New York Jets tight end C.J. Uzomah has spoken about how important it is for women to be involved in all aspects of American Football and sport moving forward.

NFL Flag is one of the fastest growing sports globally, it is the non-contact version of American Football, it is a fun, fast, and action-packed sport that promotes accessibility for all, teamwork, and character development in youth. Both the Jets and the Bears have been instrumental in the growth of female flag football in the US.

The New York Jets have grown from eight teams to over 110 in New York and New Jersey in just three years, while the Chicago Bears saw a 300% increase in just one year, with over 1,200 girls now participating in flag football leagues.

Today sees the launch of the NFL Girl’s Flag Football league in London. Starting from the 20th of April, the inaugural league will see girls aged 12-14 compete in two conferences of six teams each (twelve teams total) across five weeks.

The Jets and Bears will each run a conference in Ealing, with the winners going head-to-head in a Championship Event on May 22nd.

C.J. Uzomah and the Jets are helping the game to take off

Speaking at the launch event in Ealing at the Trailfinders Sports Club, Jets tight end C.J. Uzomah spoke about how honoured he was to be involved in a project that has been some years in the making with his team:

I'm going to ruffle some feathers here, I think that [American] football is the best sport in the world, it's something that's near and dear to my heart. And so to be able to spread football across the seas, across the ocean, and then obviously to get women involved is amazing.

I know the Jets two years ago, we started sponsoring eight flag teams for girls, and now it's over 100, so over that span of two years it's exploding exponentially. And that's kind of what we're wanting to do over here. So I'm very excited that I get to be a part of this process.

C.J. was also keen to stress that women’s involvement in sport shouldn’t just be restricted to flag football, and stated that because of the different avenues that children in the United Kingdom have compared to their American counterparts, events like this act as a crucial introductory platform to get young girls involved:

It doesn't have to be flag to be honest, just sport in general. I got to talk to Fran Kirby [Chelsea Women’s Football player], we talked about the opportunities that are allotted in America because of the way that our schooling is and the way that you kind of use your schooling as a pathway to sport.

And it's a little different obviously over here. So just in terms of getting all aspects of sport out there and accessible I think is amazing, some of my favourite athletes are female sports players. So to be able to watch that and the growth of women's sport, I think is immensely huge.

Facebook cover photo taken from @NYJetsinUK