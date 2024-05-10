Highlights Malik Nabers and Jayden Daniels have called off their bet on who will win Rookie of the Year.

The league's gambling policy doesn't currently have language pertaining to private bets like Daniels and Nabers' wager.

Daniels is now shifting his focus to outperforming C.J. Stroud in his rookie season.

According to ESPN's Jordan Raanan, New York Giants' wide receiver Malik Nabers has decided to call off a $10,000 wager he made with Washington Commanders' quarterback Jayden Daniels after getting educated on the NFL's gambling policy.

This surfaced after a previous report from Nicki Jhabvala and Mark Maske of The Washington Post indicated that the NFL was stepping in after the wager on who would win this year's Rookie of the Year award was brought to light.

News of the wager came out after Nabers revealed it on The Pivot podcast and was later confirmed by Daniels in his appearance on Keyshawn Johnson's All Facts No Brakes podcast.

"(Nabers) wasn't supposed to tell nobody," Daniels said on the All Facts No Brakes podcast. "We got a little something going on."

The Friendly Wager and the NFL Gambling Policy Are At Odds

Nabers and Daniels played together at LSU

As Jhabvala and Maske reported, players are informed of the league's gambling policy at rookie minicamps. For the Commanders, that began on Thursday when players showed up for physicals and meetings.

The policy was revised in 2023 which includes even stronger penalties, while reducing others. Right now, the policy doesn't have language surrounding private bets between friends like Nabers and Daniels have discussed. However, per theScore, the 2022 version did have this included.

From there, John Keim of ESPN reported that the NFL didn't have an immediate comment about the situation.

Daniels was the No. 2 overall draft pick by the Commanders. He was in college from 2019 until last season, playing for both Arizona State and LSU. He played his last two college football seasons with LSU and last year, he won the Heisman Trophy after completing over 72% of his passes for 3,812 yards, 40 touchdowns, and four interceptions. He also ran for 1,134 yards and 10 touchdowns.

Jayden Daniels' College Statistics Year School Passing Yards Passing TDs Rushing Yards Rushing TDs 2019 ASU 2,942 17 355 3 2020 ASU 701 5 223 4 2021 ASU 2,381 10 710 6 2022 LSU 2,913 17 885 11 2023 LSU 3,812 40 1,134 10

As for Nabers, he was Daniels' No. 1 target for the Tigers' offense over the past two seasons. In all, he played three years of college football, all at LSU, catching 189 passes for 3,003 yards, and 21 touchdowns. He had his best season last year with 89 receptions for 1,569 yards and 14 touchdowns.

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: Malik Nabers caught 14 touchdowns last season while Jacksonville Jaguars' first-round pick, and former LSU wide receiver, Brian Thomas Jr. caught 17.

Malik Nabers' College Statistics Year School Receptions Receiving Yards Receiving TDs 2021 LSU 28 417 4 2022 LSU 72 1,017 3 2023 LSU 89 1,569 14

Even though this bet has now officially been nixed, Daniels did make it known that out-performing Houston Texans' quarterback C.J. Stroud was a priority of his. Stroud threw for 4,108 yards, 23 touchdowns, and five interceptions last season.

"I'd be lying if I said I didn't want to do better than him. What he did was unheard of, so it's not like I'm comparing myself to him. Just us being from the same area I want to outdo him.

While the bet has now been called off, the debate is certainly still alive as to which of the two former LSU Tigers will win Offensive Rookie of the Year this season. Each will have the chance to outshine the other in two head-to-head matchups this season between the NFC East rivals Giants and Commanders.

