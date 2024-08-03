Highlights Tom Brady's Netflix roast was a hit, attracting big ratings and even made Bill Belichick seem personable.

NFL personalities like Travis Kelce and Brett Favre would be perfect roast candidates for a night filled with jabs.

Aaron Rodgers, with his diverse range of topics to poke fun at, stands out as a top NFL roast target.

Tom Brady being roasted for three hours by comedians, fellow football luminaries, and the occasional reality TV "star" was a massive success. It had the biggest audience ever for a Netflix special and made Bill Belichick look personable.

Brady did mention, that while he enjoyed his roast, there were some parts he'd have liked left out:

I loved when the jokes were about me. I didn't like the way it affected my kids.

Overall though, the roast was a massive success.

You've probably heard people say the NFL is a copycat league. Well, Hollywood is a copycat town. If one thing gets a following, you can bet it will spawn some spinoffs, reboots, and other shows with suspiciously similar storylines.

So, it makes sense that one NFL roast will follow another. There are plenty of football faces who probably deserve a little roasting. For a roast to be successful you need to have a subject that is well-known and either loved (Joan Rivers) or polarizing (Donald Trump).

With that in mind, here are 10 NFL personalities that would be perfect for a night filled with insults.

He had a larger-than-life personality and public profile even before he started dating Taylor Swift

Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Travis Kelce would be an amazing roast candidate even if he wasn't jetting off to Europe to hop on stage alongside his girlfriend, who also happens to be a billionaire global pop icon. He had his own dating show, he's on a wildly successful podcast with his brother, he fights for his right to party ... the list is endless.

Quick story: while working in the Chiefs locker room after a Sunday Night Football win over the Chargers at SoFi Stadium, Kelce was coming out of the showers in a towel while a reporter (me) was interviewing Isaiah Pacheco.

Kelce stopped and waited for the camera to stop rolling before walking behind the shot, an incredibly respectful gesture and something athletes rarely do. He made a joke about not having manscaped for a little while and not needing to be on camera.

I instantly liked the dude.

This roast would also get Andy Reid's dry wit to the podium and when Big Red gets going you'd better have a burn unit ready because it is ruthless!

Enigmatic, intense, successful head coach with a whole lot of fire.

Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Any Jim Harbaugh press conference is going to be a journey. Sometimes it feels like not even he knows what he's going to say.

Harbaugh was a stellar quarterback at Michigan, earned the nickname "Captain Comeback" in the NFL, used to answer his own phones as a head coach at the University of San Diego, went through a phase where he wore nothing but khaki pants and black shirts, and is generally one of the most intense competitors the game has ever seen.

He likes to use the phrase "humble and hungry" when talking about his approach and his teams. Let's see how long that lasts when the barbs start flying. Harbs is a big, quirky personality with major name recognition. Sounds like a roast to me.

3 Rob Gronkowski - Brady's Chance at Revenge

A man who never shies away from a microphone, there'd be no shortage of material.

David Butler II-USA TODAY Sports

Gronk falls into the "lovable" category. The future Hall of Fame tight end has become the NFL's Prince of Parties. His personality as a fun-loving goof has earned him legions of fans in his post-playing career as a TV analyst, Super Bowl bash connoisseur, and terrible field goal kicker.

Gronkowski was one of the NFL's most dominant tight ends and is soon going to find himself in the Pro Football Hall of Fame alongside Brady. It makes sense that the longtime touchdown collaborators also both have their time on stage having insults hurled at them.

El es fiesta!

4 Johnny Manziel - Already Worked With Netflix

Credit: Andrew Weber-USA TODAY Sports

Let's assume this epic evening event is going to air again on Netflix and Manziel already has a relationship with the streaming giant through a documentary about his off-field life. Frankly, that's where all the best material would come from.

From winning a Heisman to hanging out with Drake to flaming out in the NFL, Johnny Football has a huge rolodex of experiences just waiting for a roast. He's also one of the reasons current collegiate athletes can be paid through the Name, Image, Likeness rules after he shined a bright light on how amaetur athletes were being taken advantage of by the NCAA.

Manziel is also, when you meet him, an extremely likable guy you just kind of find yourself rooting for.

5 Peyton Manning - Always a Good Sport

Two-time Super Bowl champion, five-time NFL MVP, Emmy Award winner ... yup, he needs to be knocked down a few pegs.

Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports

Manning is one of the greatest quarterbacks of all time. There's just no chance anyone can knock him for his playing career.

Good thing he's providing so much roast fodder as a TV star.

With his "Aw, shucks" southern drawl, Manning has become a media darling. He hosts several shows, including a college trivia contest, and somehow ended up on NBC's Olympics coverage.

The man was such a hit on Saturday Night Live they asked his brother Eli to host (it was ... not as a great). Manning was also on the dais for the Brady roast, so there's a good chance Tom would take a spot to get back at his longtime muse.

6 Brett Favre - Numerous Off-field Scandals

At one time, he owned multiple NFL passing records. Now he's doing things he probably shouldn't be doing.

Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

As we said, to be roasted there needs to be a certain level of fame, which is why so many quarterbacks are on this list. As we also said, it helps to be someone who evokes a reaction, positive or negative.

Favre has recently been falling into the latter category. He was an absolute legend on the gridiron. As we've learned more about his personal life, however, he's lost some goodwill with fans.

Without going into detail on his recent transgressions, the bottom line is, he's one of those guys where the mean jokes don't make you go "Ooooooh wow, I can't believe they said that" and you feel just a twinge of guilt that you laughed so hard at it.

They make you go, "Yeah he definitely deserved that" and you feel just a twinge of joy because somebody is finally saying it out loud.

7 Aaron Donald - a Universally Respected Player

One of the most dominant defensive players of all time. Would anyone be brave enough to roast a human wrecking ball?

Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Brady, the offensive G.O.A.T., went through the roasting process. How about they put the defensive G.O.A.T. through the gauntlet, too?

Aaron Donald is a massive, indescribably powerful human being and a Super Bowl champion who spent his entire career with one organization, a rarity in today's world of professional sports.

Quick story: I was at Rams training camp one time watching defensive linemen go through drills. Pro Bowl-caliber pass rushers were straining to get around the coach, a large man himself even without the giant arm sleeve he was using.

Donald simply picked the coach up, moved him to the side, and kept going in a straight line. It was one of the most remarkable feats of strength I've ever seen.

I tell you that because I really just want to see if anyone has the guts to say anything bad about Donald to his face. Even Jeff Ross might think twice about unloading a man who could Wookiee him (tear his arms out of his sockets).

8 Kirk Cousins - How Would a Roaster Handle The Evening?

Is it harder to roast a sincerely nice human being than a jerk? Let's find out.

Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

Cousins has long been a favorite of his teammates for his professionalism and ability to connect in the locker room. During the Netflix show Quarterback, Cousins came across as a square, low-key family guy and earned a ton of fans who finally got to see what he's really like. He's basically a big, good-looking nerd with a $180 million contract.

So, of course, he needs to be roasted.

It would be like the Jeff Foxworthy roast. The man is so good and wholesome that it's less about making fun of him and more about saying things so outlandish that it makes him uncomfortable to hear. Basically, it would be fun to drag him through the muck of humanity for a night.

9 Russell Wilson - Would a Roast Increase His Likability?

There was a time when Seattle Seahawks fans said head coach Pete Carroll should "Let Russ Cook." Now his career is on the brink of simply being cooked.

Honestly, I don't get the Wilson hate. Sure, half a decade ago, he was on the fast train to Canton and now he's seen as corny, ridiculous and a product of the system and coaching staff he had in the Pacific Northwest. He was probably overvalued then and is probably undervalued now.

No matter what, though, he gets an emotional reaction from people, and that's a great place to start for a roast.

10 Aaron Rodgers - No Shortage of Material

The pinnacle of NFL roast targets, there is no end to the list of things to go after Rodgers for.

Credit: Ed Mulholland-USA TODAY Sports

Rodgers is an incredibly smart, fascinating individual that has made a lot of people think he's either thinking on a level the rest of us aspire to reach or completely off his rocker. What's great is there is no end to the list of topics roasters can attack him on.

On most roasts there are obvious things that everyone has to get a shot in on, because that's what the roastee is best known for. What do you hone in on with Rodgers?

Darkness retreats? Vaccinations? UFOs? Skipping camp to go to Egypt? Danica Patrick? Jeopardy!?

All of them make for amazing joke concepts, making Aaron Rodgers the single best option for a roast.

