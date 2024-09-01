Key Takeaways C.J. Stroud is projected to have an MVP season in 2024, leading the Texans to potential success.

Patrick Mahomes aims to secure his third league MVP in 2025 with a strong lineup of offensive players.

Caleb Williams is predicted to have an MVP season early in his career, potentially taking the Bears to a Super Bowl appearance.

It takes a combination of individual and team success for an NFL athlete to win the Most Valuable Player award. Usual favorites for the accolade are offensive skill players, since they present consistent opportunities to put touchdowns on the board.

While it's hard enough to predict a league MVP winner for an upcoming season, doing so for the next five years is even more difficult.

We'll now aim to do just that with a handful of players that are in the league and even with one prospect that is still thriving in the college ranks.

2024: C.J. Stroud

Stroud builds upon his Rookie of the Year campaign with an MVP sophomore season.

Credit: Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports

During his rookie season, Houston Texans ' signal caller C.J. Stroud hit the ground running as the team's newest franchise quarterback of the 2020s. He went his first 191 pass attempts without throwing an interception and finished the regular season as the team's all-time rookie single-season passer at 4,108 yards.

Stroud's phenomenal 2023 campaign led the Texans to their first division title since 2019. He continued his excellent play with a stellar individual performance in the team's 45-14 Wild Card Victory versus the Cleveland Browns .

274 passing yards

76.2 % completion percentage

3 touchdown passes

0 interceptions

13 yards per pass attempt

While Stroud returned to earth with an underwhelming divisional playoff round showing versus the Baltimore Ravens , the team is in a better position to build upon the franchise's breakout season. All-Pro receiver Stefan Diggs was added from an offseason trade with the Buffalo Bills to pair with breakout stars Nico Collins and Tank Dell .

Dalton Schultz is still there as the team's starting tight end (635 receiving yards, 5 touchdown catches in 2023), and talented third-year receiver John Metchie III looks primed to have more opportunities as the team's fourth wideout since the release of Noah Brown .

Houston even bolstered their top-15 defense from a season ago with the additions of edge rusher Danielle Hunter and rookie second-round cornerback Kamari Lassiter .

Projected C.J. Stroud 2024 MVP Season Passing Yards Completion Percentage Touchdown Passes Interceptions 4,858 73% 38 8

The expectation will fall on Stroud to become the Texans' first NFL MVP, but a projected statline of 4800 passing yards, 30-plus touchdowns and a second-straight division title would be enough to break through.

2025: Patrick Mahomes

After a two-year hiatus from the award, Mahomes claims his third league MVP.

Credit: Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports

As a two-time MVP, Patrick Mahomes has established a variety of statistical benchmarks he needs to reach in order to win the award again. He will have to throw for at least 5,000 yards, lead the league in touchdown tosses, throw under 15 interceptions and play the entire regular season.

Patrick Mahomes MVP Seasons Year Completion Percentage Passing Yards Touchdowns Interceptions 2018 66.0 5097 50 12 2022 67.1 5250 41 12

With an early-season injury to free agent addition Hollywood Brown and the unknown long-term legal status of second-year target Rashee Rice , Mahomes may not be able to replicate his past MVP numbers to contend for the award this season. However, 2025 will be an entirely different story with a motivated Rice, an experienced Xavier Worthy , and the aging wonder Travis Kelce at his side.

Patrick Mahomes 2025 MVP Season Stats Passing Yards Completion Percentage Touchdowns Interceptions 5,125 yards 67.5 46 13

What if Kansas City drafts another wide receiver as well? The 2025 draft class will feature hidden gems from Colorado State's Tory Horton to Colorado's Jimmy Horn Jr. An addition of either player to the future roster gives Mahomes another dangerous receiving weapon to utilize ina potential career-year 2025 campaign.

2026: Caleb Williams

The 2024 top overall selection becomes the franchise's first 40-plus single-season touchdown passer.

The history of Chicago Bears ' quarterbacks has been littered with low-tier performances and misfit talents. Their best single-season performance was 16 games of 31-year-old Erik Kramer during a non-playoff 1995 campaign.

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: Erik Kramer's 1995 season featured a franchise-record in passing yards (3,838), passing touchdowns (29) and the lowest interception rate by a Bears' quarterback with over 2,500 yards passing (10). The Bears finished with a winning record for the final time in the 90s at 9-7 that season.

