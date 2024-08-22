Highlights Teams often make bad decisions in free agency and the NFL Draft.

The Falcons will regret either signing Cousins or drafting Penix Jr.

The Bills and Steelers traded their star wide receivers before finding an appropriate replacement.

The offseason is pretty much a wrap, so there shouldn't be any significant moves expected to occur prior to the beginning of the season.

This is an opportunity to reflect on which NFL teams will regret the decisions they made.

Just because a team will regret the move they made, doesn't make it a bad one. Every team is in a completely different situation, which could change the outlook for a decision they made this offseason, for the better or for the worse.

Tough decisions happen all the time in the NFL, but there are several of them that turn out to hurt the team in the long run.

This offseason came with a lot of major changes, from Saquon Barkley signing to the Philadelphia Eagles to Keenan Allen being traded to the Chicago Bears.

These decisions will haunt these NFL teams during the regular season and beyond:

1 Atlanta Falcons - Signed Kirk Cousins And Drafted Michael Penix Jr.

Paying a quarterback $100 million guaranteed AND drafting a quarterback 8th overall will hurt the team.

After the struggles of Desmond Ridder last season, the Atlanta Falcons made it a priority to address the quarterback position. They kicked off free agency by signing Kirk Cousins to a four-year deal worth $180 million, followed by drafting Michael Penix Jr. with the eighth overall pick of the 2024 NFL Draft .

The Cousins move made a lot of sense, but the Penix Jr. draft pick didn't.

Not only did it not make sense for the Falcons to use a top-10 pick on a quarterback, but the move for Penix Jr. was confusing considering J.J. McCarthy was still on the board if they wanted a rookie quarterback, and Penix Jr. is a 24-year-old rookie who won't start in his first season, barring an injury to Cousins.

It begs the question if Cousins' recovery from a torn Achilles isn't going as planned.

Raheem Morris decided to sit Penix Jr. after one preseason game, despite Cousins preparing to start this season. Atlanta is going to have either made a $180 million or eighth overall pick mistake.

2 Buffalo Bills - Traded Stefon Diggs and Replaced Him With Keon Coleman

The Bills needed to get younger at wide receiver, but Coleman isn't the answer.

After the way Stefon Diggs ' 2023 season ended, it made sense that the Buffalo Bills traded him to maximize their return. However, Keon Coleman was the wrong player to replace him with.

Stefon Diggs' 2023 Statistics From Week 10 Forward Week Receiving Stats Week 10 3 receptions for 34 yards Week 11 4 receptions for 27 yards Week 12 6 receptions for 74 yards Week 14 4 receptions for 24 yards Week 15 4 receptions for 48 yards Week 16 5 receptions for 29 yards Week 17 4 receptions for 26 yards Week 18 7 receptions for 87 yards Wild Card Round 7 receptions for 52 yards Divisional Round 3 receptions for 21 yards

As the season progressed, Diggs was a lot less productive. Despite receiving at least seven targets in the final 10 games, Diggs finished with less than 50 receiving yards seven times.

The Bills received a 2025 2nd-round pick from the Houston Texans , which was a good return considering Diggs' age and decline in production last season. Unfortunately, they drafted Coleman who struggles creating separation, which was Diggs' strength as a wide receiver.

Considering the Bills passed on players such as Xavier Worthy , Adonai Mitchell , and Ladd McConkey , they didn't draft the correct replacement for their former WR1.

3 Pittsburgh Steelers - Traded Diontae Johnson

By trading Johnson, the Steelers created a weakness in their WR corps.

It was clear the Pittsburgh Steelers wanted to part ways with Diontae Johnson regardless of what they would receive in return, but it created a weakness in their wide receiver corps. Pittsburgh traded Johnson due to immaturity issues, but they didn't get much in return for their WR1. The Steelers received cornerback, Donte Jackson, in return, along with a pick swap.

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: From 2021 to 2023, Diontae Johnson led the Steelers in receiving yards with 2,966 receiving yards through three seasons.

It's fine if the Steelers wanted to move on from Johnson, but they didn't get nearly enough for a starting wide receiver.

Now, the Steelers have been looking to upgrade their wide receiver corps all offseason, particularly in communicating with the San Francisco 49ers about Brandon Aiyuk.

4 Carolina Panthers - Traded Brian Burns

If the Panthers traded Burns earlier, they could've received two first round picks.

While the Carolina Panthers might've won the trade with the Steelers, they lost so much by holding on to Brian Burns .

They had a massive offer from the Los Angeles Rams , but they decided to keep him through the 2023 season, and eventually traded him this offseason.

If the Panthers decided to trade Burns when they had this massive offer on the table, they might not have needed to trade D.J. Moore to acquire Bryce Young . Or, they would've simply had plenty of draft capital to build around their young quarterback.

Instead, Burns remained a Panther through a terrible 2023 season, and the team lost out on two first round picks only to trade him a year later.

Once the Panthers decided not to trade him last offseason, the plan should've been to pay him.

5 Green Bay Packers - Signed Josh Jacobs

Running back wasn't a need for the Packers, but they made it one by releasing Aaron Jones.

