Highlights The NFL is one step closer to having players participate in the Olympics, but financial protection remains a significant challenge.

There is enthusiasm among NFL players for flag football at the 2028 Olympics, but existing flag football players oppose NFL stars joining.

Potential Team USA players for 2028 Olympics includes NFL stars like Mahomes and Hill.

There have been rumblings that NFL players may get a chance to participate in the next Summer Olympics, when flag football is added to the list of events, and the league has now confirmed that's one step closer to happening.

NFL executive V.P. Jeff Miller told the media in a conference call that talks are going on between the NFL and NFLPA as we speak.

The amount of enthusiasm that we’ve seen among our players or more broadly for flag football in ’28 . . . has been remarkable... Conversations are continuing to go on with the [NFL] Players Association, with players themselves . . . but obviously the hope would be that players who want to participate in the Olympics and represent their country have that opportunity to do so. . . . It is something that we’re working on actively.

One significant challenge of course, will be protecting players financially, in case they should suffer an injury at the games, among others.

The NFL Has a Massive Opportunity to Showcase Their Brand

Players will need some assurances if they choose to participate in the Olympics.

From what the league has shared, the players association has been very enthusiastic about the idea of participating in flag football at the 2028 games in Los Angeles. The International Federation of American Flag Football is also very bullish on the idea of NFL players participating in the games.

However, in order for players to participate in the games, they'll want to mitigate the risk of missing time in the NFL season, and if they do, to have some financial protection.

The league allows teams to place players on a non-football injury list for injuries that occur away from NFL-related activities.

That list allows teams not to pay players for the time they miss.

Given that the Olympics would technically be a 'non-football' related activity, the league will have to offer players protection.

Players will also need to miss part of training camp in order to attend the games, which will run from July 14-30 in 2028.

It's important to note that there are players who play flag football professionally year after year, and they obviously will have something to say on the idea that NFL players will now make up Team USA.

Darnell Doucette, the current quarterback of the U.S. flag football team, recently told the Guardian it was 'disrespectful' to assume that NFL players would just waltz in and take every roster spot away from every-day flag football players.

I think it’s disrespectful that they just automatically assume that they’re able to just join the Olympic team because of the person that they are — they didn’t help grow this game to get to the Olympics. Give the guys who helped this game get to where it’s at their respect.

Doucette makes a very valid point, but as fans, we can't help but wonder what it would look like to see the best players in the world on the international stage.

If we're taking physicality and tackling out of the equation, we'll be looking for elusiveness, speed and great hands.

Assuming that we will see five players per side at the 2028 games, our attention turns to who would make up the best possible roster for team USA.

It's worth noting that in flag football, centers can then become eligible receivers, so we're opting for a sure-handed receiver here, without the speed necessarily.

Team USA's Projected Starting Roster Offense Position Defense Position Patrick Mahomes QB Micah Parsons LB Tyreek Hill WR Sauce Gardner CB Justin Jefferson WR Trent McDuffie CB Christian McCaffrey RB Kyle Hamilton S CeeDee Lamb C Antoine Winfield Jr. S

In building a potential Team USA, we're prioritizing raw talent, rather than the X-factors you'd look for in a contact football game.

Speed will be of the utmost importance and whoever the U.S. sends to the games in 2028 will have to either create separation from defenders or blanket cover opposing offenses.

Which starting 10 would you send to the Olympics in 2028? Let us know in the comments below!