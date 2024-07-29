Highlights Of the 42 different recipients of the NFL Offensive Player of the Year Award, only eight have won it on multiple occasions.

Earl Campbell and Marshall Faulk are the only three-time winners of the award, each doing so in consecutive seasons.

Running backs and quarterbacks have dominated the Offensive Player of the Year voting, but wide receivers have come on strong in recent years.

First distributed by the Associated Press in 1972, the NFL Offensive Player of the Year has been won by many of the biggest names in professional football history.

And unlike NFL MVP, which has been awarded to a quarterback every year since 2012, running backs and wide receivers actually have a shot at OPOY. In fact, the last five winners have come from one of those two positions, including reigning winner Christian McCaffrey of the San Francisco 49ers.

The last QB to win the award was Patrick Mahomes of the Kansas City Chiefs, who took the honor in 2018, the same season he won Most Valuable Player for the first time.

Of the 42 different players who've won Offensive Player of the Year, just eight have done so on multiple occasions. And of those eight, only two have earned the honor three times, those being running backs Earl Campbell and Marshall Faulk, each of whom did so in three consecutive seasons.

The six two-time winners are Jerry Rice, Barry Sanders, Terrell Davis, Tom Brady, Drew Brees, and Peyton Manning. Manning is the only player to win the award with two different teams, taking the honor in 2004 with the Indianapolis Colts and again with the Denver Broncos in 2013.

NFL Offensive Player of the Year Winners

Running backs and quarterbacks have dominated the Offensive Player of the Year voting over the years

Megan Briggs/Getty Images

Of the 52 NFL Offensive Player of the Year trophies that have been distributed by the AP, 27 have gone to running backs.

Twenty have gone to quarterbacks, while just five have gone to wide receivers. Rice was the first wideout to win the award, doing so in 1987 and then again in 1993.

After no WRs took the honor for more than a quarter of a century, Michael Thomas of the New Orleans Saints broke the drought in 2019. Rice and Thomas have since been joined by Cooper Kupp (2021) and Justin Jefferson (2022).

Here's the complete list of AP NFL Offensive Player of the Year winners.

AP NFL Offensive Player of the Year Winners Year Player Position Team 1972 Larry Brown RB Washington Commanders 1973 O.J. Simpson RB Buffalo Bills 1974 Ken Stabler QB Oakland Raiders 1975 Fran Tarkenton QB Minnesota Vikings 1976 Bert Jones QB Baltimore Colts 1977 Walter Payton RB Chicago Bears 1978 Earl Campbell RB Houston Oilers 1979 Earl Campbell RB Houston Oilers 1980 Earl Campbell RB Houston Oilers 1981 Ken Anderson QB Cincinnati Bengals 1982 Dan Fouts QB San Diego Chargers 1983 Joe Theismann QB Washington Commanders 1984 Dan Marino QB Miami Dolphins 1985 Marcus Allen RB Los Angeles Raiders 1986 Eric Dickerson RB Los Angeles Rams 1987 Jerry Rice WR San Francisco 49ers 1988 Roger Craig RB San Francisco 49ers 1989 Joe Montana QB San Francisco 49ers 1990 Warren Moon QB Houston Oilers 1991 Thurman Thomas RB Buffalo Bills 1992 Steve Young QB San Francisco 49ers 1993 Jerry Rice WR San Francisco 49ers 1994 Barry Sanders RB Detroit Lions 1995 Brett Favre QB Green Bay Packers 1996 Terrell Davis RB Denver Broncos 1997 Barry Sanders RB Detroit Lions 1998 Terrell Davis RB Denver Broncos 1999 Marshall Faulk RB St. Louis Rams 2000 Marshall Faulk RB St. Louis Rams 2001 Marshall Faulk RB St. Louis Rams 2002 Priest Holmes RB Kansas City Chiefs 2003 Jamal Lewis RB Baltimore Ravens 2004 Peyton Manning QB Indianapolis Colts 2005 Shaun Alexander RB Seattle Seahawks 2006 LaDainian Tomlinson RB San Diego Chargers 2007 Tom Brady QB New England Patriots 2008 Drew Brees QB New Orleans Saints 2009 Chris Johnson RB Tennessee Titans 2010 Tom Brady QB New England Patriots 2011 Drew Brees QB New Orleans Saints 2012 Adrian Peterson RB Minnesota Vikings 2013 Peyton Manning QB Denver Broncos 2014 DeMarco Murray RB Dallas Cowboys 2015 Cam Newton QB Carolina Panthers 2016 Matt Ryan QB Atlanta Falcons 2017 Todd Gurley RB Los Angeles Rams 2018 Patrick Mahomes QB Kansas City Chiefs 2019 Michael Thomas WR New Orleans Saints 2020 Derrick Henry RB Tennessee Titans 2021 Cooper Kupp WR Los Angeles Rams 2022 Justin Jefferson WR Minnesota Vikings 2023 Christian McCaffrey RB San Francisco 49ers