The Green Bay Packers struggled to run the ball last year made sense, considering Aaron Jones missed six games. The front office made what appeared to be an easy decision, an expensive one, by releasing Jones and signing Josh Jacobs to a major contract.

Jacobs is coming off the worst season of his career, finishing with career-lows in yards per carry, rushing yards, and touchdowns.

Despite his struggles, the Packers still paid him $12 million per year.

Green Bay's biggest concerns were on defense and the offensive line, which the organization could've used this money to improve. Instead, they used a lot of money to address a position that didn't need to be addressed.

6 New York Jets - Traded For Haason Reddick

The Jets let their best pass rusher walk, then traded for a pass rusher who has yet to report to the team.

Haason Reddick has the sixth most sacks in the last four years with 38 (via Statmuse), so at first glance, it seemed like a good decision by the New York Jets to trade for him.

Unfortunately, Reddick has requested a trade from the Jets before playing a snap for them, as he looks to receive a contract extension. It was a bargain trade for the Jets as they only had to trade a 2026 conditional third round pick, but the Jets might've traded for a player that may never play for them.

Clearly, Reddick was demanding an extension for whichever team he'd play for in 2024, but the Jets have yet to find common ground with Reddick and his agent.

This could change to a good move if the Jets and Reddick could come to some kind of agreement, but as of right now, it appears that Reddick could be playing somewhere completely different in 2024.

7 Jacksonville Jaguars - Signed Gabe Davis

After parting ways with Calvin Ridley, the Jaguars overpaid for their WR3.

As the Jacksonville Jaguars were negotiating with Calvin Ridley and his agent, they signed Gabe Davis in free agency. Davis signed a three-year, $39 million contract, which is considerably low compared to the rest of the wide receiver market.

However, they didn't need to spend $13 million a year on the position, as they drafted Brian Thomas Jr. with their first round pick just one month later.

Davis' strengths include using him as a deep ball threat and blocker. Thomas Jr. is a better, more explosive deep ball threat that they drafted shortly after.

Davis will still play a part in the Jaguars offense, especially in year one. But the money they spent could've been used to address other positions of need.

8 Las Vegas Raiders - Signed Gardner Minshew

By committing $15 million guaranteed to Minshew, it forced the Raiders to start Minshew.

Clearly, the Las Vegas Raiders felt they needed a reset at the quarterback position, which is why they signed Gardner Minshew II in free agency.

He signed a two-year deal worth $25 million, which gave the Raiders a floor at the quarterback position heading into the draft. Unfortunately, it likely forced them to start the inferior quarterback option due to his contract, as Aidan O'Connell heads into the season as the QB2.

This move never made sense, and now the Raiders are going to start a quarterback who has struggled during the preseason.

Gardner Minshew's Preseason Statistics Completion Percentage 48.4% Passing Yards 212 Passing Touchdowns 1

If Minshew struggles this badly in the preseason, it's only going to get worse in the regular season.

Head coach Antonio Pierce expects things to get better, saying shortly after naming Minshew the starter:

A lot of stuff we can get better at. I don’t think anything here is a finished product, but based off of where we want to go in the first quarter of the season, we feel like Gardner gives us our best opportunity.

It's hard to think Minshew will have much of a leash as the starter if the Raiders struggle to win games.

O'Connell looked far more comfortable in the offense, but appears to have lost the starting job due to the money the Raiders paid Minshew.

9 Washington Commanders - Signing Several Former Cowboys

The Commanders signed four former Cowboys to follow new head coach, Dan Quinn.

It couldn't have been more obvious that the Dan Quinn wanted to bring several familiar faces from the Dallas Cowboys . Some of the players they signed made sense, but they clearly overpaid on two specific players.

Former Cowboys Signed To The Commanders Player Contract Dorance Armstrong - DE Three-year, $33 million Tyler Biadasz - OC Three-year, $29.2 million Dante Fowler Jr. - DE One-year, $3.2 million Noah Igbinoghene One-year, $1.2 million

Dante Fowler Jr. was the only player that made sense, as he provided quality depth for the Cowboys at a cheap price.

However, Dorance Armstrong and Tyler Biadasz weren't worth the contracts they received. Several better veteran edge rushers are making less than Armstrong per year, while Biadasz is the fifth highest paid center in the NFL.

Armstrong has been one of the best rotational edge rushers, but he just received starter-type money. Biadasz has been an average center, but was paid like he's one of the elite.

Yes, the Washington Commanders needed to overpay if they wanted to poach these players from the Cowboys, but they simply paid too much.

10 San Francisco 49ers - Drafted Ricky Pearsall

San Francisco didn't need a WR, yet drafted one much higher than they needed to.

There are several reasons why the San Francisco 49ers made a mistake selecting Ricky Pearsall . Based on the contract negotiations with Brandon Aiyuk , it's clear he doesn't want to play elsewhere. So, if the 49ers could just find middle ground with his agent, the wide receiver position wouldn't be a need for the team.

If the 49ers really wanted to take a wide receiver, there were many other better players available at the back of the first round. Instead, they selected a player who didn't record a single 1,000-yard season during his college career. Pearsall could become a productive player in this offense, but it's unlikely that he will replace Aiyuk's production.

All stats are courtesy of Pro Football Reference unless stated otherwise and all contract info is courtesy of Spotrac.