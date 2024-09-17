Key Takeaways The Saints' offense is humming, but their quarterback is not the biggest reason why.

Week 2 of the NFL season is in the books and if we've learned anything it's that we know nothing.

A Harbaugh being 2-0? Makes total sense. The fact it's Jim while his brother John is 0-2? That's weird.

Rushing touchdowns are up while passing touchdowns are down, last year's number one overall pick has been benched, and the Pittsburgh Steelers are undefeated and in first place in the supposedly strong AFC North while averaging 15 points a game.

Yes, the 2024 NFL season is off to a very strange start. With that comes some players being overvalued while others are on an upward trajectory but not yet present in the national football consciousness.

Here are Week 2's most overrated and underrated players.

Most Overrated: QB Derek Carr, New Orleans Saints

Let's pump the brakes on the MVP talk

Derek Carr is a very, very good quarterback. But when I get in the car and tune to the sports talk radio stations and hear people saying Carr is the MVP favorite, it's almost enough to do a PSL spit-take.

I like Derek. He's a wonderful human being who deserves a medal for trying to keep the perpetual tire fire that is the Las Vegas Raiders organization from descending into 0-16 chaos for the better part of a decade, and his early-season success is truly deserved.

However, calling him the MVP frontrunner is insanity (and not just because talking about an MVP after two games is one of the dumbest things ever). The New Orleans Saints offense is rolling at a historic clip, sure, and looking at what new offensive coordinator Klint Kubiak is doing, he was probably assigned to the Saints by the Sorting Hat (he's Ravenclaw, if I had to guess). But, Carr did not suddenly morph into Drew Brees 2.0.

In that 44-19 blowout of the Cowboys, the Saints ran 56 plays and only called for 18 dropbacks. Carr was incredibly efficient in his 16 pass attempts, but what he's really doing is distributing the ball to his stable of playmakers and letting them do their thing. Carr is the off-speed pitch to complement the New Orleans fastball and, unless you're Trevor Hoffman, you cannot rely on a change-up to be the difference-maker in an entire season.

Carr has only thrown the ball 39 times in two games. Jared Goff chucked it 55 times in Week 2 against Tampa Bay Buccaneers alone. Until Carr moves beyond being one heck of a game manager and turns into a difference maker, let's get him out of the MVP chats.

Most Underrated: WR Alec Pierce, Indianapolis Colts

A deeper look at the numbers suggest he's the perfect wideout for Anthony Richardson

Who is Alec Pierce ? If you're asking that question, it's OK. You're not alone.

Pierce was a second round pick by the Indianapolis Colts in the 2022 NFL Draft out of the University of Cincinnati, the 12th wideout selected that year. His first two years were decent, averaging 33.5 yards per game and scoring four total touchdowns. That was all done with Gardner Minshew II , Matt Ryan , Sam Ehlinger , and Nick Foles at quarterback. That's not exactly your stable of cannon-armed passers.

This year, Indy might have unlocked Pierce with Anthony Richardson , a guy who loves to hurl the ball downfield as fas as possible, as evidenced by his 13.7 average air yards, easily the most in the National Football League.

Pierce is averaging 90.5 yards per game and already has a pair of TD catches. According to NFL Next Gen Stats, Pierce is averaging 22.2 air yards per target. Only Titans WR Calvin Ridley is asked to make catches farther downfield. Deeper routes mean more contested catches, as evidenced by Pierce's 1.6 expected yards after the catch (only four receivers with at least 10 targets have a smaller number).

Despite him being asked to make plays deeper downfield, in areas where safeties are roaming to help cornerbacks, making catches even more difficult, Pierce is averaging 3.1 yards of separation, which is right on par with Cooper Kupp , Stefon Diggs , and Justin Jefferson . The bottom line here is both the numbers and the eyeball test say Pierce knows how to run routes and get himself open, while showing the desire to go up and win 50-50 balls.

If you want to know how much Pierce means to the Indy offense, just look at Richardson's pregame attire from Sunday.

Pierce is rostered in less than a third of NFL Fantasy Football leagues. If that doesn't scream underrated, I honestly don't know what does.

All statistics courtesy of Pro Football Reference unless stated otherwise.

