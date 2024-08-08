Highlights Player safety has been one of the things the NFL has tried to focus on the most over the past decade or two.

One of the most dangerous plays in football was the traditional kickoff, and as a result, some previous rule changes have made it so the play has been virtually eliminated from the game.

However, this offseason, the NFL updated the rules, and the kickoff figures to be a much more important factor in the 2024 season.

If you didn't know already, football can be a pretty dangerous sport.

Player safety has been one of the issues the NFL has tried to take action on over the past decade or two, and there's been a couple of ways they've aimed to make the game safer.

One of the most dangerous plays throughout NFL history has been the kickoff, and the league has subsequently adjusted the play a bit in recent years.

One of the ways in which they've done so is by changing the distances of the kickoff. The ball used to be kicked from the 25-yard line, which was then moved up to the 30-yard line, and then the 35-yard line after a couple more years. While it did end up making the game safer, it unfortunately eliminated the play from the game almost entirely.

It gets tiring seeing every kickoff go through the back of the end zone and result in a touchback. To counter that, the NFL made a pretty major rule change this offseason.

The ball will still be kicked from the 35-yard line, but the rest of the kicking team will line up on the opponents 40-yard line, with the shorter distance meant to quell the amount of force the players gain by sprinting all the way down the field.

For a full breakdown, you can check out this link. In short, the kickoff should be a lot safer in 2024, and fortunately, for the first time in a while, the play could be a relevant part of the game again.

With that in mind, here are five kick returners that will likely benefit from the increased number of kickoffs.

1 Keisean Nixon - Green Bay Packers

Entering the league as a defensive back, Nixon quickly developed into one of the best kick returners in the NFL.

Jeffrey Becker-USA TODAY Sports

Nixon entered the league in 2019 with the Las Vegas Raiders as an undrafted free agent. He originally started his career as a defensive back, but he struggled to find his footing in that role. During his three years as a Raider, he only started in two games, had one defended pass, and 38 total tackles.

However, after joining the Green Bay Packers before the 2022 season, Nixon started to turn his career around. He was able to make more of an impact on the defensive side of the ball, as he's got two interceptions, eight passes defended and 103 tackles during his two seasons in Green Bay.

Keisean Nixon 2023 Kickoff Return Stats Stat Nixon NFL Rank Kickoff Returns 30 1st Return Yards 782 1st Return TDs 0 T-5th Longest Return 51 10th Yards per Return 26.1 T-16th

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: Since joining the Packers, Nixon has really gotten a chance to shine as a returner. During both the 2022 and 2023 seasons, Nixon led the NFL in total kickoff returns, with 35 and 30 respectively, as well as kick return yards, with 1,009 and 782. As a reward for his efforts, Nixon has been named a first-team All-Pro in both years as well.

To put it bluntly, Nixon has developed into an outright weapon in the return game. He's become a bit of a game changer, and over the last two seasons he's been the best in the league, statistically. More kickoffs in 2024 will give Nixon more of a chance to shine.

2 Marvin Mims Jr. - Denver Broncos

Mims struggled to make an impact as a receiver in his rookie year, but he carved out a nice role for himself in the return game

Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-USA TODAY Sports

The Denver Broncos certainly valued Marvin Mims Jr, selecting him with their second-round pick in the 2023 NFL Draft. Unfortunately, he failed to make much of an impact in the passing game in his first year, and couldn't find much chemistry with Russell Wilson, his quarterback at the time.

However, Mims got some chances to return some kicks throughout the year, and it was there that he carved out a solid niche for himself. Mims ended up taking one of those kicks back 99 yards for a touchdown, which ended up being the longest return of any player in 2023.

Marvin Mims 2023 Kick Return Stats Stat Mims NFL Rank Kick Returns 15 T-11th Kick Return Yards 397 7th Kick Return TDs 1 T-1st Longest Return 99 1st Yards per Return 26.5 15th

Mims' total stats don't look as impressive as a player like Nixon, but that's mostly due to his lower usage rate. For example, his yardage per return is actually barely higher than Nixon's, proving he's capable of performing at the same pace as him. If Mims gets more chances to return kicks in 2024, it will be interesting to see how he performs with more opportunities.

