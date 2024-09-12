Key Takeaways Derrick Henry's impact on the Ravens' offense is expected to be significant.

Josh Jacobs is poised to fill the gap in the backfield for the Packers and have a standout season.

Saquon Barkley has already begun to prove his worth with the Philadelphia Eagles, impressing in week one.

With week one of the 2024 NFL season now in the books, GIVEMESPORT sat down exclusively with Sky Sports presenters Neil Reynolds, Hannah Wilkes, and Olivia Harlan Dekker, as well as expert analysts Phoebe Schecter and Jason Bell, at the Sky Sports Show House, powered by Sky Broadband, to discuss which offseason additions will prove most impactful for their new teams this season.

Derrick Henry – Baltimore Ravens

King Henry has finally arrived in Baltimore

Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens may have made it to the AFC Championship Game last season, but one thing was evident from the outset – the quarterback had few weapons on the offense.

Yes, he had his number one target, Mark Andrews , until he went down with a leg injury in week 11, but with running back J.K. Dobbins out for the season after a torn Achilles in week one of the 2023 season, and a host of struggles from the receiving unit, Jackson needed more if he was going to lead the team to the Super Bowl.

Derrick Henry Rushing Stats (Last 5 Seasons) Year Carries Yards Yards/Carry TDs Yards/Game 2019 303 1,540 5.1 16 102.7 2020 378 2,027 5.4 17 126.7 2021 219 937 4.3 10 117.1 2022 349 1,538 4.4 13 96.1 2023 280 1,166 4.2 12 68.6

Somehow, the Ravens were still in contention, and many had hoped - and expected - that Baltimore would have found a way to acquire a premier back like Derrick Henry before the trade deadline, including Sky Sports presenter Hannah Wilkes, who feels that defenses around the NFL will now struggle even more against the Ravens’ offense.

Derrick Henry on the Ravens will be huge. I really wish that happened before the trade deadline last season. So now, we finally get to see it, and I think it's going to be a fun one to watch NFL defenses try and figure out how to handle the Ravens’ offense.

The new-look Ravens backfield duo of Jackson and Henry posted a combined 1,988 rushing yards last season, with Henry scoring 12 rushing touchdowns for the Tennessee Titans, while Jackson ran in for five of his own, and the two together are expected to be one of the most lethal backfields in the entire league.

With Henry getting things underway for the Ravens by punching in the first touchdown of the 2024 regular season, though he only ended up rushing for 46 yards off of 13 attempts, this could be a small sign of things to come for John Harbaugh ’s men.

Josh Jacobs – Green Bay Packers

The former Raider refused to sign with the Chiefs in free agency

When Josh Jacobs hit free agency last summer, he was – unsurprisingly – in high demand, with the Kansas City Chiefs just one of a number of teams interested in his services. But, due to his ties with the Las Vegas Raiders , where he spent the first five seasons of his career, he ruled out the possibility of joining his long-time AFC West rivals, instead heading over to the NFC North to team up with Jordan Love in the Green Bay Packers backfield.

But, with Aaron Jones no longer with the team, and AJ Dillon ruled out for the season after sustaining a neck injury, Sky Sports presenter, and lifelong Packers fan, Olivia Harlan Dekker touts the 26-year-old to have a big debut season in Green Bay, and fill a huge hole in their offense.

Josh Jacobs specifically didn't want to go to the Kansas City Chiefs as a former Raider, because he just kept facing them and losing to them. And he just thought, ‘I don't want to be, this guy who’s a sellout, goes to the winning team’. So he picked Green Bay. They got Aaron Jones away to the Vikings. They need this star runner, AJ Dillon's hurt for the season. I think he's just primed for a big season in Green Bay.

Jacobs is aiming to record what would be his fourth 1,000-plus yard season in his sixth year in the league, coming off a career-low 805 yards last season, having played in just 13 games, and he got off to a relatively good start.

