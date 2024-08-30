Key Takeaways Falcons running back Bijan Robinson will build on his productive rookie year by breaking out this season under new offensive coordinator Zac Robinson.

Packers signal-caller Jordan Love has all the offensive pieces in place to earn an invitation to the Pro Bowl.

Cardinals tight end Trey McBride is expected to break out this season with a healthy Kyler Murray under center.

One of the more exciting parts of the NFL season is watching players elevate themselves from being a solid player to a standout Pro Bowler in the span of one year. Each season, we have multiple examples of players who have career-altering seasons that earn them huge contract extensions in the future.

Fans witnessed six new players earn their first Pro Bowl appearance in 2023. That number is expected to grow this season as the league is littered with young ascending players prepared to elevate their game to the next level.

This season, multiple players are on the precipice of joining the league's best in Orlando for the Pro Bowl games. With that in mind, let's look at 10 players destined to earn their first Pro Bowl invitation in 2025.

1 Bijan Robinson - Atlanta Falcons

Robinson will have a breakout season in Atlanta's new offensive scheme

Fantasy football fans rejoiced after the Atlanta Falcons fired former head coach Arthur Smith at the conclusion of the 2023 season. Mainly due to the fact that Smith almost refused to feature the teams' premier weapons in his offense, including star running back Bijan Robinson .

That will no longer be the case in Atlanta, as new offensive coordinator Zac Robinson is expected to use Bijan in a bell cow role this season. Robinson stems from the Sean McVay tree, of which we have multiple examples of assistants that go on to have success elsewhere.

Bijan had a highly productive rookie season in 2023 that saw him carry the ball 214 times for 976 yards and four scores. He added 58 receptions for 487 yards and an additional four scores through the air, showcasing his elite pass-catching ability and making him a versatile weapon out of the backfield.

Expect Robinson to have a breakout season playing alongside Kirk Cousins , Drake London , and Kyle Pitts in the Falcons' new version of a McVay-style offense this season.

2 D.J. Moore - Chicago Bears

Moore will build on his impressive 2023 campaign

Credit: BearsWire - USA Today

Chicago Bears wide receiver D.J. Moore was snubbed from making his first Pro Bowl last season after catching 96 passes for 1,364 yards and eight scores. It can be expected that Moore will only build on his impressive 2023 campaign, considering that Caleb Williams is a major upgrade at quarterback over Justin Fields .

Newly acquired receiver Keenan Allen had a fantastic 2023 season as well, and will likely share the majority of targets with Moore. However, Allen has an extensive injury history, having not played a full season since 2019. Moore would then be the clear-cut No. 1 option if Allen does indeed miss time at some point.

They also drafted wide receiver Rome Odunze with the ninth overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft, who lived up to the billing during the preseason. Odunze will only help open up the offense and take some of the pressure off of Moore in the passing game. Expect Moore to be the primary catalyst of the Bears elite wide receiver trio this season.

3 Christian Darrisaw - Minnesota Vikings

Darrisaw has proven that he is a top-five tackle in the league

Ryan Kang/Getty Images

The Minnesota Vikings locked up their tackle of the future by signing Christian Darrisaw to a four-year $113 million extension that ties him to the franchise through the 2029 season. Darrisaw has proven to be one of the league's best tackles but has yet to earn a Pro Bowl berth thus far due to injuries.

He has proven to be an elite pass protector, earning an 85.3 pass-blocking grade from PFF last season, which ranked third among all tackles. His 85.1 overall PFF grade in 2023 ranked fifth in the NFL as well.

There is a chance that Trent Williams , who has made the NFC Pro Bowl team in 11 straight seasons, regresses due to his age and ongoing contract dispute with the San Francisco 49ers . That could leave a spot for Darrisaw on the Pro Bowl squad. Tyron Smith is now in the AFC after signing with the New York Jets this offseason as well.

The 25-year-old stalwart has yet to play a full 17 games in his first three seasons. Nonetheless, Darrisaw is a lock to earn an invitation if he can stay upright for 17 games.

4 Dalton Kincaid - Buffalo Bills

Kincaid will be featured even more after the departure of Stefon Diggs

Credit: Mark Konezny-USA TODAY Sports

Dalton Kincaid became one of Josh Allen's favorite targets in the passing game down the stretch during his rookie season. Kincaid finished his rookie season with 673 yards while catching 73 balls, which was tied for the seventh most among all tight ends.

The Buffalo Bills will have a revamped group of pass catchers after Stefon Diggs was traded to the Houston Texans and Gabe Davis departed for the Jacksonville Jaguars this offseason. This will increase Kincaid's target share and will allow him to put up huge numbers within the offense.

Expect the former 25th overall pick to thrive in the passing game alongside Allen and have a career year in Buffalo.

5 Derek Stingley Jr. - Houston Texans

Stingley will continue to ascend alongside his brilliant defensive-minded head coach

Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports

Derek Stingley Jr. put together an impressive 2023 campaign for himself after a disappointing rookie season the previous year. Head coach DeMeco Ryans helped elevate Stingley and the rest of the defensive unit last season after the Houston Texans shocked the league by winning the AFC South as well as a playoff game.

