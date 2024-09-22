Week 3 of the NFL season concludes on Monday night, with not one, but two prime time games.

First, the Jacksonville Jaguars will try to avoid an 0-3 start when they take on the Buffalo Bills in Orchard Park, with a kickoff time set for 7:30 PM EST.

Just 45 minutes later, the Cincinnati Bengals will also try to avoid an 0-3 start when they host the Washington Commanders , with a kickoff time set for 8:15 PM EST.

This week will be the first of four Monday night slates to feature multiple games this season. Last year, ABC/ESPN had three Monday nights that featured a doubleheader.

Here are the Monday night doubleheaders set to come our way this season.

Monday Night Doubleheaders in The 2024 Season Week Date Matchup Kickoff Time (EST) Broadcaster 3 Sept 23 JAX @ BUF 7:30 ESPN 3 Sept 23 WAS @ CIN 8:15 ABC 4 Sept 30 TEN @ MIA 7:30 ESPN 4 Sept 30 SEA @ DET 8:15 ABC 7 Oct 21 BAL @ TB 8:15 ESPN 7 Oct 21 LAC @ AZ 9:00 ESPN+ 15 Dec 16 CHI @ MIN 8:00 ABC 15 Dec 16 ATL @ LVR 8:30 ESPN

Now, as football fans, we'll never complain about having options on prime time, and with the staggered start times, these games will overlap.

Why are we getting several doubleheaders though?

Why Are There Monday Night Doubleheaders?

It all comes down to the latest media rights deal.

The reason we're getting multiple Monday night games on several occasions this season all boils down to the latest media rights deal between the NFL and Disney, which owns ABC and ESPN.

The last media rights deal increased Disney's annual number of regular season games from 17 to 23. Disney will also broadcast a Monday night game on Wild Card Weekend during the playoffs, as they've done since the NFL expanded the playoffs from 12 to 14 teams.

The NFL's current media distribution deal runs through the 2028-29 season, but Disney has a slightly different structure than the NFL's other broadcasting partners (FOX, CBS, NBC).