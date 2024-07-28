Highlights Diggs, Barkley, and Cousins face their former teams, bringing excitement and drama to matchups.

Young QB talents Love, Richardson, Williams, and Daniels add excitement to overlooked teams.

The season starts with a rematch of the AFC Championship Game.

With the 2024 NFL season quickly approaching, it finally feels appropriate to start getting excited about what's in store this season. Last season felt disappointing at times due to the number of injuries that were suffered, specifically at the quarterback position.

With the new league year finally here, many of those teams should be competing once again for a playoff spot, along with several other teams that drastically improved this offseason.

As we look ahead at the season, there are 10 "must-watch" games this season. These are exciting for every NFL fan that wants to experience some of the biggest matchups of the year. Whether it be due to two really talented teams or a former player going up against his old team, there's a lot of excitement behind the following matchups:

Predicting The 10 "Must Watch" NFL Games This Season Week Game 1 Baltimore Ravens @ Kansas City Chiefs 1 New York Jets @ San Francisco 49ers 2 Indianapolis Colts @ Green Bay Packers 5 Buffalo Bills @ Houston Texans 7 Philadelphia Eagles @ New York Giants 8 Chicago Bears @ Washington Commanders 10 Miami Dolphins @ Los Angeles Rams 11 Houston Texans @ Dallas Cowboys 13 San Francisco 49ers @ Buffalo Bills 14 Atlanta Falcons @ Minnesota Vikings

When these games are on, you need to do whatever you can in your power to watch, because these 10 NFL games cannot be missed this season.

We'll also offer some early predictions on who will win these blockbuster matchups.

1 Week 1: Baltimore Ravens at Kansas City Chiefs

The Chiefs will defeat the Ravens in the 2024 NFL season opener as they celebrate their Super Bowl win.

We're kicking off the 2024 NFL season strong, with a rematch of last year's AFC Championship Game between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Baltimore Ravens. It's a perfect way to start the season as last year's MVP, Lamar Jackson, gets to head back to Kansas City against a more explosive Chiefs wide receiver corps.

Their playoff matchup was a slow scoring affair, as the Chiefs won 17-10. This year should be different, at least with a much better Chiefs offense with the additions of Marquise Brown and Xavier Worthy.

Patrick Mahomes will have the fastest wide receiver room in the NFL, making it much more difficult for the Ravens defense to slow them down.

Baltimore had a more disappointing offseason, whereas the Chiefs improved quite a bit. Kansas City will win once again as they raise their Super Bowl banner at Arrowhead.

Prediction: Chiefs 26, Ravens 23

2 Week 1: New York Jets @ San Francisco 49ers

Aaron Rodgers' first full start for the Jets ends poorly as he heads to his hometown, where the 49ers win comfortably.

Every NFL fan was excited when Aaron Rodgers was running out of the tunnel with the American flag last year for his first start with the New York Jets. But within just a few players, his season came to an end with a torn Achilles.

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: Aaron Rodgers grew up in Chico, California, just three hours away from Levi's Stadium where he grew up as a San Francisco 49ers fan. Rodgers now has a "love-hate" relationship with the 49ers, as they passed on him with the first overall pick of the 2005 NFL Draft to select Alex Smith.

Now, Rodgers has the opportunity to play his first full game with the Jets against his hometown team, the San Francisco 49ers. On paper, this is an exciting matchup, but the 49ers should win comfortably.

San Francisco should be able to give the Jets offense some problems, a team that was inefficient in the run game and lacks many pass-catching weapons outside of Garrett Wilson. This is a really good test for Brock Purdy, as he will have to face one of the best defenses in the NFL in the season opener.

Ultimately, the 49ers' offense is too talented. With Kyle Shanahan's familiarity of a Robert Saleh-led defense, the 49ers will win by 10+ points.

Prediction: 49ers 31, Jets 20

3 Week 2: Indianapolis Colts @ Green Bay Packers

Two young quarterbacks battle in a high-scoring affair, as Anthony Richardson gets his first signature win.

Jordan Love was one of the biggest surprises in the NFL in 2023, while Anthony Richardson has a chance to be this year's breakout star, as a sleeper MVP candidate. This is a fun matchup between highly talented offenses, led by young quarterbacks. Love broke out with 4,159 passing yards and 32 passing touchdowns, while Richardson hopes to prove himself after missing most of last season due to injuries.

Both teams have high expectations entering the 2024 season, and it should make for an exhilarating matchup.

As surprising as the Green Bay Packers were in 2023, Richardson will get his first signature victory of his career with an Indianapolis Colts win at Lambeau.

Prediction: Colts 27, Packers 24

4 Week 5: Buffalo Bills @ Houston Texans

Stefon Diggs helps lead the Texans to a big win against his former team.

One of the biggest trades of the offseason was Stefon Diggs to the Houston Texans. In Week 5, Diggs gets to face his former team, the Buffalo Bills, in an offensive showdown in Houston.

This is a perfect time for this matchup to occur, as Diggs will be firmly comfortable in the Texans offense, while the Bills will find their new identity with the departure of Diggs and Gabe Davis. It's always entertaining to see a player play his former team, especially with the caliber of a player like Diggs. But this is an awesome matchup between two really talented teams.

