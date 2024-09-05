Key Takeaways We get a Chiefs-Ravens AFC Championship Game rematch to kick off the season.

Rams at Lions is the most anticipated Week 1 game, as Matthew Stafford returns to Detroit following his playoff loss there last year.

We like the Steelers to upset the Falcons in Kirk Cousins' debut.

The wait is finally over, the NFL is back! Those dreadful months without football are finally behind us, with plenty of exciting games in Week 1.

Seven months ago, the Kansas City Chiefs defeated the Baltimore Ravens in the AFC Championship Game, and now, the two teams meet again to kick off the 2024 season. This time around, the Chiefs will be with newly drafted wide receiver, Xavier Worthy , while Derrick Henry will make his Ravens debut.

A new addition to Week 1 will come on Friday night, where the Green Bay Packers and Philadelphia Eagles will play in the first ever NFL game hosted in Brazil.

Sunday is stacked as always, kicking off with Kirk Cousins ' debut with the Atlanta Falcons . Then it ends with a rematch of last year's NFC Wild Card Round Game, where Matthew Stafford will return to Detroit to face his former team once again. Then, it will all conclude on Monday night, where Aaron Rodgers will (hopefully) play his first full game with the New York Jets , as they go up against his favorite childhood team, the San Francisco 49ers .

All the football frenzy is finally back, and it feels better than ever.

All odds courtesy of ESPN Bet.

Related 2024 NFL Strength of Schedule For All 32 Teams Three AFC North teams have the three toughest schedules in 2024, while a pair of NFC South squads are tied for the easiest.

Baltimore Ravens (13-4) vs. Kansas City Chiefs (11-6)

Thursday, September 5 at 8:20PM E.T. - Arrowhead Stadium, Kansas City

Credit: Cooper Neill/Getty Images

Last year's Super Bowl Champions will face the 2023 NFL MVP Lamar Jackson once again, but this time, in Kansas City. Last time these two met, it was a low-scoring affair that ended in a Jackson interception that secured the Chiefs a ticket to the Super Bowl.

Fast-forward seven months, and the Chiefs improved their offense by adding more explosive offensive weapons, while the Ravens lost several key players and coaches on the defense. With the way this offseason shaked out for both of these teams, expect similar results in this game, with a larger edge to the Chiefs, who should see more success in the passing game.

GIVEMESPORT Expert Pick: Chiefs 24 Ravens 13 (K.C. -150 Moneyline Odds)

Green Bay Packers (9-8) vs. Philadelphia Eagles (11-6)

Friday, September 6 at 8:15PM E.T. - Arena Corinthians, São Paulo

CREDIT: Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports

Brazil is receiving one incredible game, with two of the most explosive offenses in football. The Eagles finished the 2023 season losing six out of their last seven, while the Packers won seven of their last 10, including a playoff victory. Green Bay added two stars in Xavier McKinney and Josh Jacobs , while the Eagles have two new coordinators in Kellen Moore and Vic Fangio.

It should be a close game between two talented offenses, but the Eagles have an edge as they retooled much of their defense. The additions of Quinyon Mitchell and Cooper DeJean should help drastically improve their secondary, and slow down this high-powered Packers offense.

GIVEMESPORT Expert Pick: Eagles 27 Packers 24 (PHI -140 Moneyline Odds)

Pittsburgh Steelers (10-7) vs. Atlanta Falcons (7-10)

Sunday, September 8 at 1:00PM E.T. - Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta

Credit: Michael Longo/For USA Today Network / USA TODAY NETWORK

Between the Falcons and Pittsburgh Steelers , both teams will be starting new quarterbacks with Cousins and Russell Wilson . So, both of these outfits will look completely different, and it's likely that neither quarterback will be comfortable in their new offense yet.

The biggest factor in this game is the sixth-ranked Steelers defense from 2023, who added the missing middle linebacker they've been searching for these last six years in All-Pro Patrick Queen. They're going to make life difficult against Cousins, who's returning from a torn Achilles. This game might be a little messy and low scoring, as both offenses struggle to get a rhythm in a good defensive battle. Ultimately, the better defense in Pittsburgh prevails.

