Key Takeaways Chicago Bears quarterback Caleb Williams is the overwhelming favorite to win NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year.

Washington Commanders QB Jayden Daniels and Arizona Cardinals WR Marvin Harrison Jr. are the only other two players with odds better than +1000.

Denver Broncos QB Bo Nix and New York Giants WR Malik Nabers round out the top five.

To the surprise of absolutely nobody, the Chicago Bears selected USC quarterback Caleb Williams with the No. 1 overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft .

And given the hype surrounding the 2022 Heisman Trophy winner, it should come as no surprise that Williams is the big favorite to win NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year, entering his first professional campaign with +140 odds (a $100 bet earns you $140 plus your original stake).

Now, if the Bears had the roster they did a season ago with Justin Fields under center, there might not be as much pressure on Williams to win. But with the weapons the front office has given him, he's expected to perform at a very high level, which isn't always easy for any rookie quarterback.

D.J. Moore is coming off the best season of his career and is now part of a wide receiver room that also includes six-time Pro Bowler Keenan Allen and highly touted rookie Rome Odunze , who was taken eight picks after Williams at No. 9 overall and sits in the No. 10 slot in the Offensive Rookie of the Year odds at +4000.

Williams also has underrated tight end Cole Kmet and new running back D'Andre Swift as weapons, so, again, the pressure to win in the Windy City is real, especially after what reigning OROY C.J. Stroud did with the Houston Texans last season.

But Williams obviously isn't the only rookie with pressure on him. Washington Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels (+500), who was taken second overall, is hoping to turn around a team that hasn't had a winning season since 2016.

Many think Arizona Cardinals wideout Marvin Harrison Jr. (+750) can win the award and help the team contend for a wild-card berth in the NFC.

Williams, Daniels, and Harrison are the only three offensive rookies with odds better than +1000, as Denver Broncos quarterback Bo Nix and New York Giants wideout Malik Nabers round out the top five at +1200 and +1300, respectively.

Here's a look at the entire top 10 in the NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year odds heading into the 2024 NFL season.

2024-25 NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year Odds Player Position Team Odds Caleb Williams QB Chicago Bears +140 Jayden Daniels QB Washington Commanders +500 Marvin Harrison Jr. WR Arizona Cardinals +750 Bo Nix QB Denver Broncos +1200 Malik Nabers WR New York Giants +1300 Xavier Worthy WR Kansas City Chiefs +1800 Ladd McConkey WR Los Angeles Chargers +3000 Keon Coleman WR Buffalo Bills +3000 Drake Maye QB New England Patriots +3500 Rome Odunze WR Chicago Bears +4000

All stats courtesy of Pro Football Reference unless stated otherwise. NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year odds courtesy of BetMGM.