Highlights
- Of the 42 different recipients of the NFL Offensive Player of the Year Award, only eight have won it on multiple occasions.
- Earl Campbell and Marshall Faulk are the only three-time winners of the award, each doing so in consecutive seasons.
- Running backs and quarterbacks have dominated the Offensive Player of the Year voting, but wide receivers have come on strong in recent years.
First distributed by the Associated Press in 1972, the NFL Offensive Player of the Year has been won by many of the biggest names in professional football history.
And unlike NFL MVP, which has been awarded to a quarterback every year since 2012, running backs and wide receivers actually have a shot at OPOY. In fact, the last five winners have come from one of those two positions, including reigning winner Christian McCaffrey of the San Francisco 49ers.
The last QB to win the award was Patrick Mahomes of the Kansas City Chiefs, who took the honor in 2018, the same season he won Most Valuable Player for the first time.
Of the 42 different players who've won Offensive Player of the Year, just eight have done so on multiple occasions. And of those eight, only two have earned the honor three times, those being running backs Earl Campbell and Marshall Faulk, each of whom did so in three consecutive seasons.
The six two-time winners are Jerry Rice, Barry Sanders, Terrell Davis, Tom Brady, Drew Brees, and Peyton Manning. Manning is the only player to win the award with two different teams, taking the honor in 2004 with the Indianapolis Colts and again with the Denver Broncos in 2013.
NFL Defensive Player of the Year: Complete List of Award Winners by Year
Only eight players have ever won NFL Defensive Player of the Year on multiple occasions.
NFL Offensive Player of the Year Winners
Running backs and quarterbacks have dominated the Offensive Player of the Year voting over the years
Of the 52 NFL Offensive Player of the Year trophies that have been distributed by the AP, 27 have gone to running backs.
Twenty have gone to quarterbacks, while just five have gone to wide receivers. Rice was the first wideout to win the award, doing so in 1987 and then again in 1993.
After no WRs took the honor for more than a quarter of a century, Michael Thomas of the New Orleans Saints broke the drought in 2019. Rice and Thomas have since been joined by Cooper Kupp (2021) and Justin Jefferson (2022).
Here's the complete list of AP NFL Offensive Player of the Year winners.
|
AP NFL Offensive Player of the Year Winners
|
Year
|
Player
|
Position
|
Team
|
1972
|
Larry Brown
|
RB
|
Washington Commanders
|
1973
|
O.J. Simpson
|
RB
|
Buffalo Bills
|
1974
|
Ken Stabler
|
QB
|
Oakland Raiders
|
1975
|
Fran Tarkenton
|
QB
|
Minnesota Vikings
|
1976
|
Bert Jones
|
QB
|
Baltimore Colts
|
1977
|
Walter Payton
|
RB
|
Chicago Bears
|
1978
|
Earl Campbell
|
RB
|
Houston Oilers
|
1979
|
Earl Campbell
|
RB
|
Houston Oilers
|
1980
|
Earl Campbell
|
RB
|
Houston Oilers
|
1981
|
Ken Anderson
|
QB
|
Cincinnati Bengals
|
1982
|
Dan Fouts
|
QB
|
San Diego Chargers
|
1983
|
Joe Theismann
|
QB
|
Washington Commanders
|
1984
|
Dan Marino
|
QB
|
Miami Dolphins
|
1985
|
Marcus Allen
|
RB
|
Los Angeles Raiders
|
1986
|
Eric Dickerson
|
RB
|
Los Angeles Rams
|
1987
|
Jerry Rice
|
WR
|
San Francisco 49ers
|
1988
|
Roger Craig
|
RB
|
San Francisco 49ers
|
1989
|
Joe Montana
|
QB
|
San Francisco 49ers
|
1990
|
Warren Moon
|
QB
|
Houston Oilers
|
1991
|
Thurman Thomas
|
RB
|
Buffalo Bills
|
1992
|
Steve Young
|
QB
|
San Francisco 49ers
|
1993
|
Jerry Rice
|
WR
|
San Francisco 49ers
|
1994
|
Barry Sanders
|
RB
|
Detroit Lions
|
1995
|
Brett Favre
|
QB
|
Green Bay Packers
|
1996
|
Terrell Davis
|
RB
|
Denver Broncos
|
1997
|
Barry Sanders
|
RB
|
Detroit Lions
|
1998
|
Terrell Davis
|
RB
|
Denver Broncos
|
1999
|
Marshall Faulk
|
RB
|
St. Louis Rams
|
2000
|
Marshall Faulk
|
RB
|
St. Louis Rams
|
2001
|
Marshall Faulk
|
RB
|
St. Louis Rams
|
2002
|
Priest Holmes
|
RB
|
Kansas City Chiefs
|
2003
|
Jamal Lewis
|
RB
|
Baltimore Ravens
|
2004
|
Peyton Manning
|
QB
|
Indianapolis Colts
|
2005
|
Shaun Alexander
|
RB
|
Seattle Seahawks
|
2006
|
LaDainian Tomlinson
|
RB
|
San Diego Chargers
|
2007
|
Tom Brady
|
QB
|
New England Patriots
|
2008
|
Drew Brees
|
QB
|
New Orleans Saints
|
2009
|
Chris Johnson
|
RB
|
Tennessee Titans
|
2010
|
Tom Brady
|
QB
|
New England Patriots
|
2011
|
Drew Brees
|
QB
|
New Orleans Saints
|
2012
|
Adrian Peterson
|
RB
|
Minnesota Vikings
|
2013
|
Peyton Manning
|
QB
|
Denver Broncos
|
2014
|
DeMarco Murray
|
RB
|
Dallas Cowboys
|
2015
|
Cam Newton
|
QB
|
Carolina Panthers
|
2016
|
Matt Ryan
|
QB
|
Atlanta Falcons
|
2017
|
Todd Gurley
|
RB
|
Los Angeles Rams
|
2018
|
Patrick Mahomes
|
QB
|
Kansas City Chiefs
|
2019
|
Michael Thomas
|
WR
|
New Orleans Saints
|
2020
|
Derrick Henry
|
RB
|
Tennessee Titans
|
2021
|
Cooper Kupp
|
WR
|
Los Angeles Rams
|
2022
|
Justin Jefferson
|
WR
|
Minnesota Vikings
|
2023
|
Christian McCaffrey
|
RB
|
San Francisco 49ers
NFL MVP: Complete List of Award Winners by Year
Peyton Manning owns the record for most NFL MVP wins and is one of only 11 to take home the award on multiple occasions.