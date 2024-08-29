Key Takeaways The NFL has approved private equity investment in teams for up to 10 percent of ownership.

The investors will have little say in team decisions and operations.

Sovereign wealth funds won't be able invest directly.

The NFL has approved changes that will allow investors to partially own NFL franchises.

NFL insider Ian Rapoport shared the details on the changes that owners approved.

Rules changes have been under deliberation since earlier this year and now the league has voted to approve the proposed changes.

While private equity funds will now be able to own parts of teams, they won't have much say in how teams are run.

We'll break it all down below.

League Approval Was Near Unanimous

Only the Cincinnati Bengals (owned by Mike Brown) voted no.

This is the first time the NFL is allowing private equity to take ownership stakes in teams, but the rules limit how large a stake institutional investment groups can have.

Funds will be able to purchase up to 10 percent of any team for passive income.

This means that the groups will not have voting power, or any significant decision-making power, when it comes to the teams they buy into.

The resolution that the NFL passed on Tuesday to allow this is called 2024 Resolution JC-7. The resolution passed by a 31-1 vote, with only the Cincinnati Bengals rejecting it, according to ESPN.

There's more:

Private equity funds will only be able to invest in up to six teams maximum

They are required to put forth a minimum investment of 3 percent.

Funds must hold onto their investments in a team for a minimum of six years.

They must have at least $2 billion of capital to commit towards investing and only 20 percent of a fund's money can be placed into investing in any one individual team.

Additionally, NFL team owners or their immediate family are allowed to put up to 3 percent into a fund.

Rules involving the change of ownership of a team remain the same -- the league will still require approval from a three-fourths majority of the teams.

As Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones told ESPN:

They spent a lot of time, a lot of work and I'm appreciative of the kinds of interest that we have from the financial community that spent the time they did putting this together. This is a win for the game.

Eight funds have already been provisionally approved as four potential buyers should any stakes become available. Those are:

Arctos Partners

Sixth Street Partners

Ares Management

A group made up of Dynasty Equity, Blackstone, the Carlyle Group, CVC Capital Partners, and Ludis. (Ludis was founded by Pro Football Hall of Fame running back Curtis Martin).

According to NFL commissioner Roger Goodell, Martin worked to bring that group together. Meanwhile, Dynasty Equity CEO Don Cornwell once worked for the league.

[Martin] will be investing along with them personally and to his company, as well as bringing in an additional firm [Dynasty], which is primarily focused on getting people of color into ownership positions.

There are multiple reasons why the NFL picked the funds it did, including investment hold times, conversations with executives, and apparent commitment from the funds regarding potential investment.

These provisional agreements are likely to become permanent barring any problems. Denver Broncos CEO Greg Penner, one of the five members of a committee that looked into private equity ownership commented:

While the terms will be similar across the firms that we work with, each of these are very different. They have different skill sets, different people, approaches to the markets. What that'll do is for the owners that want to sell a stake, give them different options for partners to work with.

The NFL is not allowing sovereign wealth funds such as the Qatari Investment Authority to directly invest in teams.

These funds can, however, own part of an already approved fund, as long as they own less than 7.5 percent of it. No one individual investor or sovereign wealth fund will be allowed to own more than 7.5 percent of any fund that's investing in an NFL team.

Joe Siclaire, the NFL's executive VP of finance explained the thinking:

We're not differentiating amongst investors or types of investors. We just felt that, again, in line with this measured approach, we just sort of have that sublimit of any investment in the fund to 7.5. So if you sort of do the math, you get down to a pretty de minimis level of ownership that any individual institution or investor can have in any specific team.

The NFL is the last major sports league to allow private equity investment.

This is a process that began in 2019 when the league assigned team owners and executives including Penner, Clark Hunt ( Kansas City Chiefs ), Arthur Blank ( Atlanta Falcons ), Robert Kraft ( New England Patriots ), and Jimmy Haslam (Cleveland Browns).

Key Owners Around The League Are Happy

Owners such as the Chiefs' Clark Hunt feel this is a win-win for the league and investors.

Hunt said that the league needed to work to make sure conflicts of interest were avoided -- but also that the rules weren't so restrictive as to deter private equity investment. Especially since some teams could use the capital to renovate stadiums or for other uses.

He said that while his team might not be tapping into investment capital soon, he was happy with how the league came to an agreement.

It's a very positive day for the league. And I think everybody feels really good with where we ended up. If you went back a year, I think there were a lot of owners who might have voted against it. It's something Roger did a really good job with at each meeting was making sure there was an update and really an educational process that went on with the whole ownership group so that by the time we got here today, we almost had a unanimous vote.

Commissioner Goodell seems to agree.

Not all clubs will take advantage of this. But we said in the beginning with the committee and the finance committee and the membership, that this will be a benefit to all 32 teams.

