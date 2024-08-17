Highlights While the NFL has grown in popularity over the past couple of years, some of the best players in the league have found ways to market themselves.

One of the more common ways they've marketed themselves lately is through style.

With that in mind, here are the 10 most fashionable NFL players at the moment.

The NFL has grown into a behemoth, and it's currently the most popular sport in America by a wide, wide margin.

Part of that is due to the marketability of some of the stars in the league. The ability to have the best players in the game become household names, even for people who don't follow the sport as much as others, has gone a long way in helping the league become as popular as it is today.

Being marketable happens in a couple of different ways. Through the process, some of these players have become known for things outside the sport of football. This could happen through appearances in commercials, small acting roles, and many others.

Recently, fashion has become one of the most popular ways for a player to market themselves.

With that in mind, let's take a look at the 10 most fashionable players in the NFL, right now.

1 Odell Beckham Jr.

Beckham has easily become one of the most recognizable players in the game.

Credit: Both photos courtesy of odell beckham jr. on instagram

Throughout his career, it's been his receiving talents that have made Odell Beckham Jr. a star on the field, and he's been one of the better players in the league for quite some time now.

However, he's become quite well-known for his fashion sense as well, as few players in the league have been able to put fits together like Beckham has. He's been to the Met Gala several times, which should tell you everything you need to know about his fashion knowledge.

The photo on the right is actually one of Beckham's Met Gala outfits. He's worn a couple, and they've been in different styles. He wears all green in the photo above, but he's been seen in many different outfits. One of his older Met Gala fits involved cutoff shorts and boots, which made some headlines.

2 Travis Kelce

Kelce has been in the headlines for other reasons, but his sense of style deserves some credit.

Credit: Travis Kelce on Instagram

Travis Kelce has become one of the most popular players in the league, for a couple of reasons. For football fans, it's been his skill on the field. That skill is undeniable, and when Kelce eventually retires, he'll go down as one of the greatest tight ends to play the game. He's also made headlines off the field, with his recent relationship with one of the biggest celebrities in the world, Taylor Swift, taking the league by storm.

However, another area Kelce has made a name for himself in has been the fashion game. Like Beckham, he's got a bit of variety in his fits, and if you do some research, you'll find that he can put a lot of different styles on, and look good.

In the picture above, his outfit is an ode to Swifts' album '1989'.

3 Devonta Smith

Smith is one of the more underrated members in the NFL fashion game.

Credit: Kiel Leggere / Philadelphia Eagles

Devonta Smith is a bit of a quiet guy, so he doesn't make too much noise in the fashion game. As a result, you likely won't find him too high on most lists like these. However, the truth is, Smith is one of the most underrated members of the league when it comes to his outfits.

Smith has a longer, more slender frame, and as a result, his sense of style is a bit more professional than some of the others on this list. Smith wears a lot of suits, but he wears them very well. When he decides to change things, he'll sometimes throw a top hat on, but for the most part, Smith sticks to his suits.

4 Stefon Diggs

Stefon Diggs is a wild card when it comes to fashion, but he never misses.

Credit: Getty Images

While our last wide receiver was more professional, we get a bit of a different angle here with Stefon Diggs . Diggs is much more of a free-thinker when it comes to his fashion sense. Like Beckham and Kelce, he isn't afraid to step out of his comfort zone, and his outfits have a lot of variety to them.

Now, most athletes that wear outlandish outfits have a stylist, but Diggs is different, in the fact that he doesn't. All of his outfits come from his own ideas, and he deserves some credit for that. In the photo above, he mixes colors like white, tan, pink and chocolate to blend into a beautiful, complete outfit. This image was also taken at Paris fashion week.

5 Joe Burrow

Aside from being one of the most talented quarterbacks, Burrow has made headlines with his outfits as well.

Credit: Joe Burrow on Instagram

Ever since being taken with the first overall draft pick a couple of years ago, Joe Burrow has become one of the most recognizable players in the entire sport. He's done that through his talents on the field as an MVP candidate, but his fashion sense has grabbed the eyes of many fans.

Burrow didn't earn the nickname 'Joe Shiesty' for no reason. Burrow has made glasses similar to the ones in the picture above a trademark aspect to his look, and he pairs them with jackets, suits, blazers, or whatever else he can find to pair with them.

6 Jeremiah Owusu Koramoah

Koramoah's style has real meaning to him, setting him apart from the rest.

Credit: Jeremiah Owusu Koramoah on Instagram

Jeremiah Owusu Koramoah is a man that needs no introduction.

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: Koramoah isn't afraid to break the bank, if it means his outfit is up to his standards. Koramoah claims his outfit ahead of the Browns 2023 game against the Denver Broncos cost him around $2,500.

Koramoah strives to wear outfits that mean something to him, and his heritage. He spoke to Andscape, and described his outfit featured in the image above:

That’s the kente. Royalty is very huge. The crown was the most important part on this one, because people think of Africa as just secluded to the area with the horn, and then you have Egypt. But then Africa, in the sense in the ancient lands, were known for even the expanse where you have a bit of the Middle East or what they would call the ancient Near East. … that was a part of my Abravo series, which is a clothing line that I’m planning to make once I find my mass producers.

7 Russell Wilson

Wilson has made headlines on the field, but his fashion sense can't be forgotten.

Credit: Dimitrios Kambouris / Getty

Russell Wilson has been in the news a lot recently. From his time ending with the Seattle Seahawks , to his brief stint with the Denver Broncos , now to the beginning of his time with the Pittsburgh Steelers , he's been one of the more popular topics in the sport.

However, Wilson has always been consistent with his fashion. In the photo above, Wilson is pictured next to his longtime wife, Ciara. In this image, Wilson is going for a rather simple look, with a Gucci blazer and a plain white shirt underneath, with black slacks to complete the outfit.

8 Saquon Barkley

Barkley has turned some heads with some unconventional looks

Credit: Roc Nation Sports

Saquon Barkley has been one of the more underrated NFL players when it comes to fashion. He's been no stranger to the attention on the field, as the running back has consistently been one of the best in the game when he's healthy.

However, off the field, he's turned some heads. In the image above, he did just that. This picture was taken at the Met Gala, where Barkley wore a simple, black suit, with an all-black appearance underneath.

However, he showed off his thighs in this same picture, wearing shorts underneath the rest of his outfit. To view the full image, you can click this link.

9 Cam Newton

Cam Newton has been one of the consistently best-dressed players in the league.

Credit: Iconic Saga, Productions

Cam Newton has long since earned his reputation as one of the best-dressed players in the sport. Ever since the former quarterback entered the league, he has immediately put fans on notice with his sense of style.

Newton commented on his philosophy behind his different outfit choices with People Magazine:

You don't know what the vibe will be, or everything that's around your world is going to be, and more importantly, it's just about how you embrace it for the specific occasion... I've never shied away from being unique. I never shied away from owning your personality. I never shied away from just living in the moment.

Shying away from something is never something Newton has been known for, and he's remained true to that through his various staple outfits.

10 Von Miller

Miller has some of the widest variety of outfits you'll see from any player.

Credit: Denver Broncos

Von Miller might have the widest variety of any active player when it comes to his fashion sense.

In the image above, you see Miller rocking more of a cowboy-look, with the cowboy hat and vest. However, he's been known to dress more professionally at times, and even rocks a top hat with some of his looks. One staple included in most of his outfits are his glasses, which come in many styles.

Miller perhaps has the most range of any player on this list.