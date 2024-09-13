Key Takeaways Najee Harris is a reliable RB facing a weak Denver defense that gives up a lot of rushing yards.

J.K. Dobbins in a Greg Roman offense is a strong choice against Carolina without Derrick Brown.

Derrick Henry could have a big game against Vegas, considering his track record of bouncing back after subpar performances.

Last week, we split our NFL player prop picks, falling victim to the dominance of the great Sam Darnold and the high-powered Minnesota Vikings offense as well as Jayden Daniels' evolution into a checkdown merchant. Live and learn.

2024 NFL Player Prop Bet Record: 2-2 (-0.18 Units)

When you think about it, Week 1 is really the toughest week to bet on, because you've got no real idea about how each team is going to look after all of their offseason changes.

Now that we have a teeny tiny idea of how some of these teams are going to look moving forward, we can make more of an educated guess as to which players will take advantage of which matchups in Week 2 of the NFL season.

Najee Harris, RB (PIT) - Over 53.5 Rushing Yards (-110) vs. DEN

The big back is coming into a dream matchup here

Najee Harris has been one of the most reliable backs in the league since he entered in 2021. He's never missed a game, and he's the only back to reach 1,000 yards rushing in each of the last three seasons. He has also broken more tackles than any other running back since he was drafted in 2021, with 83, which is 13 more than the next best mark (Derrick Henry).

Harris has averaged over 60 yards per game in each of his three seasons.

Harris has rushed for 70+ yards in four straight games (including last week's 70-yard effort) dating back to last season.

Harris has topped 54 yards in 29 of his last 49 regular season games.

Another thing working in Harris' favor is the fact that Pittsburgh's RB2, Jaylen Warren , is still coming back from a hamstring injury. He was limited in Week 1 and head coach Mike Tomlin said on Tuesday that Warren was "healthy enough", implying he wasn't back to 100 percent just yet.

The Denver Broncos also just so happen to be the team against whom Harris ran for his first career 100-yard game back in 2021, and they're still awful against the run.

They gave up the third-most rushing yards per game (137.1) and the most rushing yards per attempt (5.0) last year. In Week 1, they were gashed for 146 yards (ninth-most) against a Seattle Seahawks team that is much less committed to the run than the Steelers, who ran the ball 41 times (64 percent), the highest total from Week 1.

We expect that to be even higher in Week 2, as they play with a lead against a struggling rookie QB. Harris will get the ball early and often in this one, and he should find success even in the thin air at Mile High.

J.K. Dobbins, RB (LAC) - Over 57.5 Rushing Yards (-110) vs. CAR

The Panthers just lost their most important run defender

© Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

The Los Angeles Chargers are unlikely to name or designate an RB1 any time soon, but it's clear that J.K. Dobbins is back, fully healthy, and as effective as ever. He was quiet in the first half of his team's Week 1 win, but he broke the game open late with a couple of big runs, leading him to put up 135 yards on the day.

That was with just 10 carries, and we imagine that he will see a slight uptick after such an efficient performance. His main competition, Gus Edwards , is always going to get his looks, but we would think that both backs will see a heavier workload in Week 2 against possibly the worst team in the league, in the Carolina Panthers .

They gave up 180 yards on the ground in Week 1, third-most in the league, and did so by giving up 4.9 yards a carry. Now, they've lost their best run-stuffer in Pro Bowler Derrick Brown, and are going against perhaps the best running game mind of all-time in Greg Roman. In 10 years as an offensive coordinator, his teams have been top four in rushing nine times, and he finished eighth in that one outlying season.

Greg Roman Rushing Offenses Year Team Rushes Rushing Yards Rushing TDs 2011 SFO 498 (3rd) 2,044 (8th) 14 (12th) 2012 SFO 492 (7th) 2,491 (4th) 17 (6th) 2013 SFO 505 (3rd) 2,201 (3rd) 18 (4th) 2014 SFO 470 (9th) 2,176 (4th) 10 (21st) 2015 BUF 509 (2nd) 2,432 (1st) 19 (1st) 2016 BUF 492 (2nd) 2,630 (1st) 29 (1st) 2019 BAL 596 (1st) 3,296 (1st) 21 (2nd) 2020 BAL 555 (1st) 3,071 (1st) 24 (3rd) 2021 BAL 517 (3rd) 2,479 (3rd) 18 (9th) 2022 BAL 526 (7th) 2,720 (2nd) 14 (20th)

Both Edwards and Dobbins are going to get the rock, and considering the Chargers are likely to be sitting on a lead for much of this game, they're going to get it a lot.

Derrick Henry, RB (BAL) - Over 72.5 Rushing Yards (-110) vs. LVR

Las Vegas gave up a ton on the ground to lesser backs in Week 1

© Denny Medley-Imagn Images

Derrick Henry found pay-dirt in the team's Week 1 loss, but he only managed 46 yards on 13 carries while Lamar Jackson ran wild for over 100 yards. However, that was a tight game against the Kansas City Chiefs during which the Ravens were trailing more often than not. That will not be the case in Week 2 at home against a shaky Las Vegas Raiders side that was just gashed by one of our other player prop picks: Dobbins.

No offense to Dobbins, we clearly like him, but he's no King Henry. Which is what makes Dobbins' performance so worrisome for Las Vegas. Henry is a big back that usually wears down teams and gains bigger chunks later in the game... which is exactly what the 5'10" Dobbins did with 131 second-half yards last week.

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: Derrick Henry doesn't usually run for under 50 yards, but when he does (like he did in Week 1), he comes back with a vengeance the next week. Since the start of the 2019 season, Henry has had 12 games of 50 or fewer yards and in the games following those subpar performances, Henry has averaged 84.1 and topped 75 rushing yards in nine of them.

After Lamar's moment in the sun in the running game last week, Henry's home debut for the Ravens could be when they unleash him and give the veteran his time to shine. Henry has only had back-to-back sub-50 yard games three times since the start of the 2019 season, so he's as good a bounce back candidate as anyone.

Amon-Ra St. Brown, WR (DET) - Over 6.5 receptions (-110) vs. TB

This star WR is not the type of guy to accept two quiet games in a row

Credit: David Reginek-USA TODAY Sports

If you watched Netflix's Receiver documentary series about last season, you know Amon-Ra St. Brown is one of the hardest working guys in the league, and he's someone that is going to make sure that he gets his. He's not selfish, but he's not going to take a back seat for long either.

Last week, St. Brown was about as invisible as we've seen him in his career.

6 targets, second-fewest total since his rookie season.

3 receptions, fifth-lowest total of his career.

13 yards, third-lowest total of his career.

While the Detroit Lions did win the game on the back of a breakout by St. Brown's understudy, Jameson Williams , he will be champing at the bit to get into his rhythm for 2024 as soon as possible; that time will come in Week 2 against a severely depleted Buccaneers secondary.

Tampa Bay has one of the more talented defensive backfields in football, but All-Pro safety Antoine Winfield Jr. is out, and they lost three cornerbacks during their Week 1 win as well. That means it's the perfect time to air it out to St. Brown. The All-Pro hauled in 7+ receptions in eight of his final 12 regular season games last year, and hit 7+ in all three of the team's playoff games as well, for what that's worth.

All statistics courtesy of Pro Football Reference unless stated otherwise.