Who else has missed NFL player prop be—I mean, NFL football, right?

Different strokes for different folks, but as sports betting has grown in popularity in recent years, more and more bettors are looking to put their money down on more niche bets, rather than the classic straight-up winners and point spread wagers, such as player prop bets.

One of those bettors is me. There's just something about isolating one player's performance from an entire game that feels more assured than betting on an entire team to perform at the level I expect. Of course, that's probably nonsense, but hey, you've got to trust your instincts with this betting thing...

But you also have to trust the stats, matchups, and historical trends to get it right, and that's exactly what we're going to do. So, without further ado, our top four player props for Week 1 of the NFL season.

Pat Freiermuth, TE (PIT) - Over 26.5 Receiving Yards (-110) vs. ATL

Pittsburgh's big TE is expected to operate as the second option in the pass game

With recent news of Russell Wilson 's calf issue, the QB position for the Pittsburgh Steelers remains up in the air even as we enter the final 72 hours before kickoff against the Atlanta Falcons at 1PM E.T. on Sunday afternoon. Despite that, we still love Pittsburgh's forgotten tight end, Pat Freiermuth , to have a big showing.

In all the offseason talk about the Steelers' need for a proper WR2, Freiermuth was ignored as a legitimate secondary option in the passing game behind wideout George Pickens . Considering the attention Pickens is going to get, Freiermuth might actually lead the team in targets, which would make hitting this over a cinch.

Whether it's Wilson or Fields, they've got a friend in Freiermuth. When Wilson had a capable TE (Jimmy Graham), he fed him 265 targets from 2015-2017, the seventh-most among TEs. Last year, Fields sent 90 targets the way of Cole Kmet, which equated to an 18.9 target share, eighth-highest among tight ends.

Then there's the Falcons defense. They allowed 61.3 yards per game to tight ends last year, fourth-most in the league. Though they did sign safety Justin Simmons , even at 6'2" and 202 pounds, Freiermuth (6'5" and 258) still towers over him.

This number is just too low to ignore. Even last season, when Freiermuth was largely injured and unused, he averaged 25.7 yards per game. The previous year, he'd averaged over 40 with more consistent QB play. Get ready to cheer "Muuuuuuuuth" a lot this season.

Justin Jefferson, WR (MIN) - Over 81.5 Receiving Yards (-110) vs. NYG

Is Sam Darnold keeping this line down?

This whole Sam Darnold thing is getting blown way out of proportion. He's not that bad. He was 7-6 in 2019 with Jamison Crowder as his WR1, he was 4-2 with a 2022 Carolina Panthers team that went just 1-5 with Baker Mayfield , and has put up a passer rating of 95+ in five of his last six full starts.

And even if Darnold is bad, that means the Vikings will be playing from behind, which means more passing and more chances for our All-World guy Justin Jefferson to get to his number. Even with a hodge-podge of Kirk Cousins , Nick Mullens, and Jaren Hall at QB he still hit this number in seven of his eight full games last year.

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: Justin Jefferson has hit this number in 36 of 58 full games in his career, and he has averaged over 85+ yards in each of his four NFL seasons.

Don't even get us started on the ugly New York Giants pass defense with disappointing 2023 rookie Deonte Jackson and 2022 third-round pick Cor'Dale Flott (who?) attempting to stop him on Sunday at MetLife. The only other time Jefferson played Big Blue, he went for 12 receptions and 133 yards. Count on it!

James Cook, RB (BUF) - Over 61.5 Rush Yards (-110) vs. ARI

Buffalo's whole offseason has seemed to point towards more rushing

Last year, a midlife crisis for the 2023 Buffalo Bills led to a furious stretch run that saw them win six of their final seven to swipe the division title. That crisis involved a move from a pass-heavy offense under Ken Dorsey to a more run-centric attack with Joe Brady.

James Cook 2023 RB Ranks Week 10-17 Category Cook Rank Rush Attempts 129 10th Rush Yards 616 5th Yards/Rush 4.8 T-6th

RB James Cook thrived in the Brady offensive scheme, especially at home, going for 61+ yards in seven of his final eight games in Buffalo last year. With a whole offseason to perfect it and no one but a fourth-round rookie to challenge him, he should see work early and often against the Arizona Cardinals .

Last year, Arizona was awful against the run, and instead of rectifying that, they failed to add anyone in free agency, and went with a pass rusher and a cornerback in the draft to help the pass defense instead:

Last in rush yards allowed (143.2)

Last in rush yards allowed to RBs (119.2)

Tied for 2nd-last in rush yards allowed per attempt (4.7)

Add that all up, throw in the fact that QB Josh Allen lost his top two receivers during the offseason, and we have a recipe for a big opening day for one of the few three-down backs left in the league.

Terry McLaurin, WR (WAS) - Over 4.5 Receptions (-150) vs. TB

Somebody's got to catch those passes in D.C., right?

Terry McLaurin has been vocal in his support of his new QB, rookie Jayden Daniels , from the jump. And for good reason.

It's quite likely that a guy whose starting QBs have been a who's who of mediocrity and busts—including Sam Howell, Carson Wentz, Taylor Heinicke, Dwayne Haskins, and Kyle Allen—will be playing with the best signal caller of his career when Daniels steps on the field in Week 1 against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers .

Daniels looks like he's going to be electric, but whether he succeeds or struggles, McLaurin is likely to benefit. Daniels could find him on a deep long bomb, or he could feed him underneath targets if he finds the speed of the NFL overwhelming. And if Scary Terry can average 59+ yards in each of his first four seasons with that band of misfit QBs, imagine what he can do with a Heisman winner like Daniels.

Not to mention, the Commanders traded Jahan Dotson, leaving McLaurin as a lone wolf in the receiver room before Noah Brown was signed last week. With Brown still learning the scheme, McLaurin's numbers should be even more inflated in Week 1.