GIVEMESPORT Expert Pick: Steelers 18 Falcons 13 (PIT +150 Moneyline Odds)

Arizona Cardinals (4-13) vs. Buffalo Bills (11-6)

Sunday, September 8 at 1:00PM E.T. - Highmark Stadium, Orchard Park

Jamie Germano/Rochester Democrat and Chronicle / USA TODAY NETWORK

It's unfortunate for the Arizona Cardinals that after an offseason where they've improved, they're going to face one of the best quarterbacks in football. Arizona should be better on offense with the addition of Marvin Harrison Jr. , but they're not quite ready to face a quarterback like Josh Allen on the defensive side.

Buffalo has lost several key starters on both sides of the ball, but they're still the team to beat in the AFC East. Expect the Bills to rely heavily on James Cook early in this game to get out to a fast start, and win by multiple scores.

GIVEMESPORT Expert Pick: Bills 34 Cardinals 20 (BUF -290 Moneyline Odds)

Tennessee Titans (6-11) vs. Chicago Bears (7-10)

Sunday, September 8 at 1:00PM E.T. - Soldier Field, Chicago

Credit: Gregory Fisher-USA TODAY Sports

A year ago, this game would've been the prototypical Thursday Night Football Game. Now, it's really intriguing, as the Tennessee Titans drastically improved their roster, and Caleb Williams will make his NFL debut for the Chicago Bears .

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: The Tennessee Titans spent the third-most money on free agents this offseason ($238.7 million), behind only the Carolina Panthers and Atlanta Falcons.

There were a lot of changes to both of these offenses, so neither unit will get up to speed immediately. But, the Bears should be able to run the ball efficiently, with a deep running back room consisting of D'Andre Swift , Khalil Herbert , and Roschon Johnson . New Bears offensive coordinator, Shane Waldron, will leverage the run game to alleviate the pressure off of Williams in his first start, helping the No. 1 pick end a dubious streak two decades long.

GIVEMESPORT Expert Pick: Bears 24 Titans 16 (CHI -200 Moneyline Odds)

New England Patriots (4-13) vs. Cincinnati Bengals (9-8)

Sunday, September 8 at 1:00PM E.T. - Paycor Stadium, Cincinnati

Credit: Katie Stratman-USA TODAY Sports

There could be some drama heading into Sunday if Ja'Marr Chase hasn't signed a contract extension by then, though he did attend practice during the week. Regardless, this is a convenient matchup for the Cincinnati Bengals , as Joe Burrow is returning from season-ending wrist surgery last season.

The New England Patriots named Jacoby Brissett as the starting quarterback for Week 1, so the expectations for them are incredibly low heading into this game. They've got some talent on defense, but they also have one of the least talented offenses in the NFL. Even if Chase misses this game, the Bengals should win with ease against an inferior opponent that probably prefers to lose anyway.

GIVEMESPORT Expert Pick: Bengals 26 Patriots 12 (CIN -425 Moneyline Odds)

Houston Texans (10-7) vs. Indianapolis Colts (9-8)

Sunday, September 8 at 1:00PM E.T. - Lucas Oil Stadium, Indianapolis

Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports

Last season, the AFC South came down to Week 18, where the Houston Texans defeated the Indianapolis Colts 23-19, leading them to clinch the division. Things are quite different now, as Anthony Richardson will be the signal caller for the Colts, while the Texans are coming off one of the best offseasons of any NFL team.

Later on in the year, this could be one of the best matchups. But right now, it's hard to imagine that Richardson will come into his fifth start in the NFL and take down one of the most talented teams in the league. While the Colts should be improved on both sides of the ball, it may take time for it to all come together for them, and the Texans moneyline is offering as much value as any team on this slate.

GIVEMESPORT Expert Pick: Texans 28 Colts 17 (HOU -155 Moneyline Odds)

Jacksonville Jaguars (9-8) vs. Miami Dolphins (11-6)

Sunday, September 8 at 1:00PM E.T. - Hard Rock Stadium, Miami Gardens

© Jeremy Reper-USA TODAY Sports

In 2023, the Miami Dolphins were the second-best offense in football, while the Jacksonville Jaguars were the 17th-ranked defense. It might seem like an obvious pick of who will win, but this is arguably the best matchup in the 1:00PM time slot on Sunday. Both teams have their own concerns heading into this game, so it should be telling based on who wins.

