Every year, NFL contracts get bigger and more convoluted, and it becomes harder to fathom just how much an NFL player is paid. Not to mention all the intricate details of these contracts that make them so confusing to digest.

To help navigate the different pay structures, each offensive position is broken down into three categories: Highest Total AAV (Average Annual Value), Highest Total Value, and Highest Guaranteed Money.

Highest-Paid Quarterbacks

Highest AAV: Joe Burrow $55,000,000

Joe Burrow is one of the best quarterbacks in the league and currently has the highest AAV at the quarterback position. The Cincinnati Bengals have locked up Burrow through 2029 on a five-year, $275 million deal and will continue to build their team around him.

Injuries have been the biggest issue for Burrow as of late, but if he's healthy going into the 2024 season, he remains the field's best chance at dethroning Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs.

Highest Total Value: Patrick Mahomes $450,000,000

There should be no surprise here as Patrick Mahomes claims the highest total value contract. Mahomes is the best QB in the league right now and definitely deserves every penny of his 10-year, $450 million contract, especially as he keeps racking up Super Bowl wins. It speaks to the massive growth in the market that such a gargantuan contract already looks like a bargain just two years after signing.

Highest Guaranteed Money: Deshaun Watson $230,000,000

After the blockbuster trade that the Cleveland Browns made with the Houston Texans in 2022, the Browns signed Deshaun Watson to a crazy deal. The contract was a five-year deal with all $230 million fully guaranteed, including a $44.965 million signing bonus, which ranks as the highest amount of guaranteed money of any player in NFL history.

Since the deal was made, legal troubles, suspensions, and injuries have plagued Watson’s time in Cleveland, so it is still not clear if the deal was worth the price of admission.

Highest-Paid Running Backs

Highest AAV and Highest Guaranteed Money: Christian McCaffrey $16,015,875 and $38,162,500

The San Francisco 49ers' Swiss army knife, Christian McCaffrey, has the highest AAV as well as the highest guaranteed money among running backs. He has proven to be a wonderful addition to Kyle Shanahan’s offense and has carried the team on his back at times. McCaffery was definitely a driving force in the 49ers' Super Bowl bid in 2023, earning every penny of his four-year, $64,063,500 million deal.

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: Christian McCaffrey has been a harbinger for the 49ers: the team is 22-5 in the regular season and 4-2 in the playoffs since his arrival in 2022. They're also 16-2 when he rushes for 80+ yards.

Highest Total Value: Alvin Kamara $75,000,000

At the time of the deal in 2020, Kamara had great production, but has been on a decline recently due to injuries. The deal, a five-year, $75 million pact, runs through 2025, so it will be interesting to see if the Saints make a move this year or next year to eliminate the cap hit they are taking with Kamara’s contract, perhaps by trading him to an RB-needy team.

Highest-Paid Wide Receivers

Highest AAV: Tyreek Hill $30,000,000

The Cheetah definitely earns his spot as the WR with the highest AAV. Tyreek Hill has proven to be one of the most electrifying players in the NFL and has been an inimitable weapon for the Miami Dolphins offense. He is a dynamic and versatile player that any team would be lucky to have, making his four-year, $120 million contract feel almost like a bargain.

Highest Total Value: Davante Adams $140,000,000

Davante Adams has had consistent, outstanding production at the WR position despite the upheaval at head coach and QB for the Las Vegas Raiders. He continues to prove the value of his five-year, $140 million deal week-to-week even though he's currentl stuck with a mediocre team.

Highest Guaranteed Money: Cooper Kupp $75,000,000

Sean McVay really put all of his trust into Cooper Kupp with a three-year, $80.1 million deal, and now, with Puka Nacua in town, he has someone to take a bit of the pressure off. Last year, Kupp was injured and Nacua was the shining star, but this year, with both players on the field, the Los Angeles Rams will be able to utilize them both to reach their full potential. Kupp has always been impressive, and this upcoming season should be one of his best yet.

Highest-Paid Tight Ends

Highest AAV: Darren Waller $17,000,000

Darren Waller is still deciding if he will retire prior to this season or if he will stay a New York Giant for one more year. His three-year, $51 million contract with the Raiders ran through 2026 and was signed after a couple of really productive years.

