Key Takeaways The Lions and Buccaneers will rematch after playing in last season's NFC Divisional Round.

Bengals at Chiefs is the game of the week due to the ongoing rivalry between Joe Burrow and Patrick Mahomes.

The Bills will upset the Dolphins, despite a rocky start in Week 1.

Week 1 was everything NFL fans could've hoped for and more. From the near game winning touchdown catch by Isaiah Likely to a game winning field goal by Jason Sanders to lead the Miami Dolphins to a win over the Jacksonville Jaguars . Football returned with plenty of excitement, and there's still 17 weeks to go.

GIVEMESPORT Expert NFL Season Pick 'Em Record: 11-5

After a strong start to the 2024 season, there's plenty of excitement heading into Week 2. From the AFC East rivalry between the Buffalo Bills and Miami Dolphins to the classic matchup between Patrick Mahomes and Joe Burrow , there's just as much to look forward to this week.

Now that every team has played, there's a better understanding of what every club might look like heading into this week. That doesn't mean Week 1 is an indicator of how teams will play for the remainder of the season, but there is a sense of what each team could look like moving forward.

Week 2, let the games begin!

All odds are courtesy of ESPN Bet.

Related NFL Week 2 Injury Report: Every Major Injury & What it Means Tracking every major injury in the NFL heading into Week 2 of the NFL regular season, and what they mean for their respective teams.

Miami Dolphins (1-0) vs. Buffalo Bills (1-0)

Thursday, September 12 at 8:15PM E.T. - Hard Rock Stadium, Miami Gardens

Timothy T. Ludwig-USA TODAY Sports

Neither the Dolphins nor the Bills had convincing wins last week, as it felt like they were gifted a win in Week 1, as both teams were down by multiple scores at one point. Miami appears to be heading into this game a bit light at the running back position, as Raheem Mostert was downgraded to OUT, while De'Von Achane is a game-time decision. So immediately, the Dolphins are going to be at a disadvantage in this game.

The Dolphins will have home field advantage, but the Bills are still the team to beat in the AFC East. Even in a rocky start against the Arizona Cardinals , they played the run well and eliminated the deep ball. Considering those are the two best things that Miami does on offense, it's going to put the Dolphins in a difficult position to find success moving the football.

GIVEMESPORT Expert Pick: Bills 21 Dolphins 17 (BUF +105)

Dallas Cowboys (1-0) vs. New Orleans Saints (1-0)

Sunday, September 15 at 1:00PM E.T. - AT&T Stadium, Arlington

Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

After a blowout victory against the Cleveland Browns , everyone is back on the Dallas Cowboys ' hype train. But, they're not the only team that won convincingly in Week 1. New Orleans defeated the Carolina Panthers 47-10. On paper, Dallas might be the better team, but this screams trap game for the Cowboys after an impressive victory.

As well as the Saints' offense played in Week 1, they're playing a completely different level of defense in Dallas. They could also head into this game potentially without Marshon Lattimore , which would be a tremendous loss as the Saints are forced to defend CeeDee Lamb without their best cover man. This could be a close game throughout, but eventually Dallas breaks it open and wins by two scores.

GIVEMESPORT Expert Pick: Cowboys 27 Saints 13 (DAL -280)

Detroit Lions (1-0) vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (1-0)

Sunday, September 15 at 1:00PM E.T. - Ford Field, Detroit

Credit: Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK

The last time the Detroit Lions hosted the Tampa Bay Buccaneers was in the NFC Divisional Round last season, where they won 31-23. Not much has changed since the two last played. Baker Mayfield played well in Week 1, while the Lions ran the ball plenty. In that playoff game, Amon-Ra St. Brown had a big day with eight receptions, 77 receiving yards, and a touchdown. Expect another big day for him on Sunday as he bounces back from a poor Week 1 showing.

Tampa wasn't tested much last week, and the Lions will likely get their passing game back on track in a favorable matchup. With very little changing between these two teams, expect similar results in another thrilling game.

GIVEMESPORT Expert Pick: Lions 30 Buccaneers 24 (DET -340)

Green Bay Packers (0-1) vs. Indianapolis Colts (0-1)

Sunday, September 15 at 1:00PM E.T. - Lambeau Field, Green Bay

Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports

Friday night's game against the Philadelphia Eagles ended in one of the worst ways possible, as Jordan Love suffered an MCL injury that looked like it could be season-ending. Luckily, he will return sooner rather than later. Until then, it will be Malik Willis the Packers starting quarterback until that happens.

On the flip side, Anthony Richardson made some ridiculous throws last week, but it wasn't enough as the Indianapolis Colts lost their Week 1 game. This matchup originally looked like one of the best of the 2024 season, but it's nowhere near as intriguing with Love hurt. Unless Love defies all the odds and plays on Sunday, the Colts should handle the Green Bay Packers with ease.

