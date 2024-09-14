Key Takeaways After the Buffalo Bills' infamous '13 seconds' playoff loss in overtime to the Kansas City Chiefs, the rules for overtime in the postseason have been completely overhauled.

Both teams now get the chance to possess the ball, regardless of whether the initial receiving team scores a touchdown.

The regular season overtime rules have stayed the same, and both teams are not guaranteed possession of the football.

Most NFL games come to a conclusion within the allotted four quarters, but occasionally the two teams can't be separated in the first 60 minutes.

American sports don't allow for ties, so the game has to be extended for another 10 minutes, a period of play called overtime.

Overtimes are rare (it happens in roughly 5.5% of games, and they can cause controversy. The Buffalo Bills lost in overtime to the Kansas City Chiefs in the 2022 Divisional Round of the playoffs, despite not getting a chance to touch the ball after regulation had ended.

The backlash from the Bills' loss led to a complete overhaul of the playoff overtime rules in the 2022 offseason. We'll take a look at the regular season and playoff overtime rules, and how your team can win in an overtime game.

Overtime Rules For The Regular Season

A touchdown immediately wins the game.

Kansas City Chiefs kicker Cairo Santos (5) attempts a field goal against the Denver Broncos in overtime

The first act of overtime is the coin toss. The referee will toss a coin to decide which team will possess the ball first. The visiting team captain gets to call the toss.

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: According to analysis by the NFL, the team that receives the ball first is about 15% more likely to win the game. Winning the toss gives a team a huge advantage in overtime.

Overtime then starts after an intermission of three minutes. Overtime can't be any longer than 10 minutes and both teams must have the opportunity to possess the ball.

The only exception is if the team that receives the ball first scores a touchdown on its opening drive. In that case, the game will immediately end, and the team that scored the touchdown wins.

Here are the scenarios if there's no touchdown on the opening drive.

If the team that receives the ball first doesn't score a touchdown, then the other team will get to play offense.

If the team that received the ball first scores a field goal, then the other team must match it to extend the game.

If that team then fails to score any points, then the team that went first wins.

If they score a field goal, then the game goes to sudden death, where the next team to score a point will win. If they score a touchdown, they win instantly.

The only other way an overtime period can end without both teams touching the ball is if the defending team scores a safety on the receiving team's first possession (or scores a touchdown off a turnover). In that instance, the team that kicked off wins.

Teams only get two timeouts during overtime, and they don't get to carry over unused timeouts from regulation. Coaches can't challenge calls during overtime.

If the 10-minute period elapses and the two teams are still tied, then the game ends in a tie. There were no ties in 2023, the first season since 2017 to have no tied games.

There have yet to be any ties in 2024.

Overtime Rules for the Playoffs

Super Bowl 58 was the first game to be played under the current playoff overtime rules.

Overtime in playoff games works a little differently. Postseason games cannot end in a tie, so there's theoretically no limit to how long overtime can go on for. Play continues until one team scores the deciding points.

Both teams are guaranteed possession of the ball in the aftermath of the Bills vs. Chiefs game in 2022, even if the receiving team scores on their initial drive.

The team that leads after both teams have had a chance to possess the ball is the winner.

If both teams are still level, then play continues until the decisive points are scored.

Overtime periods are 15 minutes long in the playoffs, the same as quarters.

The second and fourth overtime periods have similar timing rules to the second and fourth quarters of regulation.

If more than one overtime period is required, there's a two-minute intermission between each period.

Timeout rules also work similarly to how they work in the regulation period of an NFL game. Each team gets three timeouts for every two timeout periods played.

The only playoff game that's gone to overtime since the overhauled rules came into play was the most recent Super Bowl. The San Francisco 49ers and the Chiefs ended the regulation period of Super Bowl 58 tied at 19-19.

The Niners received the ball first and could only manage a field goal on their drive. The Chiefs drove down the field and scored the winning touchdown.

The Chiefs Still Would've Gotten The Ball Under The Old Overtime Rules

However, the 49ers' mentality may have been different under the old OT rules.

Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports

The new rules did not actually affect the outcome of the game. Under the old rules, the Chiefs would still have gotten the chance to possess the ball, as the Niners only scored a field goal on their opening drive.

However, perhaps the Niners would've been more aggressive under the old rules.

Remember, the 49ers drove all the way down to the Chiefs' 9-yard-line and were facing a 3rd-and-4. They had two attempts to get four yards, and it's conceivable that they would be a lot more willing to risk it on 4th down rather than settling for a field goal, and giving Patrick Mahomes the ball back.

We all know what happened when Mahomes did get the ball back.

A touchdown from the Niners under the old rules would've ensured Mahomes wouldn't get the ball back. However, it's hard to speculate how teams would've played differently under different rules.

The new rules are an improvement, but have not yet had the chance to alter the outcome of a playoff game. This will likely change as we see more playoff games go to overtime and debates begin all over again over how fair the overtime rules are.

All statistics courtesy of Pro Football Reference unless stated otherwise.