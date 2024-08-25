Key Takeaways Christian McCaffrey and Tyreek Hill are the favorites to win NFL Offensive Player of the Year heading into the 2024 season.

Wide receivers CeeDee Lamb, Justin Jefferson, and Ja'Marr Chase round out the top five.

Bijan Robinson, Breece Hall, and Jahmyr Gibbs join McCaffrey as the only other running backs in the top 12.

A season ago, San Francisco 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey and Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill finished 1-2 in the NFL Offensive Player of the Year voting, so it's certainly not much of a shock to see them tied for the shortest odds heading into the 2024 campaign.

McCaffrey, who'd finished seventh in the OPOY vote in each of the previous three years, finally snagged the award with one of the best overall seasons of his career. In addition to recording a career-high and league-best 1,459 rushing yards and 14 touchdowns on the ground, the former Carolina Panthers superstar tacked on 67 receptions for 564 yards and an additional seven scores.

McCaffrey suffered a calf strain during the early days of training camp, keeping him out of action for several weeks, but he's expected to be 100% when the Niners open their season on Monday Night Football against the New York Jets .

As for Hill, who finished in the top four of the voting for the second straight year, it's not a stretch to think he could have easily taken the award in many other years, as he had the best season of his career, recording 119 receptions for a career-best 1,799 yards and a league-high 13 receiving touchdowns. The speedster has gone for 1,700-plus yards in each of the last two seasons and has caught 111 or more passes in three consecutive years.

Both McCaffrey and Hill enter the 2024 season with +750 odds, meaning a $100 bet wins you $750 plus your original stake.

Here's a look at the 10 players with the best Offensive Player of the Year odds ahead of Week 1, which is actually the top 12, as three players — Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs , Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Puka Nacua , and New York Jets wideout Garrett Wilson — are tied in the No. 10 slot.

2024-25 NFL Offensive Player of the Year Odds Player Position Team Odds Christian McCaffrey RB San Francisco 49ers +750 Tyreek Hill WR Miami Dolphins +750 CeeDee Lamb WR Dallas Cowboys +1000 Justin Jefferson WR Minnesota Vikings +1200 Ja'Marr Chase WR Cincinnati Bengals +1200 Saquon Barkley RB Philadelphia Eagles +1400 Bijan Robinson RB Atlanta Falcons +2000 Breece Hall RB New York Jets +2000 Amon-Ra St. Brown WR Detroit Lions +2200 Jahmyr Gibbs RB Detroit Lions +3000 Puka Nacua WR Los Angeles Rams +3000 Garrett Wilson WR New York Jets +3000

