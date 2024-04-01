Highlights NFL teams are gearing up for OTAs, voluntary mini-camps, and mandatory mini-camps this offseason.

The offseason program is divided into 3 phases: meetings, field work with limitations, then OTAs and mini-camp with no live contact.

New head coaches can hold an extra voluntary mini-camp before the draft, with rookies starting their program post-draft.

The NFL's free agent frenzy has passed, and most fans and front office have now shifted their focus to the 2024 NFL Draft coming up from April 25-27.

However, for players that are already settled in with their new or old squads, it's time to start gearing up for their respective teams' organized team activities, or OTAs, which are voluntary and begin in earnest this month, as announced by the league on Monday. Some teams have their first day of OTAs as early as the second week of April, with most of the on-field workouts getting going in mid-May.

OTAs are a great time for players to get acclimated and familiar with the league's new rules as well as their new teammates and coaches, though unfortunately, they are not generally open to fans. However, some teams do open up their mini-camps to their supporters, so be sure to check your team's rules on the subject.

Read on to see what exactly OTAs entail for players, when each team's OTAs and mandatory mini-camps will take place. While OTAs are generally voluntary for veterans, the ensuing mini-camps are mandatory for everyone in the organization.

Related 2024 3-Round NFL Mock Draft: April Update Edition All eyes are set to shift to the 2024 NFL Draft. We predict several teams, including the Super Bowl champs, to be wheeling and dealing on Day 1.

NFL OTAs & Offseason Schedule Breakdown

The league breaks the offseason program down into 3 phases

Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

The offseason is a time for players and coaches to begin meshing to form the cohesive unit we see on Sundays. Not to mention, it's also a time for players to take their time in returning to form in terms of their physical conditioning, which predictably takes a hit while they're off for the couple of months between the Super Bowl and the start of the offseason program.

Every team has to follow a similar schedule for their offseason programs. Per Article 21 of the current CBA, the programs must be split into three phases, which are conducted as follows:

Phase 1: The first two weeks of the program are reserved exclusively for team meetings, strength and conditioning, and rehab work.

Phase 2: The succeeding three weeks see the teams move to the field, but with some serious limitations. While they can run individual and group on-field drills, they cannot run any team offense vs. team defense drills or employ live contact in any situation. They can, however, run team drills with defensive players lining up opposite defensive players or offensive players lining up opposite offensive players at a walk-through pace.

Phase 3: This phase is four weeks long and will see OTAs take place for up to 10 days. There is still no live contact permitted, but teams can now conduct team drills with offense vs. defense in 7-on-7, 9-on-9, or 11-on-11 situations. This four-week period is also the only time that teams can hold their mini-camp, which is mandatory for veterans.

There are also some caveats for those head coaches who have taken jobs with new teams this offseason. Clubs with new head coaches are allowed to conduct one extra voluntary veteran mini-camp, but when they can hold that camp is very specific:

They must be conducted before the NFL Draft.

They cannot be earlier than the third week of the team's offseason workout program.

They must take place at least one week into the team's Phase 1 activities.

In 2024, seven teams will hold an extra voluntary mini-camp.

Every team can also run a rookie development program for a span of seven weeks, beginning on May 13. During that time, all rookie activities must be held on weekdays, with the exception of one post-NFL Draft mini-camp, which may take place on one of the first two weekends following the draft. Dates for post-draft rookie mini-camps have not yet been announced by the league.

Every AFC Team's Offseason Program

Here's when your favorite AFC team will be getting to work

Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports

With four new coaches—Jim Harbaugh with the Los Angeles Chargers, Jerod Mayo with the New England Patriots, Antonio Pierce with the Las Vegas Raiders, and Brian Callahan with the Tennessee Titans—there will be a few voluntary mini-camps in the AFC in 2024. Seeing as how he was the head coach for the back half of the 2023 campaign, Pierce and the Raiders are the only group of that quartet who won't hold a voluntary mini-camp.

