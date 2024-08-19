Highlights Brandon Marshall holds the NFL record for the most receptions in a single game, recording 21 for the Denver Broncos against the Indianapolis Colts in 2009.

Terrell Owens is the only other player with 20 catches in a game, hitting the mark for the San Francisco 49ers in 2000.

Four players have caught exactly 18 passes in a game, the most recent being Keenan Allen for the LA Chargers in 2023.

Brandon Marshall played for six different teams during his 13-year NFL career. The wide receiver out of Central Florida was a fourth-round pick of the Denver Broncos in 2006 and put up some big numbers in his four seasons in the Mile High City.

Marshall had two games with 18 catches or more during his run in Denver and his 21 receptions in a 2009 game against the Indianapolis Colts are an NFL record. And his 18 receptions in 2008 against the now- Los Angeles Chargers are tied for the third-most.

Here is a closer look at the NFL players with the most catches in a single game.

1 Brandon Marshall (21)

Brandon Marshall caught 21 of Kyle Orton's 29 completions for the Denver Broncos during a game in 2009

Andy Lyons/Getty Images

On December 13, 2009, Denver Broncos quarterback Kyle Orton completed 29 passes in a 28-16 loss to the Indianapolis Colts. An NFL record 21 of those passes were caught by Brandon Marshall, thus breaking the previous mark of 20, which we'll get to in just a moment.

Marshall was targeted 28 times in the game and caught 21 passes for 200 yards, while Orton finished with 277 passing yards and two touchdown passes. Both of those TD scores went to Marshall, but the Broncos fell to 8-5 on the year, while the Colts stayed undefeated at 13-0.

Marshall finished the year with 101 receptions, marking the third straight season in which he recorded 100 or more. He ultimately played 13 years in the NFL and finished with 970 catches for 12,351 yards.

2 Terrell Owens (20)

Terrell Owens hit the 20-catch mark during a shutout win over the Chicago Bears in 2000

Jed Jacobsohn /Allsport

Before Marshall, Terrell Owens held the record for most receptions in a game, amassing 20 in a game for the San Francisco 49ers against the Chicago Bears on December 17, 2000. He finished the day with 283 yards and a touchdown in San Francisco's 17-0 victory.

Owens and Niners quarterback Jeff Garcia put on quite an offensive show. Garcia completed 36 of his 44 passes for 402 yards and tossed two touchdown passes. Owens was targeted 22 times that day, while Garcia also completed seven of 10 passes to Jerry Rice in the shutout victory.

Owens finished the season with 97 catches for 1,451 yards. It was the first of his six Pro Bowl seasons and also the first year in which he was named a First-Team All-Pro.

3 Tom Fears (18)

LA Rams end Tom Fears led the league in receptions for the first three years of his career

Vic Stein /Getty Images

In 1950, Los Angeles Rams end Tom Fears finished with a career-high 84 receptions, leading the league in catches for the third straight season. Fears' total was aided by an 18-catch game against the Green Bay Packers on December 3.

Fears' 18 catches went for 189 yards and two touchdowns as the Rams cruised to a 51-14 victory. LA used two quarterbacks — Norm Van Brocklin and Bob Waterfield — who combined to throw for 351 yards and five touchdown passes in the rout.

Fears led the league in receptions with 51 as a rookie in 1948 and again in his second season with 77. But after his big season in 1950, when he was named a First-Team All-Pro, he never had more than 48 catches in any of his final six seasons. He ultimately finished his career with 400 catches for 5,397 yards.

4 Brandon Marshall (18)

Brandon Marshall hauled in 18 catches during a shootout victory over the San Diego Chargers in 2008

Byron Hetzler-USA TODAY Sports

Before Marshall set the NFL record for catches in a season with 21 in 2009, he hauled in 18 passes during a game against the San Diego Chargers on September 14, 2008.

Quarterbacks Jay Cutler and Philip Rivers slugged it out before Cutler and the Broncos pulled out a 39-38 victory. Cutler and Rivers combined for 727 passing yards that day and threw seven combined touchdowns. Marshall was responsible for one of those scores and went for 166 yards.