Miami is explosive on offense, but their defensive line is going to be without Bradley Chubb , while Jaelan Phillips is on a snap count. Even if the Dolphins' offense performs at a high level, despite the loss of Robert Hunt, they're going to struggle to create pressure on defense.

Jacksonville doesn't seem like the superior team, but they completely retooled their wide receiver corps with the additions of Brian Thomas Jr. and Gabe Davis , while upgrading their offensive and defensive lines. Don't count out the Jaguars, who could bounce back after finishing the 2023 season 1-5. Between the improvements on both sides of the ball and the Dolphins' defensive injuries, Trevor Lawrence should have an opportunity for a productive day with more time in the pocket, and an improved wide receiver corps.

GIVEMESPORT Expert Pick: Jaguars 26 Dolphins 20 (JAX +145 Moneyline Odds)

Related Best NFL Defensive Player of the Year Values, Best Bets With the 2024 NFL season just around the corner, these are the best four value bets for the Defensive Player of the Year race.

Carolina Panthers (2-15) vs. New Orleans Saints (9-8)

Sunday, September 8 at 1:00PM E.T. - Caesars Superdome, New Orleans

Credit: Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports

Not every Week 1 matchup is filled with excitement, and that's clearly the case for the Carolina Panthers and the New Orleans Saints . Both of these teams disappointed to some extent last year, as Bryce Young had a disastrous rookie season, and Derek Carr failed to lead the Saints to the playoffs, despite being the favorites to do so.

Well, this game should be as messy as advertised. It can go either way, but Week 1 tends to have several upsets, and this will be one of them. Young won't have the sexiest game imaginable, but he will protect the football and make the right reads against a mediocre defense. Pair that with a strong performance by the Panthers own defensive unit, and they will complete the upset.

GIVEMESPORT Expert Pick: Panthers 17 Saints 9 (CAR +175 Moneyline Odds)

Minnesota Vikings (7-10) vs. New York Giants (6-11)

Sunday, September 8 at 1:00PM E.T. - MetLife Stadium, East Rutherford

Credit: USA TODAY Sports

The time for Sam Darnold to reinvigorate his career begins Sunday, with the New York Giants as his first test. This Minnesota Vikings offense will be the most talented Darnold has ever played with, and the Giants are an ideal matchup for Darnold to get his feet wet.

Despite some of the additions to the Giants roster this offseason, it never felt like they truly improved, as they're still stuck with Daniel Jones under center. It's likely to be a low-scoring game, but Darnold plays some of his best football, earning only the 14th victory of his career.

GIVEMESPORT Expert Pick: Vikings 20 Giants 17 (MIN -120 Even Moneyline Odds)

Las Vegas Raiders (8-9) vs. Los Angeles Chargers (5-12)

Sunday, September 8 at 4:05PM E.T. - SoFi Stadium, Inglewood

Credit: Kiyoshi Mio-USA TODAY Sports

The last time these two teams faced each other, the Las Vegas Raiders scored 63 points in a blowout win. Justin Herbert is back, and the Raiders will be starting Gardner Minshew at quarterback instead. Both of these teams are hard to gauge, as the Los Angeles Chargers lost their top two wide receivers, while the Raiders don't appear to have a vision on offense.

Prior to seeing what both of these teams will look like in 2024, it's fair to say the Chargers should win as Herbert-Harbaugh is the superior QB-HC combo. Las Vegas' defense isn't intimidating apart from the defensive line, and even if the Chargers offensive personnel isn't as strong, Herbert should be able to spread the ball around against a weaker secondary.

GIVEMESPORT Expert Pick: Chargers 25 Raiders 16 (LAC -155 Moneyline Odds)

Denver Broncos (8-9) vs. Seattle Seahawks (9-8)

Sunday, September 8 at 4:05PM E.T. - Lumen Field, Seattle

© Steven Bisig-USA TODAY Sports

It's not normally fair to predict a complete blowout in Week 1, but there's not much that has been encouraging about the Denver Broncos offseason. Yes, it appears they have their franchise quarterback, as Bo Nix will be the starting quarterback. Outside of him, however, they lost several key starters, and didn't make any significant upgrades from an 8-9 roster.

