears desperately need is playmakers and solid options on the defensive side of the ball after they finished 32nd in points and 29th in yards, and Gonzalez has every chance to be this year's Sauce Gardner in terms of the impact he can make to a team, and that team may well be the Bears.

10 - Philadelphia Eagles

Jaxon Smith-Jigba, Wide Receiver, Ohio State

Now that Jalen Hurts has signed his new deal, they will be looking for weapons in order to get the ball out of his hands quickly and take away some of the pressure on him to run the ball, so they’ll look for someone to add to their vast array of attacking option.

11 - Tennessee Titans

Paris Johnson Jr, Offensive Tackle, Ohio State

Protection is the name of the game, giving Ryan Tannehill (or whoever their quarterback is going to be) the chance to stay upright when they need him, whilst also giving some fresh blood for Derrick Henry to run behind.

12 - Houston Texans

Bijan Robinson, Running back, Texas

Whilst Dameon Pierce showed a lot of promise last year, they could still do with a little extra boost at the position and help for their new quarterback, so they’ll take arguably the best running back in the draft that can hopefully become a great backfield duo for years to come.

13 - Green Bay Packers

Quentin Johnson, Wide Receiver, TCU

It will be a kick in the teeth to Aaron Rodgers, but this will probably be the year that the team look to add weapons to the outside to give Jordan Love something to work with, especially after they lost Allen Lazard.

14 - New England Patriots

Miles Murphy, Edge, Clemson

Have addressed a lot of positions on both sides of the ball this offseason, but could still do with a great bookend to work opposite Matthew Judon on the other side.

15 - New York Jets

Peter Skoronski, Tackle, Northwestern

They’ll need someone to help protect Rodgers at his old age. This could have gone to another weapon, but protecting him is going to be more important in the short-term.

16 - Washington Commanders

Jordan Addison, Wide Receiver, USC

Were really impressive on the defensive side of the ball, and with talk that they'll be working with Sam Howell at quarterback, it will be important to get him some weapons for Eric Bieniemy to possibly create some magic with.

17 - Pittsburgh Steelers

Drew Sanders, Linebacker, Arkansas

Could easily go offensive line, but given how they gelled a lot better last year as the year went on, they need to get somebody to fill the hole they’ve been trying to fix since Ryan Shazier retired, and Sanders is someone who can do it all in both the run game and the passing game that will give them a great presence to add security to an impressive defensive-line and edge.

18 - Detroit Lions

Devon Witherspoon, Cornerback, Illinois

Same logic as their previous pick, work heavily on the defence and take the best corner still left on the board after they ended up missing out on the trade for Jalen Ramsey.

19 - Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Antonio Johnson, Safety, Texas A&M

A lot of areas for the Buccaneers to work with as they go through a total rebuild as a franchise, so they could go anywhere, but the pickup of Johnson should give them a new lease of life in the secondary.

20 - Seattle Seahawks

Trenton Simpson, Linebacker, Clemson

A team that really struggled when it came to stopping the run last year, and they'll need someone to help stop that rot (and even though they signed Devin Bush, given his injury concerns he might not be the long-term answer), and Simpson can do just that working from sideline to sideline.

21 - Los Angeles Chargers

Lukas Van Ness, Edge, Iowa

With Khalil Mack not living up to expectations, they need some fresh blood off the edge and Van Ness, whilst not the most physically imposing, can still disrupt the backfield with speed and will offer a great bookend opposite Joey Bosa.

22 - Baltimore Ravens

Jalin Hyatt, Wide Receiver, Tennessee

A position that has gone underutilised somewhat given the offence that they run, but with Lamar Jackson either leaving or being made to transition to a pocket passer to protect himself form injury, they have the chance to bring in some fresh blood to revitalise the passing game.

23 - Minnesota Vikings

Daiyan Hanley, Linebacker, Washington State

With Eric Kendricks being released, the team will need a presence in the middle of the field, and his ability to cause takeaways as well as his speed should fill the slot nicely, although keep an eye out on wide receiver after they lost Adam Thielen.

24 - Jacksonville Jaguars

Mazi Smith, Defensive Tackle, Michigan

Are looking a little light on the defensive line right now, and will need someone to force extra pressure to give their secondary some time to operate a little better.

25 - New York Giants

Brian Branch, Cornerback, Alabama

Have been very busy so far in the offseason, but still need some splash after a join league-low of 6 interceptions last year, and Branch’s skillset can very easily produce a lot of them for Brian Daboll’s side.

26 - Dallas Cowboys

O’Cyrus Torrence, Guard, Florida

Need to get back to what worked for them around the middle ofthe 2010s by rebuilding the offensive line to give Dak Prescott time to work, and Tony Pollard a hole to run through, and Torrence represents the best guard on the board at this point.

27 - Buffalo Bills

Jack Campbell, Linebacker, Iowa

Will need to find someone to replace the very important Tremaine Edwards as he left to join the Bears and Campbell will bring a very physical presence to that side of the ball.

28 - Cincinnati Bengals

Jordan Battle, Safety, Alabama

With Jessie Batehaving signed for the Atlanta Falcons, they take the best safety left on the board to take his place in a team that is pretty balanced all the way round.

29 - New Orleans Saints

Josh Downs, Wide Receiver, North Carolina

Give Derek Carr a new weapon to work with as he begins to establish life in New Orleans and they look to find someone to replace Michael Thomas if his injury problems rise up again.

30 - Philadelphia Eagles

Siaki Ika, Defensive Tackle, Baylor

Arguably their biggest loss in this free agency period has been Javon Hargrave, and they’ll need a big presence on the middle of that defensive line to try and make sure they don’t lose too much production from that spot.

31 - Kansas City Chiefs

Henry To'o To'o, Linebacker, Alabama

Have addressed a lot of needs during this window, so don’t be surprised to maybe see them trade down with this pick, but if they don’t then they can address a linebacker spot that’s going to be crucial to keep some of the offences in the AFC West at bay.