Pat McAfee was far from happy with a new rule that the NFL looks set to bring in that will impact the kicking game.

Kickers might not be the biggest name on the team, and aren’t exactly going to be selling the most jerseys amongst the fanbase, but there is no doubt that punters and kickers play a very integral part of the game. Whether it be looking to pin the opponent deep down in their part of the field on a punt, or kicking the game-winning field goal as time expires, they certainly are an important part of the sport, and we’d miss them if they went away.

The NFL however, is slowly looking to diminish the kicking game in an attempt to protect players as those plays are statistically the most dangerous in terms of injuries and specifically concussions. Which is why the league voted in a pretty major rule change during their Spring League Meetings yesterday.

From now on, any kickoff caught within the 25-yard line and done so using the ‘fair catch’ rule, will automatically be brought up to the 25-yard line, regardless of where it was caught. As an article from ESPN points out “Jeff Miller, the NFL's executive vice president of communications, public affairs and policy, said the league estimates returns will drop from 38% to 31% as a result of the fair catch incentive. In exchange, the hope is that concussions on kickoffs drop by 15%.”

However, former NFL kicker and punter Pat McAfee doesn’t think the aesthetic of the new proposal will look good in the league.

Pat McAfee left apoplectic over NFL rule change

Speaking on The Pat McAfee Show, McAfee ripped on commissioner Goodell for his part in pushing the rule through and claimed that putting in plays like this would make the NFL look like a minor league rather than the best league in the world.

Video: Pat McAfee rips the NFL over their new rule (warning, some very strong language):

Pat McAfee’s heart in the right place, but head in the wrong one

Given that he played the position, you can understand why McAfee would be trying to protect the role in the sport because he doesn’t want to see it disappear from the game. But at the same time, there might not be a sport left if the injuries just keep racking up the way that they have been, and if rules like this are going to make the game safer, then it’s something that the league has to do.