3 Braxton Berrios - Miami Dolphins

Berrios has earned some reps at receiver, but the returner role could be his biggest contribution for the Dolphins in 2024.

Berrios has more production on the offensive side of the ball than most players on this list, although there hasn't been anything remarkable. His highest receiving production of his career came in 2021 with the New York Jets, when he racked up 431 yards on 46 receptions.

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: Over the past three seasons, Braxton Berrios has been the most consistent kick returner in the NFL. Since 2021, Berrios leads the NFL in total kick return yards, with 1,893.

As a member of the talented Miami Dolphins offense, playing time can be hard to come by. That's why, for Berrios, he needed to make his impact felt as a returner, which he's been able to do up until now in his career.

Braxton Berrios 2023 Kick Return Stats Stat Berrios NFL Rank Kick Returns 18 T-3rd Kick Return Yards 441 3rd Kick Return TDs 0 T-5th Longest Return 33 T-34th Yards per Return 24.5 28th

The return game is an area Berrios has been familiar with throughout his career. As soon as he entered the league with the Jets, they had him returning punts, and by his third season, he was returning kickoffs as well. During that first full year as a returner in 2021, he was very good, leading the league with the longest kick return, at 102 yards, as well as yards per return, with a very impressive 30.4 yards per return.

Berrios should get more attempts with the new rule in place, giving him even more of an opportunity to impact the game.

4 Velus Jones Jr. - Chicago Bears

Jones has added his name to the list of consistent returners in the league

Credit: Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports

Continuing a theme of younger players on this list, Velus Jones Jr. entered the league as the Chicago Bears third round draft pick in 2022. His primary position is at wide receiver, but he's been used almost exclusively in the return game. Jones has only been on the receiving end of 21 targets throughout his first two seasons, and he's turned that into 11 career receptions for 127 yards.

Interestingly enough, he's also gotten some chances as a runner, with 17 career rushes for 154 yards, which comes out at a pretty impressive 9.1 yards per rush. However, he's been very solid when it comes to the return game.

Velus Jones Jr. 2023 Kick Return Stats Stats Jones Jr. NFL Rank Kick Returns 16 T-8th Kick Return Yards 435 5th Kick Return TDs 0 T-5th Longest Return 37 T-21st Yards per Return 27.2 12th

Jones has lit up the stat sheet as a returner during his first two seasons in the NFL. Through that time, Jones has over 1,000 return yards, with a very impressive 607 in the first year of his career. Jones has shown his ability as a returner, and he'll get many more chances in 2024 with the updated rules.

5 Xavier Gipson - New York Jets

Gipson's exceptional performance as a returner in his rookie season put the league on notice.

Credit: Scott Galvin-USA TODAY Sports

Xavier Gipson entered the league in 2023 with the Jets, as an undrafted free agent. It didn't take him long to make his presence felt, though, as Gipson returned a punt in overtime for a game-winning touchdown against the Buffalo Bills in the first game of his career:

He would continue to perform well as a returner throughout his rookie season. Gipson had 319 yards returning punts, but was even better returning kickoffs, with a solid 511 yards. Gipson averaged 23.2 yards per return, which is pretty solid.

Xavier Gipson 2023 Kick Return Stats Stat Gipson NFL Rank Kick Returns 22 2nd Kick Return Yards 511 2nd Kick Return TDs 0 T-5th Longest Return 34 30th Yards per Return 23.2 36th

As an undrafted free agent in his rookie season, Gipson did well for himself. He was able to get on the field as a receiver and make some plays in that role, but his efforts returning both kicks and punts likely went a long way towards earning himself a more permanent spot in the league. With the league's new rule change, that could become even more permanent.

All statistics courtesy of Pro Football Reference unless stated otherwise.