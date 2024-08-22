Highlights From 2022 to 2023, the NFL had a major issue, several players were punished for gambling on NFL action.

As a result, massive suspensions were handed out, and several players missed entire seasons of play.

However, something must have worked since the league has now gone a full calendar year without gambling-related suspensions.

Over the past couple of years, sports gambling has seen a major rise in popularity. Sports gambling isn't new, and to be fair, it's been popular for quite a while now. However, it's only been recently that we've seen major sports leagues like the NFL and the NBA openly promote it through sponsorships with different sportsbooks.

The NBA has had its own problems. Recently, Jontay Porter received a shocking lifetime ban from the NBA after they found evidence that he had been gambling on his own props in his own games. The NHL suspended Shane Pinto for half a season for similar violations, and the MLB has had its own scandal involving Shohei Ohtani and his translator.

The NFL has had some issues with gambling-related suspensions in the past, but they've managed to now go a full year without having any.

Recent Player Suspensions

These players were caught and faced severe punishments as a result

The most notable player currently in the league that's been suspended for gambling was Calvin Ridley . During the 2021 season, while Ridley was a member of the Atlanta Falcons , he spent some time away from the team for mental health reasons.

During that time, the league caught him placing a couple of multiple-leg parlay bets, and Ridley ended up spending around $1,500 in total. Although he didn't bet on his own team, and he wasn't playing at the time, the league handed him a heavy punishment that ended up causing him to sit out the entire 2022 season. Ridley did get reinstated in 2023, where he spent the year as a member of the Jacksonville Jaguars .

Recent NFL Players Suspended for Gambling Player Position Suspension Length Calvin Ridley WR Entire 2022 Season Isaiah Rodgers CB Entire 2023 Season Shaka Toney EDGE Entire 2023 Season Rashod Berry OLB Entire 2023 Season Quintez Cephus WR Entire 2023 Season C.J. Moore S Entire 2023 Season Demetrius Taylor DT Entire 2023 Season Jameson Williams WR Four Games in 2023 Stanley Berryhill WR Four Games in 2023

More recently, in April 2023, three members of the Detroit Lions , Quintez Cephus , C.J. Moore and Demetrius Taylor were suspended for the 2023 season. Rashod Berry and Shaka Toney recently had their status restored as well after dealing with the same issue.

Two other Lions players, Jameson Williams and Stanley Berryhill, each faced six-game suspensions before the beginning of the 2023 season as well. Finally, Isaiah Rodgers was the league's last suspension, in the summer of 2023. Rodgers was also reinstated this April, after missing the entire 2023 season.

Did a League-Wide Crackdown Help at All?

The league has seriously cracked down on their punishments for anybody caught gambling, but there could be a loophole

Part of the reason for the long spell with no issues is likely due to the intense rules that have been set by the league.

One of the reasons for this could be the result of league-mandated 'integrity representatives' who have been assigned to each NFL franchise. These representatives are instructed to roam the sideline, press boxes during games, and ensure nothing fishy is happening.

Having players gamble obviously creates a massive problem for the league's image and integrity. This is the reason we've seen such severe punishments for players in recent history, with several being suspended for an entire season. By setting an example with extreme suspensions, the NFL hopes it deters players from gambling in the future.

However, just because they aren't get caught doesn't mean players still aren't betting on games.

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: Although sports gambling is banned for members of the NFL, it is perfectly legal in some form in 48 of the 50 states in America.

One of the ways Porter would gamble on games in the NBA was to check into the game and then quickly check back out. Any bets placed on Porter for that matchup would be valid when entering the game. However, by immediately checking out, Porter would go under all of his projections.

That's something that could very well happen in the NFL. The league doesn't stop players from sharing their injury report information, or their true health status with their families. While the NFL hopes players are honest about it, there definitely is a loophole that could be taken advantage of.

For now, things seem clear. All players suspended have been caught using a gambling app or a sportsbook in their own name. If any league member is still gambling, they've at least been smart enough about it to avoid being caught.

All statistics courtesy of Pro Football Reference unless stated otherwise.