Josh Jacobs - 2022 vs. 2023 Season Games Played 2022 2023 Rushing Attempts 17 13 Rushing Yards 1653 805 Rushing Touchdowns 12 6 Receptions 53 37 Receiving Yards 400 296

In his first outing for his new team, which took place in São Paulo, Brazil, Jacobs went for 84 yards off of 16 carries, earning four first downs in their narrow 34-29 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles .

With the uncertainty surrounding Love's injury and availability, more pressure may be placed upon Jacobs' shoulders to carry the offense, and he has shown before that he can rise to such a challenge.

Saquon Barkley – Philadelphia Eagles

The former Giant has already hit the ground running for Philadelphia

After making the move from one NFC East team to another, Saquon Barkley has already begun to make an immediate impact for the Eagles, exploding for two rushing touchdowns and one in the air in their win over the Packers, finishing with a total of 109 yards off of 24 carries.

Saquon Barkley - 2023 Stats Games 14 Carries 247 Rushing Yards 962 Yards/Carry 3.9 Rushing Touchdowns 6

Jason Bell, who spent his final season in the NFL with Barkley’s former team, the New York Giants , feels that the running back will be the pick of new off-season additions, actually going as far to believing that he could even make a case for league MVP when the 2024 season is all said and done.

I’ve got to go with Saquon Barkley, because I've already said he could be MVP. I just think what he did for the running backs - everybody was talking about devaluing the position. This guy is electric. You heard what the Giants said about him when he left, he was the best player on the team. The fans loved him. I think he could be really active for them and really light it up.

Barkley's three-year, $37.75 million deal with the Eagles also sees him become the fourth highest-paid running back in the league this season behind Christian McCaffrey ($16 million), Alvin Kamara ($15 million) and Jonathan Taylor ($14.6 million), with him set to earn $12.6 million this season, so he will want to be making an impression by showing that he is more than worth that sum.

Kirk Cousins - Atlanta Falcons

The Falcons have made big changes on both ends of the ball

After a disappointing season in which they finished with a 7-10 record, and third in the NFC South , the Atlanta Falcons went all in during the 2024 offseason, including their big money free agent signing, quarterback Kirk Cousins .

Having signed the 36-year-old to a lucrative four-year, $180 million deal, the Falcons then sent shockwaves around the NFL when they drafted QB Michael Penix Jr. with the eighth overall pick, in what was one of the overwhelming surprises of the 2024 NFL Draft .

Nonetheless, that hasn’t swayed Sky Sports lead presenter Neil Reynolds from touting the four-time Pro-Bowler to having one of the biggest impacts on his new team, believing he can lead the charge to the playoffs, having thrown for 4,000-plus yards in seven of his last nine seasons in the league, with the only two times he didn’t was when he missed significant time with injury.

Although they went and drafted a quarterback immediately after signing him, I think Kirk Cousins of the Falcons will have a huge impact. Every season he's finished or played the entirety of, he has thrown for more than 4000 yards. So he has his critics, but he always produces. So, I think he's going to make the Falcons a playoff team. They haven’t been there in six years.

Despite throwing 16-for-26 and going for 155 yards and a touchdown, Cousins did not look healthy in his first game back from a torn Achilles, and the Falcons were stunned by a stifling Pittsburgh Steelers defense who had two interceptions and allowed just 226 total yards. The Steelers would go on to win 18–10 thanks to six field goals from Chris Boswell .

Justin Simmons S Ranks Since 2018 Category Statistic Rank Solo Tackles 368 6th INTs 26 T-1st Passes Defended 55 1st Passer Rating Allowed 79.5 12th

However, analyst Phoebe Schecter is also hot on the Falcons, believing that their defensive overhaul which saw them swing a trade for veteran Matthew Judon from the New England Patriots , and the addition of Justin Simmons in free agency, will further bolster their defense tremendously.

I’ve been on the Atlanta Falcons all the time. All of a sudden you get Matthew Judon in, you get Justin Simmons in – they are going to elevate that team to the next level. And, you’ve got Kirk Cousins there - you’re bringing in star power from everywhere.

Atlanta’s offseason moves are widely viewed to have propelled them into immediate playoff contention, though, from their showing in week one, they may have to be patient as they navigate through some early growing pains in this new era of Falcons football.

