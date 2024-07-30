Highlights

  • The Associated Press first recognized the NFL's top rookie in 1957, but the original Rookie of the Year Award was only reserved for offensive players.
  • NFL Offensive Player of the Year and NFL Defensive Player of the Year became separate awards in 1967.
  • Of the 67 OROY winners, 40 have been running backs.

While various entities distribute an NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year Award, it's the Associated Press winner that's recognized at the annual NFL Honors Ceremony, so that's the list you'll see below.

When the AP first recognized the league's top rookie in 1957, the award was reserved only for offensive players. It wasn't until 1967 that the Defensive Rookie of the Year was introduced, giving defenders their due as well.

As mentioned, the first AP Rookie of the Year was named in 1957, which is also the same year the organization named its first NFL MVP. And as it turned out, one player took both, that being legendary Cleveland Browns running back Jim Brown, who, to this day, remains the lone rookie to take Most Valuable Player honors.

While Offensive Rookie of the Year didn't technically become its own thing until 1967, we'll still include the winners from 1957 to 1966 on our list below.

Christian McCaffrey San Francisco 49ers Running Back
NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year Winners

Running backs have historically dominated the OROY voting

C.J. Stroud Houston Texans QB
Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports

Starting with Jim Brown, running backs have taken 40 of the 67 Offensive Rookie of the Year trophies the AP has awarded over the years.

Pass catchers, whether a wide receiver or a tight end, sit in a distant second with 16 OROY wins. And while only 11 quarterbacks have won the award, it's gone to signal-callers in three of the past five seasons, including the most recent recipient, Houston Texans quarterback C.J. Stroud.

Here's the complete list of every AP NFL Offensive Player of the Year winner in history.

AP NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year Winners

Season

Player

Position

Team

1957

Jim Brown

RB

Cleveland Browns

1958

Jimmy Orr

E

Pittsburgh Steelers

1959

Boyd Dowler

E

Green Bay Packers

1960

Gail Cogdill

E

Detroit Lions

1961

Mike Ditka

TE

Chicago Bears

1962

Ron Bull

RB

Chicago Bears

1963

Paul Flatley

E

Minnesota Vikings

1964

Charley Taylor

RB

Washington Commanders

1965

Gale Sayers

RB

Chicago Bears

1966

Johnny Roland

RB

St. Louis Cardinals

1967

Mel Farr

RB

Detroit Lions

1968

Earl McCullouch

WR

Detroit Lions

1969

Calvin Hill

RB

Dallas Cowboys

1970

Dennis Shaw

QB

Buffalo Bills

1971

John Brockington

RB

Green Bay Packers

1972

Franco Harris

RB

Pittsburgh Steelers

1973

Chuck Foreman

RB

Minnesota Vikings

1974

Don Woods

RB

San Diego Chargers

1975

Mike Thomas

RB

Washington Commanders

1976

Sammy White

WR

Minnesota Vikings

1977

Tony Dorsett

RB

Dallas Cowboys

1978

Earl Campbell

RB

Houston Oilers

1979

Ottis Anderson

RB

St. Louis Cardinals

1980

Billy Sims

RB

Detroit Lions

1981

George Rogers

RB

New Orleans Saints

1982

Marcus Allen

RB

Los Angeles Raiders

1983

Eric Dickerson

RB

Los Angeles Rams

1984

Louis Lipps

WR

Pittsburgh Steelers

1985

Eddie Brown

WR

Cincinnati Bengals

1986

Rueben Mayes

RB

New Orleans Saints

1987

Troy Stradford

RB

Miami Dolphins

1988

John Stephens

RB

New England Patriots

1989

Barry Sanders

RB

Detroit Lions

1990

Emmitt Smith

RB

Dallas Cowboys

1991

Leonard Russell

RB

New England Patriots

1992

Carl Pickens

WR

Cincinnati Bengals

1993

Jerome Bettis

RB

Los Angeles Rams

1994

Marshall Faulk

RB

Indianapolis Colts

1995

Curtis Martin

RB

New England Patriots

1996

Eddie George

RB

Houston Oilers

1997

Warrick Dunn

RB

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

1998

Randy Moss

WR

Minnesota Vikings

1999

Edgerrin James

RB

Indianapolis Colts

2000

Mike Anderson

RB

Denver Broncos

2001

Anthony Thomas

RB

Chicago Bears

2002

Clinton Portis

RB

Denver Broncos

2003

Anquan Boldin

WR

Arizona Cardinals

2004

Ben Roethlisberger

QB

Pittsburgh Steelers

2005

Cadillac Williams

RB

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

2006

Vince Young

QB

Tennessee Titans

2007

Adrian Peterson

RB

Minnesota Vikings

2008

Matt Ryan

QB

Atlanta Falcons

2009

Percy Harvin

WR

Minnesota Vikings

2010

Sam Bradford

QB

St. Louis Rams

2011

Cam Newton

QB

Carolina Panthers

2012

Robert Griffin III

QB

Washington Commanders

2013

Eddie Lacy

RB

Green Bay Packers

2014

Odell Beckham Jr.

WR

New York Giants

2015

Todd Gurley

RB

St. Louis Rams

2016

Dak Prescott

QB

Dallas Cowboys

2017

Alvin Kamara

RB

New Orleans Saints

2018

Saquon Barkley

RB

New York Giants

2019

Kyler Murray

QB

Arizona Cardinals

2020

Justin Herbert

QB

Los Angeles Chargers

2021

Ja'Marr Chase

WR

Cincinnati Bengals

2022

Garrett Wilson

WR

New York Jets

2023

C.J. Stroud

QB

Houston Texans

