Highlights

  • Since the Associated Press began naming an NFL MVP in 1957, 49 different players have won the award.
  • Unsurprisingly, the vast majority of NFL MVP winners are quarterbacks, with running backs in a distant second.
  • Peyton Manning owns the most NFL MVP wins with five and is one of 11 players to win the award multiple times.

The complete list of NFL MVP winners gets a bit tricky, as several organizations have handed out the award since the first version of the accolade, the Joe F. Carr Trophy, was introduced in the late 1930s. As such, this sometimes led to different players being named some sort of Most Valuable Player in the same season.

These days, the annual NFL Honors ceremony recognizes the winner of the Associated Press NFL MVP Award, so that's the list you'll find below.

The AP first recognized the league's top player in 1957, initially calling the trophy the NFL Most Outstanding Player Award. For one year, in 1962, it became the Player of the Year Award and then finally became the NFL MVP name we know today.

Starting in 1957 with legendary Cleveland Browns running back Jim Brown, who remains the only rookie to ever win the award, 49 different players have earned the honor. Eleven have done so on multiple occasions, including the most recent winner, Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson (2019, 2023).

Peyton Manning leads all players with five, while Aaron Rodgers sits in solo second with four. The aforementioned Brown is one of four players to win three, a list that also features Johnny Unitas, Brett Favre, and Tom Brady.

Jackson is one of five to win the award twice, joining Joe Montana, Steve Young, Kurt Warner, and Patrick Mahomes.

2:26
Closest NFL MVP races of all time
Related
The 5 Closest NFL MVP Races of All Time

The NFL MVP race is often a lopsided affair. But these five certainly weren't.

Every NFL MVP Winner

Unsurprisingly, quarterbacks have taken the most NFL MVP wins

Lamar Jackson NFL MVP
Todd Rosenberg/Getty Images

It shouldn't surprise anyone that the majority of winners are quarterbacks. Of the 69 NFL MVP trophies the AP has distributed over 67 years (there have been two ties), 48 have gone to QBs, including the last 11.

Running backs have accounted for 18 wins, the most recent being Adrian Peterson in 2012. There have been just two defensive winners, Alan Page in 1971 and Lawrence Taylor in 1986.

And believe it or not, while no wide receiver has won the award, not even Jerry Rice, a placekicker has, that being Mark Moseley in the strike-shortened 1982 season.

Here's the full list of every AP NFL MVP winner in history.

AP NFL MVP Winners

Year

Player

Position

Team

1957

Jim Brown

RB

Cleveland Browns

1958

Jim Brown

RB

Cleveland Browns

1959

Johnny Unitas

QB

Baltimore Colts

1960

Norm Van Brocklin

QB

Philadelphia Eagles

1961

Paul Hornung

RB

Green Bay Packers

1962

Jim Taylor

RB

Green Bay Packers

1963

Y.A. Tittle

QB

New York Giants

1964

Johnny Unitas

QB

Baltimore Colts

1965

Jim Brown

RB

Cleveland Browns

1966

Bart Starr

QB

Green Bay Packers

1967

Johnny Unitas

QB

Baltimore Colts

1968

Earl Morrall

QB

Baltimore Colts

1969

Roman Gabriel

QB

Los Angeles Rams

1970

John Brodie

QB

San Francisco 49ers

1971

Alan Page

DT

Minnesota Vikings

1972

Larry Brown

RB

Washington Commanders

1973

O.J. Simpson

RB

Buffalo Bills

1974

Ken Stabler

QB

Oakland Raiders

1975

Fran Tarkenton

QB

Minnesota Vikings

1976

Bert Jones

QB

Baltimore Colts

1977

Walter Payton

RB

Chicago Bears

1978

Terry Bradshaw

QB

Pittsburgh Steelers

1979

Earl Campbell

RB

Houston Oilers

1980

Brian Sipe

QB

Cleveland Browns

1981

Ken Anderson

QB

Cincinnati Bengals

1982

Mark Moseley

K

Washington Commanders

1983

Joe Theismann

QB

Washington Commanders

1984

Dan Marino

QB

Miami Dolphins

1985

Marcus Allen

RB

Los Angeles Raiders

1986

Lawrence Taylor

LB

New York Giants

1987

John Elway

QB

Denver Broncos

1988

Boomer Esiason

QB

Cincinnati Bengals

1989

Joe Montana

QB

San Francisco 49ers

1990

Joe Montana

QB

San Francisco 49ers

1991

Thurman Thomas

RB

Buffalo Bills

1992

Steve Young

QB

San Francisco 49ers

1993

Emmitt Smith

RB

Dallas Cowboys

1994

Steve Young

QB

San Francisco 49ers

1995

Brett Favre

QB

Green Bay Packers

1996

Brett Favre

QB

Green Bay Packers

1997

Brett Favre (co-MVP)

QB

Green Bay Packers

1997

Barry Sanders (co-MVP)

RB

Detroit Lions

1998

Terrell Davis

RB

Denver Broncos

1999

Kurt Warner

QB

St. Louis Rams

2000

Marshall Faulk

RB

St. Louis Rams

2001

Kurt Warner

RB

St. Louis Rams

2002

Rich Gannon

RB

Oakland Raiders

2003

Peyton Manning (co-MVP)

QB

Indianapolis Colts

2003

Steve McNair (co-MVP)

QB

Tennessee Titans

2004

Peyton Manning

QB

Indianapolis Colts

2005

Shaun Alexander

RB

Seattle Seahawks

2006

LaDainian Tomlinson

RB

San Diego Chargers

2007

Tom Brady

QB

New England Patriots

2008

Peyton Manning

QB

Indianapolis Colts

2009

Peyton Manning

QB

Indianapolis Colts

2010

Tom Brady

QB

New England Patriots

2011

Aaron Rodgers

QB

Green Bay Packers

2012

Adrian Peterson

RB

Minnesota Vikings

2013

Peyton Manning

QB

Denver Broncos

2014

Aaron Rodgers

QB

Green Bay Packers

2015

Cam Newton

QB

Carolina Panthers

2016

Matt Ryan

QB

Atlanta Falcons

2017

Tom Brady

QB

New England Patriots

2018

Patrick Mahomes

QB

Kansas City Chiefs

2019

Lamar Jackson

QB

Baltimore Ravens

2020

Aaron Rodgers

QB

Green Bay Packers

2021

Aaron Rodgers

QB

Green Bay Packers

2022

Patrick Mahomes

QB

Kansas City Chiefs

2023

Lamar Jackson

QB

Baltimore Ravens

Every Super Bowl MVP in NFL history
Related
NFL History: Every Super Bowl MVP winner of all time

A look at every Super Bowl MVP winner of all time.