A hamstring injury in 2022 kept him sidelined, however, and he was traded to the Giants soon after. The jury is out on if he will return to the Giants in 2024, and he seems to be taking his time on the decision with the NFL Draft approaching.

Highest Total Value: George Kittle $75,000,000

George Kittle has been the gold standard of TEs recently, which is pretty fitting since he is a 49er. The effort, attitude, and play-making ability are truly something to behold. He is known for his pass-catching talent, but he is still a skilled run blocker, which makes him valuable in all phases of the game and makes his five-year, $75 million contract seem more than reasonable.

Highest Guaranteed Money: T.J. Hockenson $40,192,000

After being traded from the Detroit Lions to the NFC North Division rival Minnesota Vikings, Hockenson signed a four-year, $66 million deal that will keep him in Minnesota until 2027. Hockenson has been very productive as a pass-catcher and was one of the highlights of an offense that really struggled in 2023, nabbing five receptions in all but two of his 15 appearances and finishing with 95 receptions for 960 yards.

Highest-Paid Offensive Tackles

Highest AAV: Laremy Tunsil $25,000,000

The Houston Texans signed Laremy Tunsil to a three-year, $75 million deal to be their left tackle through 2026 after acquiring him from Miami in 2019. Tunsil has been a great asset for the Texans as he has earned Pro Bowl nominations in four of his five years since landing in Houston. Last season, Tunsil showed how important it is to have a solid left tackle with a rookie at QB. The protection that Tunsil provided enabled C.J. Stroud to put up a historic freshman campaign in the NFL.

Highest Total Value: Trent Williams $138,060,000

Trent Williams has been one of the top offensive tackles over the past 14 seasons. Even though he is 32 years old, Williams never quits and is simply massive. He has been instrumental to the 49ers success over the past couple of years, and he continues to prove every year why he deserved the six-year, $138.06 million deal he was given, having earned First-Team All-Pro recognition in each of the last three years.

Highest Guaranteed Money: Andrew Thomas $67,000,000

Andrew Thomas was taken fourth overall in the 2020 NFL Draft by the New York Giants out of the University of Georgia. Early in his career, he had some discipline issues and injuries, but after a Second-Team All-Pro year in 2022, the Giants signed him to a five-year, $117.5 million contract that runs through 2029.

Highest-Paid Offensive Guards

Highest AAV: Landon Dickerson $21,000,000

Originally drafted as a center out of Alabama, Landon Dickerson has made a nice transition to guard for the Philadelphia Eagles, who had Kelce at center over the past couple seasons. Due to Kelce’s recent retirement, it will be interesting to see if Dickerson moves back to his original position or if he stays at guard. Dickerson's four-year, $84 million contract makes him the highest-paid guard in NFL history by AAV, and represents just one of a litany of massive guard contracts signed over the last couple of years.

Highest Total Value: Chris Lindstrom $102,500,000

The Atlanta Falcons have a very solid starter at right guard with Chris Lindstrom, who has been named a Second-Team All-Pro and a Pro Bowler for the past two seasons. He is signed through 2028 on a five-year deal with the Falcons and will continue to be an asset for their offense.

Highest Guaranteed Money: Robert Hunt $63,000,000

Another of those huge guard deals we mentioned earlier, this is the most recent contract for the guards on this list. This offseason, just a few days after Dickerson signed his deal, Robert Hunt signed a five-year, $100 million deal with the Carolina Panthers after spending the past four seasons in South Beach.

Highest-Paid Centers

Highest AAV and Highest Guaranteed Money: Frank Ragnow $13,500,000 and $42,000,000

After being drafted in 2018 by the Lions, Frank Ragnow has been a very reliable center who has made their offensive line a lot more reliable. Ragnow has had several All-Pro years and Pro Bowls since 2020, and he is signed through 2026 on a four-year, $54 million pact.

Highest Total Value: Corey Linsley $62,500,000

Corey Linsley has been a center in the league since 2014, originally as a Green Bay Packer, and now for the Los Angeles Chargers. Linsley signed with the Chargers in 2021 and will be playing on his five-year, $62.5 million contract through the 2025 season. However, Linsley has not seen any Pro Bowl or All-Pro recognition over the last two seasons.

All contract info sourced from Spotrac.