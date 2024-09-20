Key Takeaways Roger Craig was the first player in NFL history to record both 1,000 rushing yards and 1,000 receiving yards in the same season, accomplishing the feat with the San Francisco 49ers in 1985.

Marshall Faulk joined the 1,000/1,000 club in 1999 while helping the St. Louis Rams to the Super Bowl.

Christian McCaffrey recorded 1,387 rushing yards and 1,005 receiving yards for the Carolina Panthers in 2019.

When one thinks of the San Francisco 49ers of the 1980s, Joe Montana and Jerry Rice immediately come to mind. Running back Roger Craig, however, was a big part of what made those Niners teams so dynamic.

In 1985, the versatile Craig became the first player in NFL history to collect both 1,000 yards on the ground and 1,000 yards through the air in the same season. While Rice, who was a rookie that year, made headlines in the passing game with a solid season, Craig did plenty of damage in that regard as a dual threat out of the backfield.

Even with Rice joining the roster, Craig caught a league-high and career-best 92 passes that season and also carried the ball 214 times as the workhorse of the offense.

For 14 years, he was the only person to have had a 1,000/1,000 season and remains one of only three to have had such a campaign. Think about this. There are more players who've won three or more NFL MVP trophies than players who've accomplished this incredible feat.

Here is a short list of the three NFL players to have rushed for 1,000 yards and had 1,000 receiving yards in the same season.

1 Roger Craig (1985)

Roger Craig became the first player in NFL history to have 1,000 yards rushing and receiving in the same season

Manny Rubio-Imagn Images

One of the most underrated players ever to suit up in the NFL, Roger Craig was the overshadowed star on a loaded San Francisco 49ers team.

A running back out of Nebraska, Craig was a second-round pick by the Niners in the 1983 NFL Draft .

In his first professional season, he started 13 games and showed his versatility out of the backfield, rushing 176 times for 725 yards and eight touchdowns while catching 48 passes for 427 yards and four more scores.

Craig played the first eight of his 11 NFL seasons with San Francisco. He was flanked by superstars Joe Montana and Jerry Rice, who put up record-setting numbers throughout their careers. Despite being under the radar, Craig put up some big numbers of his own.

He had more than 1,150 yards from scrimmage in each of his first seven NFL seasons, and in 1985, he became the first NFL player to finish with 1,000 yards rushing and receiving, earning the first of his four Pro Bowl selections.

Craig racked up 1,050 rushing yards and nine touchdowns, and also caught a league-best 92 passes for 1,016 yards and six more touchdowns to finish with a career-high 2,066 yards from scrimmage.

Three years later, he was named Offensive Player of the Year after leading the NFL with 2,036 yards from scrimmage. He finished with a career-best 1,502 rushing yards that season and was named a First-Team All-Pro for the only time in his career. He only earned Second-Team honors in 1985.

After his eight seasons in San Francisco, Craig played one season with the Los Angeles Raiders before closing his career playing two years with the Minnesota Vikings . He finished his career with 13,100 yards from scrimmage.

2 Marshall Faulk (1999)

In his first season with the St. Louis Rams, Marshall Faulk was the leader of "The Greatest Show on Turf"

Tony Tomsic-Imagn Images

After spending the first five years of his NFL career with the Indianapolis Colts , Marshall Faulk was traded to the St. Louis Rams ahead of the 1999 season. Teaming with quarterback Kurt Warner and wide receivers Isaac Bruce and Torry Holt, Faulk was the nucleus of one of the most explosive offenses the NFL has ever seen.

In his first season with the Rams, Faulk was named Offensive Player of the Year after leading the NFL in yards from scrimmage with 2,429, becoming just the second NFL player to have 1,000 yards of rushing and receiving in the same year.

Faulk finished with 1,381 rushing yards and 1,048 receiving yards and scored a total of 12 touchdowns, earning a second-place finish in the NFL MVP voting, losing only to Warner.

Faulk, who earned the first of three straight First-Team All-Pro selections, and "The Greatest Show on Turf" Rams made their way to Super Bowl 34, where they defeated the Tennessee Titans .

The following year, Faulk showed his 1999 season was no fluke, rushing for 1,359 yards and a league-best 18 touchdowns. He came up 170 receiving yards shy of back-to-back 1,000/1,000 seasons after collecting 830 yards through the air despite missing two games. He was named NFL MVP that season.

Faulk made seven Pro Bowls during his illustrious career and was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2011.

3 Christian McCaffrey (2019)

Christian McCaffrey caught a career-best 116 passes in 2019 to help him collect 1,005 receiving yards

Jeremy Brevard-Imagn Images

As a member of the Carolina Panthers in 2019, Christian McCaffrey became the third player in NFL history to have 1,000 rushing and receiving yards in the same season, joining Craig and Faulk in this highly exclusive club.

Selected by the Panthers with the eighth overall pick in the 2017 NFL Draft, the Stanford product had his first 1,000-yard rushing season in his second year, finishing with 1,098. He also showed his versatility out of the backfield by catching 107 passes for 867 yards to earn Second-Team All-Pro honors.

During the 2019 season, McCaffrey rushed for 1,387 yards and caught a career-high 116 passes for 1,005 yards to earn First-Team All-Pro honors. He also made the first of his three Pro Bowls and finished third in the Offensive Player of the Year voting.

McCaffrey was targeted 142 times out of the backfield and averaged 8.7 yards per catch. He led the league in yards from scrimmage with 2,392 in 2019.

After six games of the 2022 campaign, the underachieving Panthers traded McCaffrey to the San Francisco 49ers. In his first full year with the Niners in 2023, he led the NFL in rushing with 1,459 yards. Although he wasn't used nearly as much as a receiver out of the backfield as he was in his days in Carolina, he still caught 67 passes for 564 yards.

McCaffrey was named Offensive Player of the Year in 2023. He was also named a First-Team All-Pro for the second time and earned Pro Bowl honors for the third time.

All stats courtesy of Pro Football Reference unless stated otherwise.