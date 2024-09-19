If you had a survivor pool in Week 2, chances are your season is probably over. Week 2 was filled with eight different upsets, with the largest coming from the New Orleans Saints who blew out the Dallas Cowboys , and the Las Vegas Raiders , who defeated the Baltimore Ravens in a nail biter.

GIVEMESPORT Expert NFL Season Pick 'Em Record: 19-13

You would think by Week 3 you would have an idea about most NFL teams, but not this year. Who would've thought when the season started that teams like the Los Angeles Chargers , Minnesota Vikings , and Seattle Seahawks would start off 2-0? To make things even crazier, fans are already discussing the possibility of Sam Darnold or Derek Carr winning MVP this season.

So, yeah, things have been crazy in the NFL so far. This week has even more enticing matchups, which could lead to another suspenseful week in the NFL.

Related 10 Key Takeaways From NFL Week 2 These are the biggest takeaways from all the upsets that occurred in Week 2 of the NFL season.

New York Jets (1-1) vs. New England Patriots (1-1)

Thursday, September 19 at 8:20PM E.T. - MetLife Stadium, East Rutherford

Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

Finally, Aaron Rodgers returns to MetLife Stadium after tearing his Achilles in the home opener of the 2023 season. Primetime game, against a division rival in the New England Patriots , it doesn't get much better than this. New England's defense has been playing lights out recently, and their next test includes one of the greatest quarterbacks of all time.

Once again, the New York Jets are going to have their hands full with the Patriots defense. The problem is the Patriots' offense has struggled all season, and they're about to play the best defense they've gone up against. It's going to be a low scoring game, but the Jets are far more talented, and should be able to get a comfortable lead late in the game.

GIVEMESPORT Expert Pick: Jets 22 Patriots 10 (NYJ -250)

Cleveland Browns (1-1) vs. New York Giants (0-2)

Sunday, September 22 at 1:00PM E.T. - Huntington Bank Field, Cleveland

© Jeremy Reper-Imagn Images

Considering how poorly the Cleveland Browns played in Week 1, it's amazing that they managed to win last week against the Jacksonville Jaguars . Luckily for Cleveland, they have their easiest matchup so far this season. The New York Giants are struggling to do everything right, from offense to defense, even special teams. If Deshaun Watson is ever going to get right, this is that game.

The Giants have done a quality job running the football, but they're also 28th against the run on defense through two weeks. Currently, they have the second-worst offense in football, and the 25th ranked defense. Cleveland should be able to win this game with ease.

GIVEMESPORT Expert Pick: Browns 24 Giants 9 (CLE -280)

Tampa Bay Buccaneers (2-0) vs. Denver Broncos (0-2)

Sunday, September 22 at 1:00PM E.T. - Raymond James Stadium, Tampa

Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports

After last week's win over the Detroit Lions , the Tampa Bay Buccaneers have to be feeling pretty confident in themselves. So far, Tampa's had one of the best offenses and defenses in the NFL. This week they're going to be tested on defense, as the Denver Broncos have only allowed 39 points through two games. If they got more help from their offense, they could be even better.

While Tampa may show some inconsistency on offense, they should be able to have a strong defensive performance against one of the worst offenses in the NFL. It might not look clean the entire game, but this should be an easy win for the Buccaneers.

GIVEMESPORT Expert Pick: Buccaneers 24 Broncos 13 (TB -300)

Indianapolis Colts (0-2) vs. Chicago Bears (1-1)

Sunday, September 22 at 1:00PM E.T. - Lucas Oil Stadium, Indianapolis

© Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports

Expectations were high for Anthony Richardson heading into this season, but he's been incredibly inconsistent as a passer. So far, the Indianapolis Colts are 0-2, losing their first two games by a combined eight points.

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: Through two games, Anthony Richardson has the lowest completion percentage in the NFL (49.1%).

On the flip side, Caleb Williams has also been underwhelming through his first two games. The offense has been too conservative , while Williams has struggled as a passer downfield. So, this is the battle of two underwhelming offenses.

Someone has to win, and the Colts could finally get their first win of the season. While Richardson has struggled, he has tremendous big play ability that could change the game in an instant.

GIVEMESPORT Expert Pick: Colts 20 Bears 17 (IND -120)

Tennessee Titans (0-2) vs. Green Bay Packers (1-1)

Sunday, September 22 at 1:00PM E.T. - Nissan Stadium, Nashville

© The Tennessean-USA TODAY NETWORK

After what appeared to be a gruesome lower body injury in Week 1 for Jordan Love , it appears there's actually a chance he could play this Sunday against the Tennessee Titans .

Love would be way ahead of schedule if he became available this week, but it sounds like it's a possibility. The Titans are definitely hoping against it, as they have nearly given away each of their last two games, now sitting at 0-2.