It is fair to assume that the arrow is pointing in the right direction for Stingley now that he has a great defensive-minded coach like Ryans in the building for the foreseeable future. However, the 23-year-old corner has battled injuries thus far in his career, having not played more than 11 games in two seasons.

Injuries will likely be the determining factor in whether Stingley earns a Pro Bowl invitation this year. If he can stay healthy for 17 games, expect to see the ascending young corner appear in Orlando.

6 Jordan Love - Green Bay Packers

Love is surrounded by an onslaught of offensive weapons

© Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

The Green Bay Packers hit the jackpot once again, as it appears that Jordan Love will carry on the organization's tradition of constantly having an elite quarterback under center. In his first year as the starter, Love guided his team to a 9-8 record and an annihilation of the Dallas Cowboys 48-32 on the road in the WildCard round.

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: Green Bay Packers quarterback Jordan Love threw for 32 touchdowns in his first season as the full-time starter in 2023. Loves 32 scores ranked second in the league behind Dak Prescott, who finished with 36.

The future is bright for Love in Green Bay, as he is surrounded by six pass catchers, each under 25, who have all shown flashes of high-level play.

Green Bay Packers Offensive Weapons Player Position Age Christian Watson Wide Receiver 25 Romeo Doubs Wide Receiver 24 Jayden Reed Wide Receiver 24 Dontayvion Wicks Wide Receiver 23 Luke Musgrave Tight End 23 Tucker Kraft Tight End 23

Expect Love's name to linger around the MVP conversation this season and for the Packer offense to put them in the hunt for the number one seed in the NFC.

7 Breece Hall - New York Jets

Hall will be heavily featured in the new Rodgers-led offense

Credit: Brian Fluharty-USA TODAY Sports

The New York Jets are one of the more polarizing teams in the league considering all the offseason drama that has occurred. One bright spot within their organization is their star running back, Breece Hall , who is set up to have a breakout season in 2024.

The Jets' offense was dormant last season, largely due to Zach Wilson's mediocre quarterback play that held the offense back. That will not be the case this season as Aaron Rodgers will be 100% recovered from his Achilles tear that he suffered four plays into the 2023 season.

Breece Hall Stats - 2023 Category Stat Games 17 Rush Attempts 223 Rush Yards 994 Rushing TD's 5 Yards Per Carry 4.5 Receptions 76 Receiving Yards 591 Receiving TD's 4

One of Hall's strengths is his ability to contribute in the passing game. His 78 receptions last season were more than any other running back. The Jets revamped their offensive line this offseason, opening up more running lanes on the ground. Expect Hall to have his best season yet lined up in the backfield next to Rodgers in 2024.

8 Trey McBride - Arizona Cardinals

McBride will be heavily targeted in the Cardinals air attack

Trey McBride sprung onto the scene last year for the Arizona Cardinals after catching 81 passes for 825 yards and three touchdowns. The 24-year-old tight end out of Colorado State is expected to continue his upward trajectory, as his numbers increased dramatically last season after Kyler Murray returned from injury in week 10.

McBride was the top target in Arizona's passing game last season, and it wasn't particularly close. Defenses will have a more difficult time containing McBride after the Cardinals invested the fourth overall pick on highly touted prospect, Marvin Harrison Jr. .

The new pass-catching duo of McBride and Harrison will give the organization two franchise cornerstone players around which to construct their offense. Expect McBride to put up massive numbers this season with a healthy Murray under center.

9 Christian Gonzalez - New England Patriots

Gonzalez played at a high level before suffering a season-ending injury

Getty Images

Bill Belichick struggled mightily during the draft process throughout his last few seasons with the New England Patriots . One player that he did, in fact, hit on was Christian Gonzalez , who was thriving before suffering a season-ending injury in week 4.

Gonzalez showed flashes of being great during his four games last season after recording an interception, a sack, and four pass deflections. Gonzalez has the ability to cut the field in half for opposing quarterbacks and has the talent to become an all-pro level player for the foreseeable future.

The Patriots defense is expected to be solid this season under new head coach Jerod Mayo, who will place an emphasis on building the unit around Gonzalez. Keep an eye on Gonzalez to throw his name into the conversation with the best corners in football.

10 DeMarvion Overshown - Dallas Cowboys

The second-year linebacker has a chance to excel in Zimmers scheme

DeMarvion Overshown is a name that might sound unfamiliar, but will be known soon after the season starts. Prior to the 2023 season, the Cowboys' linebacker showed flashes of becoming an immediate impact player before suffering a season-ending ACL tear during a preseason game. He recently spoke to reporters about what it is like playing for defensive coordinator Mike Zimmer. (via Jon Machota)

Just do what he says and you’re gonna be all right. He breaks it down. It’s simple. He corrects you on stuff that you already know. It’s really easy to thrive in his defense with the type of coach he is. He likes everything done a certain way. There’s no gray area. It’s a black and white area. You do what he says, and you're gonna be perfect.

Overshown will thrive in Zimmer's new defensive scheme, which tends to place a larger emphasis on size and physicality on the front seven. This plays in Overshown's favor, as the 24-year-old linebacker measures 6'2" and 220 lbs. Expect Overshown to quickly emerge as one of the best linebackers in the NFC this season.

All statistics courtesy of Pro-Football Reference and all contract information courtesy of Spotrac unless otherwise stated.