AFC Offseason Program Schedules Team First Day Voluntary Mini-Camp OTAs Mandatory Mini-Camp Baltimore Ravens Apr. 15 N/A May 20, 22-23, 28, 30-31, June 3-4, 6-7 June 11-13 Buffalo Bills Apr. 15 N/A May 20-21, 23, 28-30, June 3-4, 6 June 11-13 Cincinnati Bengals Apr. 15 N/A May 28-30, June 3-6 June 11-13 Cleveland Browns Apr. 15 N/A May 21-23, 28-30, June 3-6 June 11-13 Denver Broncos Apr. 15 N/A May 21-23, 28-30, June 3-6 June 11-13 Houston Texans Apr. 15 N/A May 20-21, 23, 29-31, June 3-4, 6 June 11-13 Indianapolis Colts Apr. 15 N/A May 21-23, 29-31 June 4-6 Jacksonville Jaguars Apr. 15 N/A May 20-21, 23, 28-29, 31, June 3-6 June 10-12 Kansas City Chiefs Apr. 15 N/A May 20-22, 28-30, June 4-7 June 11-13 Las Vegas Raiders Apr. 15 N/A May 20-21, 23, 28-29, 31, June 3-6 June 11-13 Los Angeles Chargers Apr. 2 Apr. 22-24 May 20-21, 23, 29-31, June 4-7 June 11-13 Miami Dolphins Apr. 15 N/A May 20-21, 23, 28-29, 31 June 4-6 New England Patriots Apr. 8 Apr. 23-24 May 20-21, 23, 29-31, June 3-4, 6-7 June 11-13 New York Jets Apr. 15 N/A May 20-21, 23, 28-29, 31, June 3-4, 6-7 June 11-13 Pittsburgh Steelers Apr. 15 N/A May 21-23, 28-30, June 3-6 June 11-13 Tennessee Titans Apr. 8 Apr. 22-24 May 20-21, 23, 28-29, 31, June 10-13 June 4-6

Every NFC Team's Offseason Program

Here's when your favorite NFC team will be getting to work

Jason Parkhurst-USA TODAY Sports

There will be new head coaches for a quarter of the NFC's membership, so this conference will be seeing nearly one more voluntary mini-camp than the AFC in 2024. These mini-camps will be held for Raheem Morris and the Atlanta Falcons, Dave Canales and the Carolina Panthers, Mike Macdonald and the Seattle Seahawks, and Dan Quinn and the Washington Commanders.

NFC Offseason Program Schedules Team First Day Voluntary Mini-Camp OTAs Mandatory Mini-Camp Arizona Cardinals Apr. 15 N/A May 20-22, 28-30, June 3-6 June 11-13 Atlanta Falcons Apr. 2 Apr. 22-24 May 13-14, 16, 20-21, 23, June 3-4, 6 June 10-12 Carolina Panthers Apr. 8 Apr. 23-25 May 20-21, 23, 28-30, June 3-4, 6 June 11-13 Chicago Bears Apr. 15 N/A May 20-21, 23, 28-29, 31 June 4-6 Dallas Cowboys Apr. 15 N/A May 21-23, 29-31 June 4-6 Detroit Lions Apr. 15 N/A May 21-23, 29-31, June 10-12 June 4-6 Green Bay Packers Apr. 15 N/A May 20-21, 23, 29-31, June 3-4, 6 June 11-13 Los Angeles Rams Apr. 15 N/A May 20-21, 23, 28-29, 31, June 3-6 June 10-12 Minnesota Vikings Apr. 15 N/A May 20-21, 23, 28-29, 31, June 10-13 June 4-6 New Orleans Saints Apr. 15 N/A May 21-23, 28-30, June 3-6 June 11-13 New York Giants Apr. 15 N/A May 20-21, 23, 28-29, 31, June 3-4, 6-7 June 11-13 Philadelphia Eagles Apr. 15 N/A May 20, 22-23, 28, 30-31 June 4-6 San Francisco 49ers Apr. 15 N/A May 20-21, 23, 28-29, 31 June 4-6 Seattle Seahawks Apr. 8 Apr. 22-24 May 20, 22-23, 28, 30-31, June 3-4, 6-7 June 11-13 Tampa Bay Buccaneers Apr. 15 N/A May 21-23, 28-30, June 4-6 June 11-13 Washington Commanders Apr. 2 Apr. 22-24 May 14-15, 17, 21-22, 24, June 4-5, 7 June 11-13