If Love doesn't play this week, the Titans could be in line to get their first win of the season. They have the 10th best run defense through the first two games, so they won't get run all over like the Colts did last week. It could be the other way around, as the Green Bay Packers have struggled against the run thus far.

GIVEMESPORT Expert Pick: Titans 23 Packers 15 (TEN -150)

New Orleans Saints (2-0) vs. Philadelphia Eagles (1-1)

Sunday, September 22 at 1:00PM E.T. - Caesars SuperDome, New Orleans

© Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

This matchup between the Saints and Philadelphia Eagles looks a lot more intriguing than it did when the schedule was released. New Orleans has scored 42+ points in each of their first two games, as they look to take that momentum to defeat the Eagles. Unfortunately for the Eagles, they're unlikely to have A.J. Brown , which limits what they will be able to do in the passing game.

After last week's Saints performance, it's fair to say the hype is legit. They just accomplished history by scoring on each of their first 15 drives of the season . The momentum will continue, as the Saints lead to a big win over another NFC East opponent.

GIVEMESPORT Expert Pick: Saints 26 Eagles 19 (NO -145)

Pittsburgh Steelers (2-0) vs. Los Angeles Chargers (2-0)

Sunday, September 22 at 1:00PM E.T. - Acrisure Stadium, Pittsburgh

Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Both the Chargers and the Pittsburgh Steelers exceeded expectations early in the season, as they both won their first two games. This is where the season gets good, as the two best defenses meet in one of the most hostile environments in the NFL.

It's almost guaranteed to be a low-scoring game, but as long as Justin Herbert plays, the team with the better quarterback will win. Pittsburgh is winning almost exclusively because of their defense, while the Chargers have played well on both sides of the ball. They might not be as productive offensively this week, but the Jim Harbaugh era appears set to start with three straight wins.

GIVEMESPORT Expert Pick: Chargers 17 Steelers 16 (LAC +105)

Minnesota Vikings (2-0) vs. Houston Texans (2-0)

Sunday, September 22 at 1:00PM E.T. - U.S. Bank Stadium, Minneapolis

Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports

Everyone had extremely high expectations for the Houston Texans entering this season, and they still haven't reached them, despite starting off the season 2-0. This week is a tough matchup, as the Minnesota Vikings have played quality, complete football. Forget what Darnold has done in the past, this is a good test for the Texans.

Ultimately, Houston will prevail. The Vikings are a good football team, but they don't have the depth or star power that the Texans have. Houston's offense may not showcase what they're capable of, but this week is a prime spot for the defense to flash against an offense that has been humming.

GIVEMESPORT Expert Pick: Texans 27 Vikings 20 (HOU -140)

Related Guide to Week 3 Survivor Pool Picks Despite a whacky Week 2, we stayed hot with our risky picks last week—though we're looking for a big bounce back on our main picks in Week 3.

Las Vegas Raiders (1-1) vs. Carolina Panthers (0-2)

Sunday, September 22 at 4:05PM E.T. - Allegiant Stadium, Las Vegas

Credit: Jamie Sabau-Imagn Images

Bryce Young is out , Andy Dalton is in. Through two games, the Carolina Panthers had the 32nd ranked offense and defense, so something desperately needed to change. Dalton's first start is going to be against the most accurate quarterback in the NFL currently, Gardner Minshew II , who's completed 77.5% of his passes.

There have been opportunities for the Panthers' offense to have success, but Young has held them back. Despite contrary beliefs, the Panthers' offensive line has actually played well this season, and that's why the Panthers will upset the Las Vegas Raiders this week. Everyone expects the Panthers to go 0-17, but the quarterback change should help get Carolina's offense in somewhat of a rhythm, with an ideal matchup.

GIVEMESPORT Expert Pick: Panthers 23 Raiders 21 (CAR +200)

Seattle Seahawks (2-0) vs. Miami Dolphins (1-1)

Sunday, September 22 at 4:05PM E.T. - Lumen Field, Seattle

© Danielle Parhizkaran/NorthJersey.com / USA TODAY NETWORK

Now that Tua Tagovailoa was placed on Injured Reserve with a concussion, this matchup is a lot less interesting. The Seahawks seem to have returned to their 2022 form, where they made it to the playoffs under Geno Smith 's lead. This season, Smith is playing at an even higher level, completing 73.9% of his passes against two of the best defenses.

With the uncertainty of the Miami Dolphins ' offense with Tua out, it's hard to imagine this being a close game. The hot streak for the Seahawks continues.