Marshall had 104 catches for 1,265 yards that season, earning the first of his six Pro Bowl selections. In Marshall's 13 NFL seasons, he had 100 or more catches six times.

5 Jason Witten (18)

Tight end Jason Witten finished with 18 receptions in a Dallas Cowboys loss to the New York Giants in 2012

Matthew Emmons-USA TODAY Sports

On October 28, 2012, the Dallas Cowboys had three players with 100-plus receiving yards and still couldn't get it done against the New York Giants . Dallas quarterback Tony Romo threw the ball 62 times, completing 36 passes, but was picked off four times in New York's 29-24 victory.

Cowboys tight end Jason Witten led the way with 18 catches for 167 yards. Miles Austin (133 yards) and Dez Bryant (110) also filled the stat sheet for Dallas, but it wasn't enough.

Witten finished the season with a career-high 110 receptions, marking the only time in his career that he finished a season with more than 100 catches. Nevertheless, he made the Pro Bowl 11 times in his 17-year NFL career.

6 Keenan Allen (18)

Keenan Allen had 18 catches for 215 yards in a 2023 victory over the Minnesota Vikings

Brad Rempel-USA TODAY Sports

Six-time Pro Bowler Keenan Allen has had five seasons of 100 or more catches. His best year came in 2023, when he notched a career-high 108 receptions.

Allen's biggest day of the season for the LA Chargers came on September 24, when he hauled in 18 passes from quarterback Justin Herbert in a 28-24 victory over the Minnesota Vikings . Allen finished with 215 yards, while Herbert was 40-for-47 for 405 yards and three touchdown passes.

Allen managed 108 catches despite missing four games and finished the season with 1,243 receiving yards and seven touchdown catches.

7 Clark Gaines (17)

Running back Clark Gaines had 17 of his 36 catches in 1980 during a game against the San Francisco 49ers

Focus on Sport/Getty Images

Clark Gaines isn't a name you'd expect to see on this list. A running back who played seven years in the NFL, the first five with the New York Jets , Gaines had nearly half of his season total of 36 catches during a game against the San Francisco 49ers on September 21, 1980.

Gaines caught 17 passes from quarterback Richard Todd during a 37-27 loss to the Niners that day. He finished with a game-high 160 receiving yards and led the Jets in rushing with 20 yards on five carries.

After five years with the Jets, Gaines then played two years with the Kansas City Chiefs and ended his career with 166 receptions.

8 Antonio Brown (17)

Antonio Brown finished with 17 catches for 284 yards in a wild win over the Oakland Raiders in 2015

Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Antonio Brown caught 17 passes from quarterback Ben Roethlisberger during a wild 38-35 victory over the now- Las Vegas Raiders on November 8, 2015, finishing the game with 284 receiving yards.

During his nine seasons with the Pittsburgh Steelers , Brown was no stranger to putting up some serious numbers. He had seven 1,000-yard campaigns and went six straight years with 100 catches or more. He led the NFL in receptions in 2014 and 2015.

Brown was a seven-time Pro Bowler with the Steelers and was named a First-Team All-Pro in four consecutive seasons. He finished his career with the Steelers with 837 catches and racked up 11,207 receiving yards.

9 8 Players Tied With 16

Keenan Allen and Antonio Brown also had 16-catch games in their careers

Robert Hanashiro-USA TODAY Sports

Keenan Allen and Antonio Brown also had games where they finished with 16 catches, tying six others for the ninth-highest single-game total.

Against the New York Jets on November 22, 2020, Allen hauled in 16 catches for 145 yards and a touchdown. Brown snagged his 16 against the Denver Broncos on December 20, 2015, going for 189 yards and a pair of touchdowns.

Jerry Rice, the NFL's all-time leading receiver, also had 16 catches for the San Francisco 49ers against the LA Rams during their Super Bowl-winning campaign in 1994. Rice finished that particular game with 165 receiving yards and hauled in three touchdown passes.

A pair of New England Patriots wide receivers — Wes Welker and Troy Brown — also finished with 16 catches in a game, as did Michael Thomas of the New Orleans Saints , Keenan McCardell of the Jacksonville Jaguars , and Sonny Randle of the now- Arizona Cardinals .

All stats courtesy of Pro Football Reference unless stated otherwise.