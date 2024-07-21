Highlights NFL stars like Tom Brady and Russell Wilson were also drafted by MLB teams but opted to focus on football.

Kyler Murray had an MLB option but chose football, like other elite athletes who excelled in both.

Players like Bo Jackson and Deion Sanders put up impresive numbers in both sports as pros.

It's not often you see an NFL player drafted by an MLB team, but it does happen. During the drafts, some football players find themselves drafted twice- once in the NFL and once in the MLB. What's surprising is that this includes some of the best NFL players in history.

It makes you wonder what could have been if these players had chosen baseball over football. Known for their athleticism and work ethic, it's likely they would have excelled on the diamond as well.

Kyler Murray is one current player who in fact, had an MLB option on the table, as the Oakland Athletics drafted him ninth overall in the 2018 draft. Ultimately though, Murray chose football, and wound up going no.1 overall to the Arizona Cardinals in the 2019 NFL Draft.

In an interview with Essentially Sports in 2022, Murray reflected on choosing football, saying:

Picking football over baseball was one of the hardest decisions I’ve ever had to make. For me personally, I grew up wanting to win Super Bowls. I always watched the Super Bowl. I knew everything about the game still, you know, so it was for me personally like I said it was just something about the game of football that I love.

Besides Murray, here are 10 other NFL players who were also drafted by MLB teams.

NFL Players Drafted by MLB Teams Player MLB Team Draft Position (Year) Tom Brady Montreal Expos 18th round (1995) John Elway New York Yankees 2nd round (1981) Bo Jackson Kansas City Royals 4th round (1986) Brian Jordan St. Louis Cardinals 1st round (1988) John Lynch Florida Marlins 2nd round (1992) Patrick Mahomes Detroit Tigers 34th round (2014) Dan Marino Kansas City Royals 4th round (1979) Deion Sanders New York Yankees 30th round (1988) Russell Wilson Colorado Rockies 4th round (2010) Jameis Winston Texas Rangers 12th round (2012)

Let's go into these 10 players that were drafted by MLB teams, and how both their baseball and football pursuits panned out.

Related Tom Brady Talks Biggest NFL Career Regret It's hard to regret much when you're the G.O.A.T., but there is one thing Tom Brady wishes he handled differently.

1 Tom Brady - Montreal Expos

Brady excelled as a left-hand hitting catcher in high school.

Tom Brady is one of the most prominent NFL players who was also drafted in the MLB. Brady was a fine catcher.

He had a powerful left hand, which he could use to catch and hit. The MLB's Montreal Expos picked him in the 18th round of the 1995 draft after high school. In fact, a recent commercial explores a world in which Brady had opted to go with baseball.

However, Brady chose to pursue his passion for football in college. Five years later, he was a sixth-round pick, selected 199th overall, by the New England Patriots.

In the 2003 Bowman Draft baseball card series, he was highlighted as a "what could have been" card, with the 1-of-1 superfractor parallel being one of the most coveted cards that year.

Baseball fans can only dream of what it would look like having a fine talent like Brady in the league.

He chose football though, and based on how things turned out for him, you can't argue with that decision.

2 John Elway - New York Yankees

Elway was a powerful right-handed outfielder.

Credit: David Madison/Getty Images

John Elway shined as an outfielder in his high school baseball days. For an NFL Pro Hall of Famer, he achieved pretty impressive stuff in baseball.

He didn't just get drafted by an MLB team once. The Kansas City Royals initially drafted him in the 18th round in 1979 before he was a second-round pick of the New York Yankees in 1981.

Elway could have played professional football and baseball, but he stayed true to football. The Baltimore Colts eventually made him their number one overall pick in the legendary 1983 NFL Draft.

However, he refused to play for the Colts and threatened to switch to baseball if they didn't trade him.

The Colts traded him to the Denver Broncos for:

OT Chris Hinton

QB Mark Herrmann

1984 first-round pick

Needless to say, the Broncos won out on that deal.

3 Bo Jackson - Kansas City Royals

Jackson's pure athleticism made him an All-Star outfielder.

Bo Jackson enjoyed the best of both worlds. He competed in MLB from September 2, 1986, to August 10, 1994, representing the Kansas City Royals, who selected him in the fourth round of the 1986 draft.

But the Tampa Bay Buccaneers also pursued him, making him the first overall pick in the 1986 NFL Draft.

However, he declined to play for the team because a visit to their facilities, which the Buccaneers claimed had NCAA approval, did not, leading him to miss the rest of his final college baseball season.

In 1987, the NFL came knocking again as the Los Angeles Raiders picked him in the seventh round of the draft. Thanks to owner Al Davis, Jackson honored the pick and decided to join the Raiders the following year after the MLB season was over.

His football days were cut short by injuries. However, he continued playing baseball until 1994, achieving a 112 OPS+, hitting 141 home runs, driving in 415 RBIs, and recording an 8.3 WAR over eight seasons.

4 Brian Jordan - St. Louis Cardinals

Jordan was a three-time MVP and had a one-time All-Star appearance.

Brian Jordan, like Jackson, played in both the NFL and MLB and shined in both. He somehow found a way to play football and baseball simultaneously. Selected in the first round by the St. Louis Cardinals in 1988, he began his baseball career.

