Highlights

  • Of the 42 different recipients of the NFL Offensive Player of the Year Award, only eight have won it on multiple occasions.
  • Earl Campbell and Marshall Faulk are the only three-time winners of the award, each doing so in consecutive seasons.
  • Running backs and quarterbacks have dominated the Offensive Player of the Year voting, but wide receivers have come on strong in recent years.

First distributed by the Associated Press in 1972, the NFL Offensive Player of the Year has been won by many of the biggest names in professional football history.

And unlike NFL MVP, which has been awarded to a quarterback every year since 2012, running backs and wide receivers actually have a shot at OPOY. In fact, the last five winners have come from one of those two positions, including reigning winner Christian McCaffrey of the San Francisco 49ers.

The last QB to win the award was Patrick Mahomes of the Kansas City Chiefs, who took the honor in 2018, the same season he won Most Valuable Player for the first time.

Of the 42 different players who've won Offensive Player of the Year, just eight have done so on multiple occasions. And of those eight, only two have earned the honor three times, those being running backs Earl Campbell and Marshall Faulk, each of whom did so in three consecutive seasons.

The six two-time winners are Jerry Rice, Barry Sanders, Terrell Davis, Tom Brady, Drew Brees, and Peyton Manning. Manning is the only player to win the award with two different teams, taking the honor in 2004 with the Indianapolis Colts and again with the Denver Broncos in 2013.

NFL Offensive Player of the Year Winners

Running backs and quarterbacks have dominated the Offensive Player of the Year voting over the years

Of the 52 NFL Offensive Player of the Year trophies that have been distributed by the AP, 27 have gone to running backs.

Twenty have gone to quarterbacks, while just five have gone to wide receivers. Rice was the first wideout to win the award, doing so in 1987 and then again in 1993.

After no WRs took the honor for more than a quarter of a century, Michael Thomas of the New Orleans Saints broke the drought in 2019. Rice and Thomas have since been joined by Cooper Kupp (2021) and Justin Jefferson (2022).

Here's the complete list of AP NFL Offensive Player of the Year winners.

AP NFL Offensive Player of the Year Winners

Year

Player

Position

Team

1972

Larry Brown

RB

Washington Commanders

1973

O.J. Simpson

RB

Buffalo Bills

1974

Ken Stabler

QB

Oakland Raiders

1975

Fran Tarkenton

QB

Minnesota Vikings

1976

Bert Jones

QB

Baltimore Colts

1977

Walter Payton

RB

Chicago Bears

1978

Earl Campbell

RB

Houston Oilers

1979

Earl Campbell

RB

Houston Oilers

1980

Earl Campbell

RB

Houston Oilers

1981

Ken Anderson

QB

Cincinnati Bengals

1982

Dan Fouts

QB

San Diego Chargers

1983

Joe Theismann

QB

Washington Commanders

1984

Dan Marino

QB

Miami Dolphins

1985

Marcus Allen

RB

Los Angeles Raiders

1986

Eric Dickerson

RB

Los Angeles Rams

1987

Jerry Rice

WR

San Francisco 49ers

1988

Roger Craig

RB

San Francisco 49ers

1989

Joe Montana

QB

San Francisco 49ers

1990

Warren Moon

QB

Houston Oilers

1991

Thurman Thomas

RB

Buffalo Bills

1992

Steve Young

QB

San Francisco 49ers

1993

Jerry Rice

WR

San Francisco 49ers

1994

Barry Sanders

RB

Detroit Lions

1995

Brett Favre

QB

Green Bay Packers

1996

Terrell Davis

RB

Denver Broncos

1997

Barry Sanders

RB

Detroit Lions

1998

Terrell Davis

RB

Denver Broncos

1999

Marshall Faulk

RB

St. Louis Rams

2000

Marshall Faulk

RB

St. Louis Rams

2001

Marshall Faulk

RB

St. Louis Rams

2002

Priest Holmes

RB

Kansas City Chiefs

2003

Jamal Lewis

RB

Baltimore Ravens

2004

Peyton Manning

QB

Indianapolis Colts

2005

Shaun Alexander

RB

Seattle Seahawks

2006

LaDainian Tomlinson

RB

San Diego Chargers

2007

Tom Brady

QB

New England Patriots

2008

Drew Brees

QB

New Orleans Saints

2009

Chris Johnson

RB

Tennessee Titans

2010

Tom Brady

QB

New England Patriots

2011

Drew Brees

QB

New Orleans Saints

2012

Adrian Peterson

RB

Minnesota Vikings

2013

Peyton Manning

QB

Denver Broncos

2014

DeMarco Murray

RB

Dallas Cowboys

2015

Cam Newton

QB

Carolina Panthers

2016

Matt Ryan

QB

Atlanta Falcons

2017

Todd Gurley

RB

Los Angeles Rams

2018

Patrick Mahomes

QB

Kansas City Chiefs

2019

Michael Thomas

WR

New Orleans Saints

2020

Derrick Henry

RB

Tennessee Titans

2021

Cooper Kupp

WR

Los Angeles Rams

2022

Justin Jefferson

WR

Minnesota Vikings

2023

Christian McCaffrey

RB

San Francisco 49ers