GIVEMESPORT Expert Pick: Seahawks 20 Dolphins 6 (SEA -210)

Los Angeles Rams (0-2) vs. San Francisco 49ers (1-1)

Sunday, September 22 at 4:25PM E.T. - SoFi Stadium, Inglewood

Tim Nwachukwu | Credit: Getty Images

Immediately after the San Francisco 49ers lost to the Vikings, there was probably some concern. But rest assured, the 49ers will be fine. San Francisco played well, but Minnesota executed better, specifically on fourth down. The season looks a lot brighter for the 49ers than the Los Angeles Rams , who will have to play several weeks without Puka Nacua or Cooper Kupp .

Last week was a test for the Rams to see what that would look like, and it was brutal. If the Rams got blown out by the Arizona Cardinals with Kupp playing in the first half, this game could get ugly with Kupp completely missing against one of the most dominant teams in the NFL.

GIVEMESPORT Expert Pick: 49ers 35 Rams 14 (SF -350)

Arizona Cardinals (1-1) vs. Detroit Lions (1-1)

Sunday, September 22 at 4:25PM E.T. - State Farm Stadium, Glendale

Orlando Ramirez-USA TODAY Sports

The Arizona Cardinals have been a pleasant surprise so far this season. Sunday will be a nice test for the Cardinals, as the Lions have one of the best run games in football. Arizona has done a good job so far at stopping the run, and they've been explosive on offense. Arizona should still see plenty of success on offense, but this week might be where their lack of defensive talent comes back to hurt them, as the Lions will run all over them.

Where Detroit can thrive is the two different types of running backs they have. David Montgomery is that strong, downhill power back that can wear down a defense, while Jahmyr Gibbs is elusive and can hit a home run at any moment. This will be an awesome game, as the Lions win a close one.

GIVEMESPORT Expert Pick: Lions 27 Cardinals 24 (DET -150)

Dallas Cowboys (1-1) vs. Baltimore Ravens (0-2)

Sunday, September 22 at 4:25PM E.T. - AT&T Stadium, Dallas

Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images

If someone said the Cowboys and Ravens would be a combined 1-3 through the first two weeks, no one would believe it. There is legitimate concern about both of these teams, and no matter what happens on Sunday, it won't resolve any of those concerns. The Cowboys still can't stop the run, while the Ravens have struggled in the passing game.

This game is a true coin flip, but the Cowboys have been excellent recently after games they've lost.

Ultimately, Dallas should be able to take advantage against the Ravens secondary, who have allowed the most passing yards in the NFL. Baltimore's run game is primarily due to Lamar Jackson 's ability, which the Cowboys will likely use DeMarvion Overshown to spy. This is arguably the biggest game of the week, and the Cowboys will send the Ravens home 0-3.

GIVEMESPORT Expert Pick: Cowboys 23 Ravens 17 (DAL +105)

Atlanta Falcons (1-1) vs. Kansas City Chiefs (2-0)

Sunday, September 22 at 8:20PM E.T. - Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta

Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images

Six days after an improbable comeback by the Atlanta Falcons , they're going to host the best team in the NFL. As impressive of a win as the Falcons had last week, Kirk Cousins has clearly not been 100% to start the season. A defense like the Kansas City Chiefs will absolutely take advantage of that, and make life extremely difficult for the Falcons offense.

This is a bad matchup for the Falcons, especially this early in the season. Their secondary is going to have a difficult time containing the Chiefs' explosive offense.

GIVEMESPORT Expert Pick: Chiefs 28 Falcons 16 (KC -185)

Buffalo Bills (2-0) vs. Jacksonville Jaguars (0-2)

Monday, September 23 at 7:30PM E.T. - Highmark Stadium, Orchard Park

© Jeremy Reper-USA TODAY Sports

It's not an exaggeration to say that if the Jaguars drop several more games to start the season, Doug Pederson might be fired mid-season. Monday night isn't an ideal scenario when a coach's job is on the line, as the Jaguars are heading up to Buffalo to play one of the best teams in football right now.

Jacksonville has been horrendous in the passing game on both sides of the ball, but they have actually been able to hold their own in the run game. Buffalo's strength right now is running the football, which puts the Jaguars at an advantage if they can finally click on offense. The discourse surrounding Trevor Lawrence has been dreadful, but he will finally turn things around with a victory on Monday night.

GIVEMESPORT Expert Pick: Jaguars 24 Bills 20 (JAX +195)

Cincinnati Bengals (0-2) vs. Washington Commanders (1-1)

Monday, September 23 at 8:15PM E.T. - Paycor Stadium, Cincinnati

Sam Greene/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK

This has not been the start the Cincinnati Bengals were hoping for, but Monday is a perfect opportunity for them to get things right. Cincinnati played the Chiefs really well, but a costly pass interference call led to their demise as the Chiefs kicked a game-winning field goal.

Washington is still really young, and despite a win last week, they have really struggled on defense. This has the feeling of an old school, late night, Monday Night Football game. The Bengals win in a blow out.

GIVEMESPORT Expert Pick: Bengals 30 Commanders 7 (CIN -360)