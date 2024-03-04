Highlights The new NFL kickoff rule proposal favors offense by moving touchbacks up ten yards to the receiving team's 35-yard line.

The proposed rules will change the start and end points of kickoffs, making the play more like a punting minigame in Madden.

While wanting to keep kickoff returns in the game, the drastic changes suggested may deviate too far from traditional special teams play.

The NFL is always tinkering with its rules, and this offseason will be no exception.

Some rule changes have been flops, like the one-and-done implementation of the ability to challenge pass interference calls, which was simply a response to the horrible missed call in the 2018 NFC Championship Game. Others have proven to be beneficial to the health of the game, like overtime contests not adopting sudden-death rules immediately and allowing teams to respond barring a touchdown by the initial receiving team.

The league has experimented with kickoffs in recent years too, as it's long been one of the most exciting but injury-inducing plays in the sport. Now, according to a report from NBC's Albert Breer, the NFL is proposing another change to the kickoff rules, including moving touchbacks up ten yards to the receiving team's 35-yard line.

Should the new proposal be ratified, will it have a positive effect on the game, or will it be just another change that needs to be amended in the coming years?

New kickoff rules will heavily favor offense

The league is trying to incentivize returns while limiting injuries

The NFL has been trying to get kickoff returns right for years, as the play has led to more concussions than any other (on a per-play basis) in the sport, per NFL Executive Vice President Jeff Miller.

New rules were instituted in 2023 aimed at keeping players healthy during special teams play, including a provision that allowed kick returners to call for a fair catch on kickoffs, which would cause the receiving team's drive to begin on their own 25-yard line (equivalent to a touchback). As a result, concussions were down on kickoffs, but so were the number of kickoffs returned during the season.

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: The new kickoff rules may have worked a little bit too well: 2023 saw 2,698 kickoffs, and 1,970 of those resulted in touchbacks, which computes to a whopping 73 touchback percentage, including an NFL-record 77.6 in Week 1 alone.

In the wake of Devin Hester's induction into the Pro Footbal Hall of Fame on the back of his status as the greatest kick returner ever, the league has an incentive to keep the play involved in the game in some fashion. Rumors have persisted that they could experiment with an XFL-style kickoff, wherein the kicking team's gunners and the receiving team's blockers are all lined up between the receiving team's 30 and 35-yard line.

This newest proposal offers sweeping changes to the details of the kickoff, including where the play starts and ends:

Kickoffs would now occur from the opposing team's 40-yard line.

The return team must line up 1-2 returners between their own 20-yard line and goal line; the rest of their players must be lined up between their 30 and 35-yard line.

No one but the kicker and the return man can move until the ball is touched by the returner.

If the ball doesn't cross the receiving team's 20-yard line in the air, it's treated as out of bounds and goes to the receiving team's 40-yard line (akin to an out-of-bounds kickoff)

If the kicker kicks it into the end zone on the fly, the resulting touchback comes out to the receiving team's 35 yard-line, if it rolls into the end zone, the touchback goes to the 20-yard line.

Teams must declare onside kicks.

In essence, kickoffs would become something like a punting mini-game in EA Sports' Madden, where the goal is to coffin corner the returner on every play.

Like the XFL, no one would be able to move until the returner has the ball, though the touchback rules may come off as a bit excessive, given that modern offenses already have little trouble scoring (and the extra ten yards this proposal gives them is unnecessary). However, that advantage could spur teams into kicking shorter to invite more returns as a way to avoid the 35-yard line touchback, which is what the committee would like to see.

The requirement to declare an onside kick also seems to fly in the face of the spirit of the play, as it's generally a last-ditch attempt to prolong a game anyway (unless Sean Payton is involved).

In all, the proposed rule changes come off as perhaps a touch too drastic. Wanting to preserve kickoff returns is a noble goal for the competition committee, but this version feels completely separate from the special teams play it's always been.

Regardless of if the league implements this exact set of rules, you can be sure they'll continue tinkering with kickoffs until they reach a solution that truly maximizes both player safety and excitement.