The Seattle Seahawks disappointed last season with nagging injuries to Geno Smith and poor offensive line play. Seattle upgraded their offensive line in free agency and through the 2024 NFL Draft , so Smith should be better protected. With a very favorable matchup in Week 1, the Seahawks should return to their 2022 form, when they were one of the best offenses in football.

GIVEMESPORT Expert Pick: Seahawks 38 Broncos 13 (SEA -270 Moneyline Odds)

Dallas Cowboys (12-5) vs. Cleveland Browns (11-6)

Sunday, September 8 at 4:25PM E.T. - Cleveland Browns Stadium, Cleveland

Cooper Neill/Getty Images

Of all the Week 1 matchups, this one might be the most fascinating. Between the Dallas Cowboys and the Cleveland Browns , there are plenty of question marks. Dallas had one of their quietest offseasons ever, despite having major question marks regarding their roster. Most NFL fans no longer trust Deshaun Watson after missing 22 games in the last two years, and severely regressing compared to his days in Houston.

This should come down to which defense can best maintain the opposing offense. While the Cowboys have had the superior offense over the last few years, they're expected to start two rookie offensive linemen against a defensive line that consists of Myles Garrett and Za'Darius Smith. It will be a rough showing for the two rookies, as the Browns' strong defensive performance leads them to their biggest win in the Watson era.

GIVEMESPORT Expert Pick: Browns 23 Cowboys 20 (CLE -140 Moneyline Odds)

Washington Commanders (4-13) vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (9-8)

Sunday, September 8 at 4:25PM E.T. - Raymond James Stadium, Tampa

Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports

A new era begins for the Washington Commanders on Sunday with new head coach, Dan Quinn , and starting quarterback, Jayden Daniels . But each era takes some time to grow and develop.

Washington still has plenty of holes on their roster, as they lack talent in their secondary, defensive line, and their wide receiver corps. This is a team that truly needs time to rebuild, while their quarterback gains experience. On the other hand, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers are much more experienced coming off of a playoff win. They should be able to use their momentum to start the season off strong.

GIVEMESPORT Expert Pick: Buccaneers 31 Commanders 21 (TB -175 Moneyline Odds)

Los Angeles Rams (10-7) vs. Detroit Lions (12-5)

Sunday, September 8 at 8:20PM E.T. - Ford Field, Detroit

Credit: David Reginek-USA TODAY Sports

Last season's NFC Wild Card Game between the Los Angeles Rams and the Detroit Lions was one of the most exciting playoff games of the tournament, and it's a perfect way to kick off the 2024 season. Once again, Stafford returns to Detroit, as he hopes to rebound from the 24-23 loss last season.

Everyone's expecting big things from the Lions this year, but the Rams might be the sleeper team in the NFC. Their defensive line is one of the most promising, young groups in the league despite losing Aaron Donald to retirement. They're clearly a well-balanced group on offense, which may cause some issues for the Lions on defense. This time around, Stafford gets his revenge.

GIVEMESPORT Expert Pick: Rams 30 Lions 22 (LAR +160 Moneyline Odds)

New York Jets (7-10) vs. San Francisco 49ers (12-5)

Monday, September 9 at 8:15PM E.T. - Levi's Stadium, Santa Clara

Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

At this season's inaugural Monday Night Football broadcast, New York Jets fans are hoping to finally see Aaron Rodgers play through a full game. Unfortunately, they won't have an easy matchup in Week 1, as they're going up against the third-best defense from 2023.

There's plenty of excitement behind Rodgers in New York, but it's more likely that they underperform than live up to the lofty expectations they have. While they upgraded their offensive line, the wide receiver corps leaves much to be desired. They should be able to run the ball more effectively, but their passing game will still be a struggle.

Now, it's no easy matchup for the San Francisco 49ers either. The Jets also have a really strong defense, so it should be a low-scoring game. However, the Jets will only be able to hold off the 49ers for so long, before their playmakers take over.

GIVEMESPORT Expert Pick: 49ers 24 Jets 18 (SF -210 Moneyline Odds)

All statistics courtesy of Pro Football Reference unless stated otherwise.