- The Associated Press first recognized the NFL's top rookie in 1957, but the original Rookie of the Year Award was only reserved for offensive players.
- NFL Offensive Player of the Year and NFL Defensive Player of the Year became separate awards in 1967.
- Of the 67 OROY winners, 40 have been running backs.
While various entities distribute an NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year Award, it's the Associated Press winner that's recognized at the annual NFL Honors Ceremony, so that's the list you'll see below.
When the AP first recognized the league's top rookie in 1957, the award was reserved only for offensive players. It wasn't until 1967 that the Defensive Rookie of the Year was introduced, giving defenders their due as well.
As mentioned, the first AP Rookie of the Year was named in 1957, which is also the same year the organization named its first NFL MVP. And as it turned out, one player took both, that being legendary Cleveland Browns running back Jim Brown, who, to this day, remains the lone rookie to take Most Valuable Player honors.
While Offensive Rookie of the Year didn't technically become its own thing until 1967, we'll still include the winners from 1957 to 1966 on our list below.
NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year Winners
Running backs have historically dominated the OROY voting
Starting with Jim Brown, running backs have taken 40 of the 67 Offensive Rookie of the Year trophies the AP has awarded over the years.
Pass catchers, whether a wide receiver or a tight end, sit in a distant second with 16 OROY wins. And while only 11 quarterbacks have won the award, it's gone to signal-callers in three of the past five seasons, including the most recent recipient, Houston Texans quarterback C.J. Stroud.
Here's the complete list of every AP NFL Offensive Player of the Year winner in history.
|
AP NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year Winners
|
Season
|
Player
|
Position
|
Team
|
1957
|
Jim Brown
|
RB
|
Cleveland Browns
|
1958
|
Jimmy Orr
|
E
|
Pittsburgh Steelers
|
1959
|
Boyd Dowler
|
E
|
Green Bay Packers
|
1960
|
Gail Cogdill
|
E
|
Detroit Lions
|
1961
|
Mike Ditka
|
TE
|
Chicago Bears
|
1962
|
Ron Bull
|
RB
|
Chicago Bears
|
1963
|
Paul Flatley
|
E
|
Minnesota Vikings
|
1964
|
Charley Taylor
|
RB
|
Washington Commanders
|
1965
|
Gale Sayers
|
RB
|
Chicago Bears
|
1966
|
Johnny Roland
|
RB
|
St. Louis Cardinals
|
1967
|
Mel Farr
|
RB
|
Detroit Lions
|
1968
|
Earl McCullouch
|
WR
|
Detroit Lions
|
1969
|
Calvin Hill
|
RB
|
Dallas Cowboys
|
1970
|
Dennis Shaw
|
QB
|
Buffalo Bills
|
1971
|
John Brockington
|
RB
|
Green Bay Packers
|
1972
|
Franco Harris
|
RB
|
Pittsburgh Steelers
|
1973
|
Chuck Foreman
|
RB
|
Minnesota Vikings
|
1974
|
Don Woods
|
RB
|
San Diego Chargers
|
1975
|
Mike Thomas
|
RB
|
Washington Commanders
|
1976
|
Sammy White
|
WR
|
Minnesota Vikings
|
1977
|
Tony Dorsett
|
RB
|
Dallas Cowboys
|
1978
|
Earl Campbell
|
RB
|
Houston Oilers
|
1979
|
Ottis Anderson
|
RB
|
St. Louis Cardinals
|
1980
|
Billy Sims
|
RB
|
Detroit Lions
|
1981
|
George Rogers
|
RB
|
New Orleans Saints
|
1982
|
Marcus Allen
|
RB
|
Los Angeles Raiders
|
1983
|
Eric Dickerson
|
RB
|
Los Angeles Rams
|
1984
|
Louis Lipps
|
WR
|
Pittsburgh Steelers
|
1985
|
Eddie Brown
|
WR
|
Cincinnati Bengals
|
1986
|
Rueben Mayes
|
RB
|
New Orleans Saints
|
1987
|
Troy Stradford
|
RB
|
Miami Dolphins
|
1988
|
John Stephens
|
RB
|
New England Patriots
|
1989
|
Barry Sanders
|
RB
|
Detroit Lions
|
1990
|
Emmitt Smith
|
RB
|
Dallas Cowboys
|
1991
|
Leonard Russell
|
RB
|
New England Patriots
|
1992
|
Carl Pickens
|
WR
|
Cincinnati Bengals
|
1993
|
Jerome Bettis
|
RB
|
Los Angeles Rams
|
1994
|
Marshall Faulk
|
RB
|
Indianapolis Colts
|
1995
|
Curtis Martin
|
RB
|
New England Patriots
|
1996
|
Eddie George
|
RB
|
Houston Oilers
|
1997
|
Warrick Dunn
|
RB
|
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
|
1998
|
Randy Moss
|
WR
|
Minnesota Vikings
|
1999
|
Edgerrin James
|
RB
|
Indianapolis Colts
|
2000
|
Mike Anderson
|
RB
|
Denver Broncos
|
2001
|
Anthony Thomas
|
RB
|
Chicago Bears
|
2002
|
Clinton Portis
|
RB
|
Denver Broncos
|
2003
|
Anquan Boldin
|
WR
|
Arizona Cardinals
|
2004
|
Ben Roethlisberger
|
QB
|
Pittsburgh Steelers
|
2005
|
Cadillac Williams
|
RB
|
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
|
2006
|
Vince Young
|
QB
|
Tennessee Titans
|
2007
|
Adrian Peterson
|
RB
|
Minnesota Vikings
|
2008
|
Matt Ryan
|
QB
|
Atlanta Falcons
|
2009
|
Percy Harvin
|
WR
|
Minnesota Vikings
|
2010
|
Sam Bradford
|
QB
|
St. Louis Rams
|
2011
|
Cam Newton
|
QB
|
Carolina Panthers
|
2012
|
Robert Griffin III
|
QB
|
Washington Commanders
|
2013
|
Eddie Lacy
|
RB
|
Green Bay Packers
|
2014
|
Odell Beckham Jr.
|
WR
|
New York Giants
|
2015
|
Todd Gurley
|
RB
|
St. Louis Rams
|
2016
|
Dak Prescott
|
QB
|
Dallas Cowboys
|
2017
|
Alvin Kamara
|
RB
|
New Orleans Saints
|
2018
|
Saquon Barkley
|
RB
|
New York Giants
|
2019
|
Kyler Murray
|
QB
|
Arizona Cardinals
|
2020
|
Justin Herbert
|
QB
|
Los Angeles Chargers
|
2021
|
Ja'Marr Chase
|
WR
|
Cincinnati Bengals
|
2022
|
Garrett Wilson
|
WR
|
New York Jets
|
2023
|
C.J. Stroud
|
QB
|
Houston Texans