GIVEMESPORT Expert Pick: Colts 36 Packers 10 (IND -170)

Tennessee Titans (0-1) vs. New York Jets (0-1)

Sunday, September 15 at 1:00PM E.T. - Nissan Stadium, Nashville

Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images

The Tennessee Titans practically gave away their Week 1 game against the Chicago Bears , while the New York Jets got blown out by the San Francisco 49ers . Both of these teams are going to be looking to rebound after a disappointing start to the 2024 season.

Tennessee played the run well last week, keeping D'Andre Swift to only 30 rushing yards on 10 carries. However, they're facing a more experienced offense, led by Aaron Rodgers . This game will be low-scoring, but it will clearly be a rebound game for the Jets' defense, who gave up 401 total yards last week.

GIVEMESPORT Expert Pick: Jets 20 Titans 9 (NYJ -195)

Minnesota Vikings (1-0) vs. San Francisco 49ers (1-0)

Sunday, September 15 at 1:00PM E.T. - U.S. Bank Stadium, Minneapolis

Michael Chow/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK

San Francisco dominated last week, but so did the Minnesota Vikings . The biggest difference is the 49ers played a future Hall of Fame quarterback, while the Vikings played one of the worst offenses in football. Minnesota was impressive, but this is a real test of what kind of team they're going to be this season.

Sam Darnold actually has experience with the 49ers, as he spent the 2023 season with them. The problem is, the 49ers' defense also knows Darnold really well, and they're going to expose him in the Vikings offense. This will likely be a completely different outcome for Darnold, as he goes up against one of the best defenses in the NFL.

GIVEMESPORT Expert Pick: 49ers 30 Vikings 10 (SF -270)

New England Patriots (1-0) vs. Seattle Seahawks (1-0)

Sunday, September 15 at 1:00PM E.T. - Gillette Stadium, Foxborough

Credit: Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports

Speaking of trap games, the Seattle Seahawks can't sleep walk into Foxborough, as the New England Patriots just upset the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 1. Seattle's Week 1 performance wasn't as convincing as anyone would want, considering the opponent they played. This week, they're going to play a much better defense.

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: The New England Patriots were 7.5 point underdogs on the road against the Bengals, where they won 16-10.

Seattle ran the ball well with Kenneth Walker III in Week 1, who rushed for 103 yards and scored a touchdown. The offense still might not get a chance to get into a rhythm this week, but the Seahawks will take advantage of the lack of points scored on the other side by the Patriots. It will be a low-scoring affair, but the Seahawks will win in a nail-biter.

GIVEMESPORT Expert Pick: Seahawks 18 Patriots 16 (SEA -175)

Washington Commanders (0-1) vs. New York Giants (0-1)

Sunday, September 15 at 1:00PM E.T. - Northwest Stadium, Landover

Credit: Lucas Boland-USA TODAY Sports

Both the Washington Commanders and New York Giants had their struggles in Week 1, as they both lost by multiple scores. The Giants saw Daniel Jones look uncomfortable all day in the pocket, while the Commanders saw Jayden Daniels make plays in the running game, even if he wasn't perfect as a passer.

So far, the outlook doesn't look bright for either of these teams in 2024. However, the Commanders showed more life on offense with the versatility of their rookie quarterback. Daniels should receive his first NFL win on Sunday against a division rival.

GIVEMESPORT Expert Pick: Commanders 23 Giants 15 (WAS -125)

Related Guide to Week 2 Survivor Pool Picks Listen up because we have a few locks for Week 2 and risky picks that will help you use a mid-tier team to get you to next week in your survivor pool.

Carolina Panthers (0-1) vs. Los Angeles Chargers (1-0)

Sunday, September 15 at 1:00PM E.T. - Bank of America Stadium, Charlotte

Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

Unfortunately, the tide hasn't turned for the Panthers—yet. Carolina got blown out by the Saints, and this week they're playing one of the best quarterbacks in the NFL in Justin Herbert . This Los Angeles Chargers team is already a bit different from recent years, as they now run the ball a lot more. That could be a problem for the Panthers, who just gave up 180 yards on the ground last week.

Sadly, the Panthers haven't proven that they can compete with the better teams in the NFL. This new run-heavy Chargers team won't blow out the Panthers, but they're going to make it really difficult to climb back into this game, as they will control the time of possession and run the ball efficiently.

GIVEMESPORT Expert Pick: Chargers 24 Panthers 12 (LAC -290)

Jacksonville Jaguars (0-1) vs. Cleveland Browns (0-1)

Sunday, September 15 at 1:00PM E.T. - EverBank Stadium, Jacksonville

Morgan Tencza-USA TODAY Sports

Jacksonville should be 1-0, as they gave away the game last week against the Dolphins. Cleveland struggled tremendously, as they couldn't protect Deshaun Watson , as the Cowboys defensive line dominated the game. This should be a contest in which the Jacksonville Jaguars can make up for a disappointing loss last week.

Cleveland might not be facing as good a defense, but the Jaguars still have playmakers with Josh Hines-Allen , Arik Armstead , and Travon Walker . If the Browns can't find a better way to handle the pressure, they're going to be staring at an 0-2 record after this week.

