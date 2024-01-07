Highlights While the NFL MVP is typically won by quarterbacks, the last four Offensive Player of the Year winners have been running backs or wide receivers.

Technically, any player at any position can win NFL MVP, but it typically doesn't work out that way as the award is seemingly more for the league's top quarterback. In fact, the last non-QB to take home the MVP was Adrian Peterson back in 2012.

However, the Associated Press also hands out an award for the NFL Offensive Player of the Year. While quarterbacks can still win it, as Patrick Mahomes did in 2018, the last four recipients have been either a running back or wide receiver. And that trend is likely to continue.

The competition for this year's prize will be stiff, as several skill position players are having outstanding years. With that said, however, three clear favorites are leading the race: Christian McCaffrey, CeeDee Lamb, and Tyreek Hill.

A healthy Christian McCaffrey is bad news for the NFL

The dual-threat back has been electric for the 49ers

Cary Edmondson-USA TODAY Sports

The San Francisco 49ers were already pretty stacked talent-wise a season ago but still opted to trade for Christian McCaffrey at last year's trade deadline. And the star running back has been nothing short of spectacular as arguably the most important piece of Kyle Shanahan's elite offense.

Since joining San Francisco, McCaffrey has been a seamless fit and has been filling up the stat sheet every week this season. His 272 carries are the most in the league, and he's been incredibly efficient on those totes, averaging 5.4 yards per carry. His 1,459 rushing yards are also tops in the NFL.

Christian McCaffrey 2023 Stats Stat Carries Rush Yards Rush TD Avg Rec Rec. Yards Rec.TD Christian McCaffrey 272 1459 14 5.4 67 564 7

McCaffrey has long been dominant as a receiver. His 83 targets are below his career average, but he's caught 67 of those passes for 564 yards and seven touchdowns, and his 21 total touchdowns are tied for the league lead with Miami's Raheem Mostert.

While he won't win NFL MVP, although he should easily finish within the top five, McCaffrey certainly has a strong case for Offensive Player of the Year.

CeeDee Lamb has been an explosive option for the Dallas Cowboys

The Cowboys' wideout is one of the elite skill position players in the NFL

Drafted out of Oklahoma in 2020, CeeDee Lamb has been a terrific option for the Dallas Cowboys from the get-go. He's now made the Pro Bowl each of the last three years and is likely to earn his second All-Pro selection at season's end. But this year, Lamb is also in contention for Offensive Player of the Year.

Last season was a down year for Dak Prescott, who missed five games but still threw a career-high 15 interceptions. This year, however, Dak is having one of the best seasons of his career, and that's done nothing but benefit his top option.

Lamb leads the NFL in targets with 168, and what's especially impressive is that, despite that huge number of targets, he has a reception percentage of 72.6%.

CeeDee Lamb 2023 Stats Stat Targets Receptions Receiving Yards Yards Per Catch Rec. TD CeeDee Lamb 168 122 1,651 13.5 10

The Louisiana native has turned those 166 targets into 122 receptions, which also leads the league. Lamb enters the final week of the season with 1,651 receiving yards, good for second in the league, and is tied for third with 10 touchdown catches.

Tyreek Hill is a near-unstoppable force for the Dolphins

Hill has an outside shot at 2,000 receiving yards

Tyreek Hill came from a pretty good situation with the Kansas City Chiefs, with Andy Reid calling plays and Patrick Mahomes throwing him the football. Somehow, it appears that Mike McDaniel's system in Miami might make even better use of the wideout's jaw-dropping speed.

Hill enters Week 18 ranking fourth in the league with 154 targets. He's turned those targets into 112 catches, tied for second behind Lamb with the Lions' Amon-Ra St. Brown, and 12 touchdowns, good for solo second behind Tampa Bay's Mike Evans. Hill is leading the league in receiving yards with 1,717 and has averaged 15.3 yards per catch.

Tyreek Hill 2023 Stats Stat Targets Receptions Receiving Yards Yards Per Catch Rec. TD Tyreek Hill 158 112 1,717 15.3 12

What has truly separated Hill from his peers is his ability to run after the catch. Hill is second in the NFL with 640 yards after the catch, though he can still catch Rashee Rice in Week 18. His ability to get deep at a breakneck pace has long been devastating to opposing defenses.

Hill has dealt with nagging injuries but still has an outside shot to break the single-season receiving yards record, although he would have to compile 248 yards in Week 18 against the Buffalo Bills to do so.

While it's a long shot, breaking the record would go a long way toward winning him Offensive Player of the Year, which he may still do anyway.

All statistics courtesy of Pro Football Reference unless otherwise noted.