On average across the last 10 years, 5.8 teams make the playoffs that missed it the year prior, according to Yahoo! Sports. So, who will it be this year?

Last year was an interesting season, as many NFL teams suffered major injuries to their rosters, hurting their playoff chances.

As we enter the 2024 season, every team will at least start out healthy, giving many talented teams a chance to redeem themselves from their failed season previously.

2024 will be fascinating, as there are a lot of teams improved through free agency and the NFL Draft.

That should make for an entertaining season, with plenty of teams improving based on their 2023 records. But, which of those non-playoff teams will head to the playoffs in 2024?

1 Cincinnati Bengals (2023 Record: 9-8)

With Joe Burrow returning from wrist surgery, the Bengals should be right in the thick of the race to win the AFC North.

Last season was not only frustrating for the Cincinnati Bengals, but especially for Joe Burrow.

Burrow suffered a calf strain during training camp, which lingered through the first quarter of the 2023 season.

Just over a month later, Burrow tore a ligament in his right wrist, forcing him to undergo season-ending wrist surgery.

Even after Burrow missed seven games, the Bengals still finished 9-8. This team should easily make the playoffs once again with their QB1 back.

There are undoubtedly some concerns about the Bengals after this offseason, as they lost RT Jonah Williams, CB Chidobe Awuzie, DT D.J. Reader, and WR Tyler Boyd.

They were able to replace those players through free agency and the draft, by signing DT Sheldon Rankins and OT Trent Brown, while upgrading both the offensive and defensive line through the draft.

If the Bengals can stay healthy, they will be competing for the AFC North crown alongside the Baltimore Ravens and Cleveland Browns.

2 Jacksonville Jaguars (2023 Record: 9-8)

After a massively disappointing season, an improved offense should help the Jags sneak into a Wild Card spot.

The 2023 season started off strong for the Jacksonville Jaguars, as they were 6-2 heading into their bye week.

Even further, the Jaguars were 8-3 heading into a Monday Night Football game against the Bengals, where Trevor Lawrence suffered a high ankle sprain late in the game. From that game on, the Jaguars finished the season 1-5, just barely missing the playoffs. The good news is, Lawrence is healthy heading into this season.

Jacksonville did have an impressive offseason. They signed Arik Armstead, Gabe Davis, Darnell Savage, and Mitch Morse to bolster both sides of the ball.

Maybe the biggest move they made was in the draft, when they selected Brian Thomas Jr. with their first round draft pick.

Thomas Jr. is exactly what the Jaguars' offense is missing: a WR1 prototype with size, speed, ball-tracking ability, and the strength to win in contested catch situations. Where Thomas Jr. will especially help the Jaguars is in the redzone.

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: Last season, Jaguars WR Calvin Ridley finished third with the third most redzone targets in the NFL, with 26.

Thomas Jr. could come in and fill the role of Calvin Ridley, yet better. He's the key to unlocking Lawrence and the Jaguars offense to its full abilities. Losing Ridley and Zay Jones to replace Thomas Jr. and Davis are legitimate improvements to this offense, along with Christian Kirk being back to full health.

Generally when a team has their franchise QB set, you don't count them out of a playoff push.

3 Atlanta Falcons (2023 Record: 7-10)

A healthy Kirk Cousins should be the missing piece to unleashing this talented Falcons offense.

Throughout the last few years, the Atlanta Falcons have had plenty of talent on offense, from Drake London to Kyle Pitts to Bijan Robinson.

It was always the quarterback position that was the downfall, but that shouldn't be a problem since they signed Kirk Cousins. Cousins is coming off of a torn Achilles, so he's not fully healthy like he's been over the last few years. However, as long as he's fully recovered by the beginning of the season, he should give the Falcons a major bump on offense, ending their six-season playoff drought.

In addition, the Falcons added Darnell Mooney, who further boosts this offense.

Atlanta finished 17th in the NFL in yards gained, so the addition of Cousins should only further improve this offense. They even upgraded their defensive line through the draft with the additions of Ruke Orhorhoro, Bralen Trice, and Brandon Dorlus.

In a relatively weak division, the Falcons should be the front-runners to win the NFC South. They should have the best quarterback play, with emerging young skills players on offense. Atlanta is in win now mode with Raheem Morris as their new head coach.

4 Chicago Bears (2023 Record: 7-10)

A generational QB prospect with an improved roster should put the Bears in playoff contention.

Buckle up, the playoff version of the Chicago Bears is here. They were already an improving defense last season, finishing:

12th in yards allowed

5th in turnovers generated

1st in rushing yards allowed.

With an improved offense, it should drastically improve both sides of the ball. General manager, Ryan Pace, truly put together a roster this offseason that is ready to win immediately.

Chicago Bears 2024 Key Additions Player Acquisition Type Caleb Williams - QB Drafted first overall Rome Odunze - WR Drafted ninth overall D'Andre Swift Three-year, $24 million Kevin Byard - S Two-year, $15 million Gerald Everett - TE Two-year, $12 million Keenan Allen - WR Traded for fourth round pick Ryan Bates - OL Traded for fifth round pick Kiran Amegajie - OL Drafted 75th overall

Chicago already had a young and improving roster, and they were able to add some elite draft prospects along with veteran help on offense.

If Caleb Williams can live up to his generational expectations, the sky is the limit for the Bears. At the very least, they should be an improved unit supported by one of the best run defenses.

There is absolutely a chance that this team could win the NFC North, but it truly depends on how quickly Williams progresses. More often than not, it takes quarterbacks two or three seasons to fully transition to the NFL level.

However, we have seen plenty of quarterbacks recently find success immediately, with the most recent team being the Houston Texans with C.J. Stroud. After seeing the Texans' 2023 season, Bears fans should have realistic hopes that this team makes a playoff push in Williams' rookie season, as the front office took advantage of his rookie contract to improve the rest of the roster.

5 Indianapolis Colts (2023 Record: 9-8)

A healthy Anthony Richardson on the Indianapolis Colts could be dangerous for the NFL.

Richardson's rookie season was cut short due to a concussion, followed by season-ending shoulder surgery. But in the games he played, he displayed good pocket presence, elite arm strength, and versatility in his game with his rushing ability.

His return to the field in 2024 alone could help the Colts make the playoffs, as they were one game short with a 32-31, Week 18 loss to the Texans.

Indianapolis did a good job at retaining their own this offseason, with contract extensions to Grover Stewart, Kenny Moore, and Tyquan Lewis. The only major outside free agent they signed was Raekwon Davis, who will help beef up the interior of their defensive line. But the real improvements they made were during the draft.

Indianapolis Colts 2024 Draft Class Player Pick Laiatu Latu - EDGE 15th overall Adonai Mitchell - WR 52nd overall Matt Concalves - OT 79th overall Tanor Bortolini - OC 117th overall Anthony Gould - WR 142nd overall Jaylon Carlies - S 151st overall Jaylin Simpson - S 164th overall Micah Abraham - CB 201st overall Jonah Laulu - DT 234th overall

Throughout the draft, the Colts were able to find great value consistently. They were able to find two strong, developmental offensive linemen in the third and fourth rounds.

Laiatu Latu was considered by many as the best defensive player in the draft, yet he fell to them at 15th overall.

Adonai Mitchell was considered a first round wide receiver prospect, yet they were able to draft him in the middle of the second round.

Between the draft and an already talented roster, the Colts are in great shape with their young quarterback returning from shoulder surgery.