GIVEMESPORT Expert Pick: Jaguars 17 Browns 9 (JAX -170)

Baltimore Ravens (0-1) vs. Las Vegas Raiders (0-1)

Sunday, September 15 at 1:00PM E.T. - M&T Bank Stadium, Baltimore

Denny Medley-Imagn Images

It doesn't feel like the Las Vegas Raiders have any chance against the Baltimore Ravens . They have very few advantages over Baltimore, if any. Lamar Jackson struggled in Week 1 as a passer, but this matchup is far more favorable in Week 2 against the Raiders.

While the Ravens were unable to come up with the win in Week 1, they should be able to get back on track this week. It's a perfect opportunity where they can get both sides of the ball humming in a blowout victory at home.

GIVEMESPORT Expert Pick: Ravens 31 Raiders 10 (BAL -450)

Arizona Cardinals (0-1) vs. Los Angeles Rams (0-1)

Sunday, September 15 at 4:05PM E.T. - State Farm Stadium, Glendale

© Kimberly P. Mitchell / USA TODAY NETWORK

Both of these NFC West teams should've ended up in the win column entering this week, but they both fell short late in the game. The Los Angeles Rams will be at a disadvantage, as they will be without several key starters, including Puka Nacua. If there's an opportunity for the Cardinals to pull off an upset within the division, this is the perfect game.

Unfortunately, the Cardinals still lack quite a bit of talent on both sides of the ball. They struggled to cause any pressure last week, while they also couldn't get their passing game going.

Arizona clearly can keep up with the league's best teams, but they don't seem ready to actually win some of these big games.

GIVEMESPORT Expert Pick: Rams 26 Cardinals 21 (LAR +105)

Denver Broncos (0-1) vs. Pittsburgh Steelers (0-1)

Sunday, September 15 at 4:25PM E.T. - Empower Field at Mile High, Denver

Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images

Bo Nix struggled last week, and this week should be even worse. As a downfield passer, Nix was atrocious. Now, he's going up against one of the best defenses in football, who just made life really difficult for Kirk Cousins .

Justin Fields will still be the starting quarterback for the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 2, which could land him the permanent job if he plays well enough. Denver was always going to struggle at the beginning of this rebuild, and it could look ugly for them with a rookie going against this Steelers' defense.

GIVEMESPORT Expert Pick: Steelers 27 Broncos 6 (PIT -155)

Kansas City Chiefs (0-1) vs. Cincinnati Bengals (0-1)

Sunday, September 15 at 4:25PM E.T. - GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium, Kansas City

Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

After last week's loss, NFL fans aren't as confident in the Bengals as they once were. If Tee Higgins isn't ready to return for this matchup, that feeling will only extend further. Joe Burrow and the Bengals have had success against the Kansas City Chiefs unlike other teams, but it's a challenge to beat them without their WR2, coming off an embarrassing loss.

Cincinnati should be better prepared, as Ja'Marr Chase returns to the practice field this week. Unfortunately, the Chiefs didn't look a step behind what they were in February when they won the Super Bowl. This should be another great game, but the Chiefs haven't shown any signs of slowing down.

GIVEMESPORT Expert Pick: Chiefs 28 Bengals 20 (KC -250)

Houston Texans (1-0) vs. Chicago Bears (1-0)

Sunday, September 15 at 8:20PM E.T. - NRG Stadium, Houston

Credit: Marc Lebryk-Imagn Images

Caleb Williams , welcome to prime time football. Between the excitement of the Bears' rookie quarterback, and the general excitement of the Houston Texans , Sunday Night Football should be a fun one. While the Texans were as good as advertised, this Bears' offense was just as bad as they've been in the past. Williams only completed 48.2% of his passes, and threw for only 93 yards in one of the worst debuts for a No. 1 pick in NFL history.

As the season progresses, the Bears' offense should only improve. But, it's going to be difficult to play a Texans team that looks like a well-oiled machine heading into Week 2. This might be an eye-opener for Williams and the Bears, as the Texans beat them by two scores.

GIVEMESPORT Expert Pick: Texans 27 Bears 14 (HOU -300)

Philadelphia Eagles (1-0) vs. Atlanta Falcons (0-1)

Monday, September 16 at 8:15PM E.T. - Lincoln Financial Field, Philadelphia

© Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

After last week's performance by the Atlanta Falcons , this might be another underwhelming Monday Night Football game. Philadelphia's secondary isn't as strong as the Steelers, but they do have a great pass rush. Based on Cousins' struggles last week in the pocket, that probably will continue into this game.

The Eagles weren't perfect against the Packers, but they still managed to win in a high-scoring game. Monday gives the Eagles an opportunity to make a statement win, by beating down an inferior opponent in prime time.

GIVEMESPORT Expert Pick: Eagles 33 Falcons 20 (PHI -280)

All stats are courtesy of Pro Football Reference unless stated otherwise.