Highlights The Associated Press first recognized the NFL's top rookie in 1957, but the original Rookie of the Year Award was only reserved for offensive players.

NFL Offensive Player of the Year and NFL Defensive Player of the Year became separate awards in 1967.

Of the 67 OROY winners, 40 have been running backs.

While various entities distribute an NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year Award, it's the Associated Press winner that's recognized at the annual NFL Honors Ceremony, so that's the list you'll see below.

When the AP first recognized the league's top rookie in 1957, the award was reserved only for offensive players. It wasn't until 1967 that the Defensive Rookie of the Year was introduced, giving defenders their due as well.

As mentioned, the first AP Rookie of the Year was named in 1957, which is also the same year the organization named its first NFL MVP. And as it turned out, one player took both, that being legendary Cleveland Browns running back Jim Brown, who, to this day, remains the lone rookie to take Most Valuable Player honors.

While Offensive Rookie of the Year didn't technically become its own thing until 1967, we'll still include the winners from 1957 to 1966 on our list below.

NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year Winners

Running backs have historically dominated the OROY voting

Starting with Jim Brown, running backs have taken 40 of the 67 Offensive Rookie of the Year trophies the AP has awarded over the years.

Pass catchers, whether a wide receiver or a tight end, sit in a distant second with 16 OROY wins. And while only 11 quarterbacks have won the award, it's gone to signal-callers in three of the past five seasons, including the most recent recipient, Houston Texans quarterback C.J. Stroud.

Here's the complete list of every AP NFL Offensive Player of the Year winner in history.

AP NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year Winners Season Player Position Team 1957 Jim Brown RB Cleveland Browns 1958 Jimmy Orr E Pittsburgh Steelers 1959 Boyd Dowler E Green Bay Packers 1960 Gail Cogdill E Detroit Lions 1961 Mike Ditka TE Chicago Bears 1962 Ron Bull RB Chicago Bears 1963 Paul Flatley E Minnesota Vikings 1964 Charley Taylor RB Washington Commanders 1965 Gale Sayers RB Chicago Bears 1966 Johnny Roland RB St. Louis Cardinals 1967 Mel Farr RB Detroit Lions 1968 Earl McCullouch WR Detroit Lions 1969 Calvin Hill RB Dallas Cowboys 1970 Dennis Shaw QB Buffalo Bills 1971 John Brockington RB Green Bay Packers 1972 Franco Harris RB Pittsburgh Steelers 1973 Chuck Foreman RB Minnesota Vikings 1974 Don Woods RB San Diego Chargers 1975 Mike Thomas RB Washington Commanders 1976 Sammy White WR Minnesota Vikings 1977 Tony Dorsett RB Dallas Cowboys 1978 Earl Campbell RB Houston Oilers 1979 Ottis Anderson RB St. Louis Cardinals 1980 Billy Sims RB Detroit Lions 1981 George Rogers RB New Orleans Saints 1982 Marcus Allen RB Los Angeles Raiders 1983 Eric Dickerson RB Los Angeles Rams 1984 Louis Lipps WR Pittsburgh Steelers 1985 Eddie Brown WR Cincinnati Bengals 1986 Rueben Mayes RB New Orleans Saints 1987 Troy Stradford RB Miami Dolphins 1988 John Stephens RB New England Patriots 1989 Barry Sanders RB Detroit Lions 1990 Emmitt Smith RB Dallas Cowboys 1991 Leonard Russell RB New England Patriots 1992 Carl Pickens WR Cincinnati Bengals 1993 Jerome Bettis RB Los Angeles Rams 1994 Marshall Faulk RB Indianapolis Colts 1995 Curtis Martin RB New England Patriots 1996 Eddie George RB Houston Oilers 1997 Warrick Dunn RB Tampa Bay Buccaneers 1998 Randy Moss WR Minnesota Vikings 1999 Edgerrin James RB Indianapolis Colts 2000 Mike Anderson RB Denver Broncos 2001 Anthony Thomas RB Chicago Bears 2002 Clinton Portis RB Denver Broncos 2003 Anquan Boldin WR Arizona Cardinals 2004 Ben Roethlisberger QB Pittsburgh Steelers 2005 Cadillac Williams RB Tampa Bay Buccaneers 2006 Vince Young QB Tennessee Titans 2007 Adrian Peterson RB Minnesota Vikings 2008 Matt Ryan QB Atlanta Falcons 2009 Percy Harvin WR Minnesota Vikings 2010 Sam Bradford QB St. Louis Rams 2011 Cam Newton QB Carolina Panthers 2012 Robert Griffin III QB Washington Commanders 2013 Eddie Lacy RB Green Bay Packers 2014 Odell Beckham Jr. WR New York Giants 2015 Todd Gurley RB St. Louis Rams 2016 Dak Prescott QB Dallas Cowboys 2017 Alvin Kamara RB New Orleans Saints 2018 Saquon Barkley RB New York Giants 2019 Kyler Murray QB Arizona Cardinals 2020 Justin Herbert QB Los Angeles Chargers 2021 Ja'Marr Chase WR Cincinnati Bengals 2022 Garrett Wilson WR New York Jets 2023 C.J. Stroud QB Houston Texans