Chicago's closest resemblance of a franchise quarterback post-1950 was Jay Cutler, and he found a way to put a ceiling on the organization's last elite postseason team in 2010. Their second most talented signal caller of the 21st century was Justin Fields , who never threw for 3,000 yards or 20 touchdowns in a season during his three-year Bears' career.

Caleb Williams is a change from the franchise's unfortunate quarterback norm. He's a freelance playmaker that knows when to strike with deft precision. The 2024 top overall selection is viewed as a mixture of Kyler Murray and Patrick Mahomes; the ultimate floor raiser and ceiling maker for a struggling NFL franchise.

By 2026, it would be Williams' third NFL season and by this time, he will be developing a lethal rapport with draft classmate Rome Odunze and by then 29-year-old D.J. Moore . There could also be a free agent addition that would enhance Chicago's evolving aerial attack.

Caleb Williams 2026 MVP Season Stats Passing Yards Completion Percentage Touchdowns Interceptions 4,855 64.5 % 44 15

This will be the season Caleb Williams officially has an MVP campaign that solidifies his pre-draft hype. To the excitement of Bears' fans, it'll be an individual campaign capped off with the franchise's first Super Bowl berth since 2006.

2027: Bijan Robinson

Robinson becomes the first running back in NFL history to lead the league in rushing and have 1,000 yards receiving.

Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

The last running back to win league MVP was Adrian Peterson , who in 2012 finished with the second-most single-season rushing yards in NFL history at 2,097. Since then, the closest running back to win the award was a third-place finish from Christian McCaffrey this past year.

The blueprint to win one as a running back has been heightened over the years due to the accolade becoming more quarterback centered. The bell cow back will probably have to lead the league in rushing, scrimmage yards, score 20-plus total touchdowns and even be a consistent factor in the receiving game.

Enter Atlanta Falcons' 2023 top-10 selection Bijan Robinson . During his rookie season, the Texas Longhorns' standout had 900-plus yards rushing and 400-plus yards receiving despite being underutilized in Arthur Smith's offense.

One can imagine what Robinson will look like in year five with more touches and Michael Penix Jr. as his full-time quarterback. For him to have a chance at the award, Robinson will probably need to lead the league in rushing and be a 1,000-yard receiver in this pass-first NFL.

Bijan Robinson 2027 MVP Season Stats Rushing Yards Receiving Yards Rushing Touchdowns Receiving Touchdowns 1,525 1,075 18 10

With his dynamic skills out of the backfield as a rusher and route runner, there's a great chance history can be made.

2028: Travis Hunter

One of college's best two-way players stars in the pros with an MVP season.

Credit: James Snook-USA TODAY Sports

Since becoming the nation's number one high school recruit in 2022, Travis Hunter has lived up to the hype as college football's most dynamic two-way superstar. The Colorado Buffalo is an offensive nightmare at receiver and one of the nation's best boundary corners.

Hunter is a destined top-three selection for the 2025 NFL Draft, but the question remains about which side of the ball should he dedicate his complete services to? The NFL has rarely seen a player go both ways full-time, and it will take Hunter doing so at an All-Pro level to be an MVP winner.

We have had some historical moments over the years of primary defensive players putting up solid offensive numbers during an NFL season. In 2014, Texans' edge rusher and MVP runner-up J.J. Watt had three receiving touchdowns and two defensive scores to go with his

20.5 sacks

29 tackles for loss

5 fumble recoveries

1 interception

1 forced safety

Then there was Hunter's head coach Deion Sanders' 1996 season with the Dallas Cowboys . While recording a First-Team All-Pro season at cornerback, Sanders recorded these receiving numbers as the team's secondary receiving option:

67 targets (second-most on the team)

36 receptions (fifth-most on the team)

475 receiving yards (second-most on the team)

Travis Hunter 2028 MVP Stats Receiving Yards Interceptions Receiving Touchdowns Defensive Scores 1,055 6 6 4

.

For Hunter to have an MVP season, he'll have to have a season on par with Watt and Primetime combined. In his fourth NFL season, it's entirely possible that the game's most versatile player does damage on not just offense and defense, but special teams as well.

All stats are courtesy of Pro Football Reference unless stated otherwise.