However, he exclusively played in their minor league system until 1992. The Buffalo Bills eventually drafted him in the seventh round in 1989, but he didn't make it past training camp.

He later signed for the Atlanta Falcons, playing from 1989 to 1991 before pursuing his baseball passion full-time. His 1991 season was his best, as he was the leading tackler for the Falcons.

He was also selected as an alternate for the National Football Conference Pro Bowl team. During his 15-season career in the MLB, he accumulated 1,454 hits, 184 home runs, 821 RBIs, 119 steals, and a WAR of 32.9.

5 John Lynch - Florida Marlins

Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY Sports

John Lynch started his professional sports career as a baseball player for the Florida Marlins before playing football. He threw the first pitch for the organization during his time with the Erie Sailors, and his Sailors jersey is now on display in the Baseball Hall of Fame.

The Marlins picked him in the second round of the 1992 MLB Draft. He played for the Sailors and Single-A Lane County before focusing on football.

His football career started when the Buccaneers made him the 82nd overall pick in the 1993 NFL Draft. He played 10 seasons for the Bucs before they had to release him in 2004, due to salary cap issues.

In 2006 and 2007, he became the Broncos’ defensive captain after joining in 2004. He eventually signed with the Patriots in 2008, but was released before the season, and retired shortly thereafter.

6 Patrick Mahomes - Detroit Tigers

Mahomes made the Top 500 on Baseball America's list of top draft prospects.

Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports

Patrick Mahomes’ father played professional baseball for 11 seasons, so it was likely his son would follow the same path. However, Mahomes chose a different career.

He initially excelled in his high school as a baseball player, but by the time he graduated, football had stolen his heart. The Detroit Tigers selected him in the 34th round of the 2014 MLB Draft.

But, Mahomes decided to play college football instead. His professional football career started when the Kansas City Chiefs traded up and made him the 10th overall pick in the 2017 NFL Draft.

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: Mahomes and Aaron Rodgers are currently the only players in the league who have finished as the touchdowns' leader in more than one season, achieving this feat twice. Mahomes' 50 touchdowns in 17 games during the 2018 season still stands as the highest among current players.

Needless to say, Mahomes made the right call to pursue football.

7 Dan Marino - Kansas City Royals

Marino was a promising baseball prospect during his high school years in Pittsburgh.

Al Pereira/Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images

Dan Marino played baseball at the highest level in his high school days. His displays on the field got him drafted in the fourth-round by the Royals in 1979.

However, Marino's sole ambition was to pursue a career as a professional football player. He enrolled at the University of Pittsburgh to play for the Pittsburgh Panthers, where he excelled as a star quarterback.

Despite being an elite quarterback in college, he slipped in the first round of the 1983 draft. However, the Miami Dolphins eventually picked him 27th overall. The nine-time Pro Bowler played his entire professional career for the Dolphins.

8 Deion Sanders - New York Yankees

Sanders participated in both the Super Bowl and the World Series.

Deion Sanders managed his football and baseball careers with excellence. He was initially drafted by the Royals after high school, but refused to sign the contract.

While in college, he played baseball and football. The Yankees selected Sanders in the 30th round of the 1988 draft. He posted a batting average of .284 over 28 games in the minor leagues following his signing.

However, his best baseball year came in the 1992 season as an Atlanta Brave, when Sanders posted a .304 batting average for the team and stole 26 bases. He also led the National League with 14 triples in 97 games that year.

His professional football career started in 1993 after being picked fifth overall by the Falcons. Both careers went well for Sanders. He ended his baseball career in 2001 but stayed an extra four years in football, retiring in 2005.

9 Russell Wilson - Colorado Rockies

Wilson's three collegiate baseball seasons landed him a fourth-round pick.

Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

Excelling as a baseball player in high school, the Baltimore Orioles came for Russell Wilson's signature, selecting him in the 41st round of the 2007 MLB Draft. However, Wilson chose to go to college to play football and baseball.

His success in college baseball eventually made him a fourth-round pick by the Colorado Rockies in 2010. He ended the season having hit two home runs, driven in 11 runs and maintained a batting average of .230.

In 2012, he informed the team that he wanted to play football. He was eventually drafted by the Seattle Seahawks in the third round. His career only went up from there, with 2017 being significant for personal success. He finished that season as the passing touchdowns leader with 34 touchdowns in 16 games.

Wilson returned to play baseball part-time in 2018 when his rights were traded to the Yankees and he was assigned to the Trenton Thunder. He notably struck out on five pitches from the Braves’ Max Fried.

10 Jameis Winston - Texas Rangers

Winston showed speed and arm strength in his two college baseball seasons.

The Texas Rangers selected Jameis Winston after high school in the 12th round of the 2012 MLB Draft, but Winston declined the offer. He opted to attend college, where he participated in both sports.

As an outfielder and pitcher for the Florida State Seminoles baseball team, he achieved a batting average of .235 with a .723 OPS over 119 at-bats and maintained a 3.00 ERA across 27 innings pitched. Baseball America even named him a preseason All-America as a 3rd team utility player.

Despite the promise he showed in baseball, he chose to focus on football. After a Heisman Trophy season with the Seminoles, the Bucs selected Winston first overall in the 2015 NFL Draft. He became the first rookie quarterback in Bucs history to earn a Pro Bowl selection.

All statistics courtesy of Pro Football Reference unless stated otherwise.