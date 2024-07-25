Highlights Ernie Nevers not only scored six touchdowns for the Cardinals in a 1929 win over the Bears, but he also kicked four extra points.

Alvin Kamara tied Nevers' NFL record for the most rushing touchdowns in a game with six for the Saints on Christmas Day in 2020.

Only four other players besides Nevers and Kamara have reached five rushing scores in a single game.

On Christmas Day 2020, New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara did something that no other NFL player had done in 91 years, rushing for six touchdowns in a single game.

Kamara's six scores helped give the Saints a 52-33 victory over the Minnesota Vikings. It also brought up the name Ernie Nevers, who was the only other player to ever score six rushing TDs in an NFL game. He accomplished the feat in 1929 and accounted for all 40 of his team's points in a victory over the Chicago Bears, kicking four extra points as well.

Nevers and Kamara aren't the only two players to score six touchdowns in a game, but they are the only two with six rushing scores in a single contest.

Here is a list of the only players in history to score five or more times on the ground in a game.

1 Ernie Nevers (6)

Ernie Nevers scored all 40 of his team's points in a win over the Chicago Bears in 1929

A four-sport star at Stanford, Ernie Nevers dabbled in both professional baseball and pro football. As a pitcher for the St. Louis Browns, he once gave up two homers in a game to Babe Ruth.

In 1929, with his baseball career behind him, Nevers played fullback for the Chicago Cardinals. On November 28, 1929, Nevers scored all 40 points for his team in a 40-6 victory over the rival Chicago Bears. He ran for a league-record six touchdowns, a mark that stood on its own for more than nine decades, and booted four extra points in the victory.

Nevers scored three touchdowns in each half, and it was the second time in less than a week that he accounted for all of his team's points. On November 24, Nevers scored three touchdowns and booted an extra point in a 19-0 win over the Dayton Triangles.

2 Alvin Kamara (6)

Alvin Kamara rushed for six touchdowns in a Christmas Day game, tying a 91-year-old mark

On Friday, December 25, 2020, New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara tied Nevers' 91-year-old mark for most rushing touchdowns in a game, finding the end zone six times via the ground game in a 52-33 victory over the Minnesota Vikings.

Kamara scored three touchdowns in each half and finished the game with 155 yards on 22 carries. When it was all said and done, the 2017 Offensive Rookie of the Year was happier with the victory than the personal milestone.

“It just feels good to have one of those days, just for the team,” Kamara said, per ESPN. “I’m not focused on personal goals and yards and stuff like that. As long as the team has success, then personal success will come.”

Kamara finished the season with a career-high 16 rushing touchdowns and made the Pro Bowl for the fourth consecutive time.

3 Jim Brown (5)

Cleveland Browns running back Jim Brown scored all of his team's five touchdowns in a victory over the Baltimore Colts in 1959

Jim Brown did it all for the Cleveland Browns against the Baltimore Colts on November 1, 1959. The third-year running back out of Syracuse accounted for all of Cleveland's touchdowns by running for five scores in a 38-31 victory.

Brown began his big day with a 70-yard touchdown run early in the second quarter to snap a 3-3 tie. He then scored on runs of 17, 3, 1, and 1 yards to help the Browns pull out the victory and improve to 4-2. He finished the game with 178 rushing yards on 32 carries.

Brown's performance overshadowed an outstanding performance by Baltimore quarterback Johnny Unitas, who completed 23 of 41 passes for 397 yards and four touchdowns.

Brown led the NFL that year with 14 touchdowns and 1,329 rushing yards. He was named a First-Team All-Pro for the third straight season and finished third in the MVP voting.

4 Cookie Gilchrist (5)

Cookie Gilchrist found the end zone five times on the ground in a convincing win over the New York Jets

Cookie Gilchrist, who spent a short time with the Cleveland Browns in 1954 but never appeared in a game, played pro football in Canada for several years before joining the AFL's Buffalo Bills in 1962.

As a 27-year-old rookie, the Pennsylvania native rushed for a league-high 1,096 yards and finished with a league-best 13 rushing touchdowns, earning AFL MVP honors.

The following season, during a game against the New York Jets on December 8, 1963, Gilchrist ran for five touchdowns, including three straight to start the second half, as the Bills broke the game open to improve to 6-6-1.

Gilchrist opened the game's scoring with a 4-yard rush and then added a 1-yard score in the second quarter that helped give the Bills a 17-7 lead. Buffalo held a 24-7 halftime lead before Gilchrist ran for touchdown runs of 1, 19, and 6 yards to swell the lead to 45-7. The Bills went on to post a 45-14 victory.

Gilchrist led the league in touchdown runs in each of his first four AFL seasons. He ultimately played six seasons, adding stints with the Denver Broncos and Miami Dolphins, and finished his career with 37 touchdown runs.

5 James Stewart (5)

James Stewart opened the game with three straight rushing touchdowns in a 1997 win over the Philadelphia Eagles

James Stewart certainly made the most of his touches during a game against the Philadelphia Eagles on Oct. 12, 1997. The third-year Jacksonville Jaguars running back had five of his 15 carries go for touchdowns in a 38-21 victory.

Stewart recorded the game's first three touchdowns, scoring on runs of 7, 8, and 2 yards to give the Jags a 21-0 lead in the opening quarter. After Philadelphia's Irving Fryar caught a 34-yard touchdown pass from Ty Detmer, Stewart accounted for the first two scores of the second half, both via 1-yard runs, to build Jacksonville's lead to 35-7.

Stewart had 102 rushing yards on his 15 carries and scored five of his eight touchdowns that season in that game alone. He ended the year with 555 yards. Stewart played five years with the Jaguars before capping his eight-year career by playing three seasons with the Detroit Lions.

6 Clinton Portis (5)

Clinton Portis scored five rushing touchdowns and ran for 218 yards in a victory over the Kansas City Chiefs during the 2003 season

Clinton Portis rushed for more than 1,500 yards in three of his first four seasons in the NFL. A second-round pick in the 2002 NFL Draft by the Denver Broncos, Portis had himself quite a day on December 7, 2003, in a game against the Kansas City Chiefs.

The second-year back ran for five touchdowns and racked up 218 yards on 22 carries in a 45-27 victory. Portis had a pair of rushing touchdowns that went for 50 or more yards in the second half, and his 59-yarder with 2:42 left in the third quarter gave the Broncos a 31-21 lead. His 53-yard run with 7:58 left to play extended Denver's lead to 45-21.

Portis finished the season with a career-high 1,591 rushing yards and 14 scores on the ground.

Clinton Portis finished the season with a career-high 1,591 rushing yards and 14 scores on the ground.