Both defenses improved, while each offense will look a bit different. C.J. Stroud will get his real first test of the season, against one of the best quarterbacks in the league with Josh Allen. As the Bills' identity likely leans to a more run-focused offense, the Texans overmatch them with their explosive offense and improving defense.

Prediction: Texans 36, Bills 28

5 Week 7: Philadelphia Eagles @ New York Giants

As frustration builds between Saquon Barkley and the New York Giants, Barkley has a 100+ yard rushing game against his former team.

Speaking of players returning to play against their previous team, there's probably not a more dramatic situation than Saquon Barkley departing from the New York Giants. Between Barkley signing with the Philadelphia Eagles and the discussions seen on Hard Knocks surrounding the decision to move on from the Pro Bowl running back, there appears to be a damaged relationship between Barkley and the Giants.

Throughout the show, it was clear that the Giants front office didn't believe Barkley would receive as much as he did in free agency. This matchup might not be the most entertaining, because the Giants are significantly less talented than the Philadelphia Eagles, but it's worth it for the drama between Barkley and his former team. The Eagles will win in a blowout.

Prediction: Eagles 38, Giants 17

6 Week 8: Chicago Bears @ Washington Commanders

The number one and number two overall picks meet, as the Chicago Bears win in a one-sided game.

It's always a good time when the number one and two overall picks from the most recent NFL Draft play each other in their rookie seasons. Caleb Williams, the generational quarterback prospect, goes up against the emerging LSU star, Jayden Daniels.

Comparing The Number One And Two Overall Picks 2023 Statistics Player Caleb Williams, USC Jayden Daniels, LSU Passing Yards 3,633 3,812 Completion Percentage 68.6% 72.2% Total Touchdowns 41 50 Interceptions 5 4 Rushing Yards 142 1,134

Based on their 2023 college performances, you would think that Daniels should've been the first overall pick. But Williams was coming off of another incredible year at USC, while this was Daniels' breakout season at LSU. Williams was added to a much improved Chicago Bears team that will win in a comfortable fashion.

Prediction: Bears 30, Commanders 20

7 Week 10: Miami Dolphins @ Los Angeles Rams

One Kyle Shanahan disciple meets another in an electric offensive matchup with a close Rams victory.

Sean McVay and Mike McDaniel are two of the most creative offensive playcallers in the NFL, and they meet in Hollywood in Week 10. The eighth ranked Los Angeles Rams offense gets to host the second ranked Miami Dolphins offense, in what should be a shoot out. The last time the Dolphins played at SoFi Stadium, they won 36-34 in one of the best games of 2023, as Tua Tagovailoa threw for 466 passing yards and three touchdowns.

Maybe Tua won't be throwing for 450+ yards once again, but this should be a fun battle between two really creative offenses. Ultimately, Matthew Stafford is the more trusted and talented quarterback, pulling off a win during a late fourth quarter comeback drive.

Prediction: Rams 41, Dolphins 38

8 Week 11: Dallas Cowboys @ Houston Texans

The Texas Governor's Cup will expose the Cowboys as a fraudulent team, as the Texans win by multiple possessions.

Step aside, Dallas Cowboys, the Texans are officially the team to beat in Texas. After three consecutive 12-5 seasons, the decline of the Cowboys is coming as there are several reasons why they will miss the playoffs in 2024. Unfortunately, Jerry Jones uttered a misleading statement about going "all-in", by proceeding to have one of the quietest free agent periods in the NFL.

Dallas still has their core stars, which should make this an interesting matchup. Ultimately, the Texans are on a completely different talent level than the Cowboys, and it will show as they win by multiple possessions on Monday Night Football.

Prediction: Texans 38, Cowboys 23

9 Week 13: San Francisco 49ers @ Buffalo Bills

A dominant defense goes up against an elite QB on the road, as the 49ers lose a nail biter.

One of the things that the 49ers thrived against in 2023 was their run defense, in a year when the Bills will likely be more run-centric. But, the 49ers are going to be traveling to Buffalo in December, as the Bills had 12 weeks to find a new rhythm in the passing game.

On paper, the 49ers are much more talented. They're one of the most complete teams in the NFL with an elite passing attack, run game, and defense. But we saw this last season when the Cowboys played in Buffalo last December.

The team that isn't used to playing in the cold will struggle against the team that has no concerns over the cold, ugly weather. Depending on what the temperature might be, it might not be pretty. But Josh Allen leads the Bills to a bigtime win in pursuit of a playoff spot heading into the last few weeks of the season.

Prediction: Bills 27, 49ers 26

10 Week 14: Minnesota Vikings @ Atlanta Falcons

Kirk Cousins hosts his old team, where he gets to carve through the Vikings defense in a major win.

Kirk Cousins will have the opportunity to prove the Minnesota Vikings wrong immediately this season, as they travel to Atlanta towards the end of the season. It's unusual for one of the better quarterbacks in the NFL to reach free agency, but Cousins had his opportunity and signed with the Atlanta Falcons, where he remains the starting quarterback for now.

These teams are in two different spots. The Vikings are going through a soft rebuild as they just drafted their new franchise quarterback in J.J. McCarthy, while the Atlanta Falcons are finally getting the boost they need on offense with Cousins. Both offenses are loaded with talent, but the Falcons should win comfortably due to the experience of Cousins.

Prediction: Falcons 33, Vikings 24

