In the midst of a barrage of new league rules announcements on Tuesday, ESPN's Adam Schefter revealed that the league also intended to play a Christmas Day game for the fifth consecutive year in 2024, despite the holiday falling on a Wednesday.

Later that day, Schefter followed up by reporting there would actually be a Christmas doubleheader, with the teams involved playing the prior Saturday—akin to a Sunday to Thursday rest schedule—to, in the NFL's eyes, prevent any decrease in minimum game-to-game recovery time.

The league has become more willing to play on Christmas in recent seasons, horning in on the NBA's previous monopoly for broadcasts on the holiday. The two games in 2024 represent the 29th and 30th all-time regular season contests to be held on the holiday, with more than half of those (16) coming in the past nine campaigns (including 2024).

How often has the NFL played on Wednesday?

There have been just two Wednesday games in the last 75 years

While the league continues broadening the days of the week on which it hosts games, including Black Friday once again in 2024, it has traditionally stayed away from Wednesday.

The last regularly slated Wednesday game occurred on September 22, 1948, when the Los Angeles Rams became the first team to wear a logo on their helmets and proceeded to demolish the Detroit Lions 44-7.

Since then, there have been only two instances of Wednesday football. The most recent came in 2020 between the Baltimore Ravens and Pittsburgh Steelers. A COVID-19 outbreak in Baltimore's facility the previous week forced the league to reschedule it for a Wednesday at 3:40 p.m. E.T.

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: There have only been two NFL games played on a Wednesday since 1948, but the league will double that total with 2024's Christmas Day doubleheader.

The Ravens then played their final three regular season games on short rest, including one against the Dallas Cowboys on a Tuesday, to end the year.

The other was the 2012 season opener, when the Cowboys battled the Super Bowl 46 champion New York Giants to kick off the regular season on a Wednesday. The move was made because President Barack Obama was speaking at the Democratic National Convention on the Thursday night typically reserved for the year's first game.

Two modern franchises are undefeated on Wednesday

Lions have played in one-third of all Wednesday games in NFL history

Shockingly, there have been more NFL games on Wednesday all-time than there have been on Christmas. According to StatMuse, there have been 39 league contests on Wednesdays. The Lions, with 13 appearances on Wednesday, just outdo the Steelers' 11 for the most in NFL history. Prior to the aforementioned matchup versus Baltimore, Pittsburgh hadn't played on a Wednesday since 1936.

In total, there are four franchises that are undefeated (1-0) on Wednesday. Only the Cowboys and Green Bay Packers still exist. The other two are the Detroit Panthers (1925) and New York Yankees (1927), who each won in their inaugural season before shutting down at the conclusion of their second year in the league.

The Ravens hold the unfortunate distinction of being the only active franchise to have played on Wednesday and not have a victory. The other seven teams who have no wins on Wednesday haven't graced the gridiron since 1934. One of those seven, the Newark Tornadoes, was part of the only Wednesday tie in NFL history with the Staten Island Stapletons (7-7) on October 1, 1930.

Winless on Wednesday - NFL History Team First Season Final Season Wednesday Record Newark Tornadoes 1929 1930 0-2-1 Baltimore Ravens 1996 N/A 0-1 Buffalo Bisons 1920 1929 0-1 Cincinnati Reds 1933 1934 0-1 Cleveland Bulldogs 1923 1927 0-1 Cleveland Indians 1931 1931 0-1 Rochester Jeffersons 1920 1925 0-1 Frankford Yellow Jackets 1924 1930 0-2

The five winningest teams on Wednesdays all-time are still around today. The Lions (11-2), Giants (5-2), Steelers (5-6), Philadelphia Eagles (3-2) and Arizona Cardinals (3-4 as the Chicago Cardinals) are the only franchises with more than two victories on Wednesdays. We'll find out if the NFL gives them a chance to add to their legacies when the schedule is announced in May.

