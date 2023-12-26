Highlights Brock Purdy's poor performance against the Ravens dropped him several spots in the NFL MVP race.

Tua Tagovailoa has finally returned to the top five after leading the Dolphins to a big win over the Cowboys.

Lamar Jackson is the clear-cut favorite following Baltimore's victory on Christmas night over San Francisco.

Coming into Week 16, the NFL MVP race essentially seemed to be a two-man battle between Brock Purdy and Lamar Jackson.

But with Jackson staging a strong performance while Purdy had his worst outing of the year in the Baltimore Ravens' impressive victory over the San Francisco 49ers on Christmas night, the odds shifted dramatically.

Not only did Purdy drop from the top spot as it pertains to the NFL MVP race betting odds, a spot Jackson now controls, the San Francisco signal-caller fell behind two others, including his own teammate.

5 Josh Allen, Buffalo Bills (+1300)

Allen has given the Bills a chance to win the AFC East

As long as the Buffalo Bills keep winning football games, Josh Allen will seemingly remain in the top five of the NFL MVP race.

In knocking off the Los Angeles Chargers to kick off the Week 16 slate on Thursday night, the Bills, who were in grave danger of missing the NFL Playoffs just a few weeks back, have now won three straight and are seemingly a lock for the postseason at 9-6.

Josh Allen 2023 Stats Stat Josh Allen NFL QB Rank Cmp% 66.5 9th Passing Yards 3,778 6th Passing TD 27 T-3rd Interceptions 15 2nd most Passer Rating 93.7 10th Rushing Yards 413 5th Rushing TD 13 2nd

Allen accounted for three touchdowns in the 24-22 victory over the Chargers, one through the air and two on the ground, but he also threw his 15th interception of the season, at the time tying him for the league lead. He now ranks second in that category, as Sam Howell threw a pair of picks on Sunday.

Allen is obviously still a long shot for MVP, but if he can put up big numbers against the New England Patriots and the Miami Dolphins over the final two weeks and the Bills somehow manage to win the AFC East, which is possible, he could sneak in and steal the award.

4 Brock Purdy, San Francisco 49ers (+1200)

Purdy had a dreadful day against the Ravens

The heavy favorite in the NFL MVP race coming into the week, Brock Purdy, as mentioned, had a dreadful night for the 49ers in a 33-19 loss to the Ravens on Monday Night Football.

The Baltimore defense never allowed Purdy to get comfortable in the pocket and forced him into a career-high four interceptions before ultimately knocking him out of the game in the fourth quarter with a stinger.

The second-year signal-caller failed to throw a touchdown pass for just the second time this season and also had his second-lowest completion percentage of the year, connecting on just 18 of 32 passes (56.3%) against the Ravens. Purdy's least accurate game of the season came in Week 6 against the Cleveland Browns when he completed just 44.4% of his passes in a 19-17 loss.

Brock Purdy 2023 Stats Stat Brock Purdy NFL QB Rank Cmp% 68.8 3rd Passing Yards 4,050 2nd Passing TD 29 2nd Interceptions 11 T-7th most Passer Rating 112.2 1st Rushing Yards 140 23rd Rushing TD 2 T-17th

While not completely out of the race just yet, Purdy's chances took a big hit on Monday night. Nevertheless, he's still the quarterback of the best team in the NFC, which always counts for something.

He could easily get right back into the mix with a big game in Week 17 against the Washington Commanders and a strong outing against the Rams to close out the season, assuming the 49ers don't rest him anyway if they've got the No. 1 seed locked up.

3 Tua Tagovailoa, Miami Dolphins (+900)

Tagovailoa is finally back in the top five of the NFL MVP race

Despite leading the league in completion percentage and passing yardage, Tua Tagovailoa hasn't held a spot in the top five of the NFL MVP race over the last few weeks.

But in leading the Miami Dolphins to a 22-20 victory over the Dallas Cowboys in Week 16, their first win of the season over a team with a winning record, Tagovailoa is back in the mix in the No. 3 slot at +900.

Facing a tough Dallas defense, Tua put forth a strong effort in the two-point victory, completing 24 of 37 passes for 293 yards with a touchdown and, perhaps more importantly, zero interceptions.

Tua Tagovailoa 2023 Stats Stat Tua Tagovailoa NFL QB Rank Cmp% 70.5 1st Passing Yards 4,214 1st Passing TD 26 T-6th Interceptions 10 T-9th most Passer Rating 105.4 2nd Rushing Yards 53 38th Rushing TD 0 T-33rd

Tagovailoa, who still leads the league in completion percentage and passing yardage heading into the final two weeks, is now set for a showdown with Jackson and the Ravens in Week 17, which could decide both the No. 1 seed in the AFC and the NFL MVP race.

2 Christian McCaffrey, San Francisco 49ers (+400)

McCaffrey was one of the few bright spots of the Niners' loss to Baltimore

While Purdy performed poorly on Christmas night, Christian McCaffrey was one of the lone bright spots for San Francisco against Baltimore.

Recording 20 total touches in the 14-point loss, 14 rushes and six receptions, McCaffrey ran for 103 yards with a touchdown and added another 28 yards as a receiver, giving him eight straight games with at least 100 total yards.

Christian McCaffrey 2023 Stats Stat Christian McCaffrey NFL RB Rank Rush Attempts 258 1st Rushing Yards 1,395 1st Rush Avg. 5.4 2nd Rushing TD 14 2nd Receptions 63 3rd Receiving Yards 537 T-1st Receiving TD 7 1st

The last running back to win NFL MVP was Adrian Peterson following the 2012 season. And while McCaffrey likely won't win, his odds are better than they have been all year at +400.

But if the other top candidates struggle and McCaffrey has strong outings against the Commanders and Rams in the final two weeks, there's still a chance.

1 Lamar Jackson, Baltimore Ravens (-160)

Jackson leads the NFL MVP race following a brilliant performance against the 49ers on Christmas Day

With a dominant performance in Week 16 against one of the best overall defenses in the league, Lamar Jackson is now the clear-cut favorite in the NFL MVP race, which isn't surprising as he's the quarterback of the team with the best record in the league.

In helping the Ravens become the first to reach 12 wins, Jackson completed 23 of 35 passes against the 49ers, his most accurate game since Week 9, and threw for 252 yards and two touchdowns with no interceptions while taking only two sacks. He also added 45 rushing yards on seven carries.

Lamar Jackson 2023 Stats Stat Lamar Jackson NFL QB Rank Cmp% 66.3 11th Passing Yards 3,357 15th Passing TD 19 T-14th Interceptions 7 T-22nd most Passer Rating 97.2 8th Rushing Yards 786 1st Rushing TD 5 T-4th

Having bested Purdy, Jackson will now prepare for another MVP showdown with Tagovailoa and the Dolphins, with the winner likely sitting in this top spot a week from now.

Baltimore then closes out the season at home against the Pittsburgh Steelers. If the Ravens have already locked up the No. 1 seed, it'll be interesting to see if John Harbaugh lets Jackson play in Week 18 or sits him down to give him two full weeks of rest before they begin their postseason run in the Divisional Round.

And would Jackson sitting out the final week hinder his chances of winning a second NFL MVP trophy? We'll find out soon enough.

All stats courtesy of Pro Football Reference unless stated otherwise. NFL MVP race odds courtesy of BetMGM.