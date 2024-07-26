Highlights Since the Associated Press began naming an NFL MVP in 1957, 49 different players have won the award.

Unsurprisingly, the vast majority of NFL MVP winners are quarterbacks, with running backs in a distant second.

Peyton Manning owns the most NFL MVP wins with five and is one of 11 players to win the award multiple times.

The complete list of NFL MVP winners gets a bit tricky, as several organizations have handed out the award since the first version of the accolade, the Joe F. Carr Trophy, was introduced in the late 1930s. As such, this sometimes led to different players being named some sort of Most Valuable Player in the same season.

These days, the annual NFL Honors ceremony recognizes the winner of the Associated Press NFL MVP Award, so that's the list you'll find below.

The AP first recognized the league's top player in 1957, initially calling the trophy the NFL Most Outstanding Player Award. For one year, in 1962, it became the Player of the Year Award and then finally became the NFL MVP name we know today.

Starting in 1957 with legendary Cleveland Browns running back Jim Brown, who remains the only rookie to ever win the award, 49 different players have earned the honor. Eleven have done so on multiple occasions, including the most recent winner, Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson (2019, 2023).

Peyton Manning leads all players with five, while Aaron Rodgers sits in solo second with four. The aforementioned Brown is one of four players to win three, a list that also features Johnny Unitas, Brett Favre, and Tom Brady.

Jackson is one of five to win the award twice, joining Joe Montana, Steve Young, Kurt Warner, and Patrick Mahomes.

Every NFL MVP Winner

Unsurprisingly, quarterbacks have taken the most NFL MVP wins

It shouldn't surprise anyone that the majority of winners are quarterbacks. Of the 69 NFL MVP trophies the AP has distributed over 67 years (there have been two ties), 48 have gone to QBs, including the last 11.

Running backs have accounted for 18 wins, the most recent being Adrian Peterson in 2012. There have been just two defensive winners, Alan Page in 1971 and Lawrence Taylor in 1986.

And believe it or not, while no wide receiver has won the award, not even Jerry Rice, a placekicker has, that being Mark Moseley in the strike-shortened 1982 season.

Here's the full list of every AP NFL MVP winner in history.