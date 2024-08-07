Highlights LaDainian Tomlinson set the NFL record with 28 rushing touchdowns for the San Diego Chargers during the 2006 season.

Priest Holmes had 48 touchdown runs for the Kansas City Chiefs in a two-year period, including 27 in 2003.

Emmitt Smith had two seasons in which he rushed for more than 20 touchdowns for the Dallas Cowboys.

For a short stretch in his career, Kansas City Chiefs running back Priest Holmes was arguably the premier rusher in the NFL, accounting for 48 rushing touchdowns in a two-year period, including a career-best 27 in 2003.

Holmes' career-high, while an NFL record at the time, only held for a short while, as LaDainian Tomlinson found the end zone 28 times on the ground for the San Diego Chargers in 2006.

That mark has held up in the years since, and Tomlinson kicks off the list of 10 players with the most rushing touchdowns in a single season.

1 LaDainian Tomlinson (28)

LaDainian Tomlinson did it all for the San Diego Chargers in 2006

In 2006, San Diego Chargers running back LaDainian Tomlinson put together what could arguably be the best season ever by an NFL running back.

Not only did the versatile Tomlinson lead the league in rushing yards with 1,815 and set an NFL record for the most rushing touchdowns in a season with 28, but he also caught 56 passes for 508 yards and three touchdowns, also giving him the record for the most total touchdowns in a single campaign. And that doesn't even include the two touchdown passes he threw.

Tomlinson's numbers were good enough to earn him both NFL MVP and Offensive Player of the Year honors. It was the first of two straight seasons that LT led the league in rushing yardage and touchdowns. In 2007, he finished with 1,474 rushing yards and scored 15 times on the ground.

A four-touchdown game against the San Francisco 49ers highlighted Tomlinson's 2006 season. He also had a stretch of eight straight games in which he scored at least two rushing touchdowns and had 100 or more yards rushing.

2 Priest Holmes (27)

Priest Holmes showed why he was one of the best running backs in the league with 27 rushing TDs in 2003

There was a three-year stretch in the NFL when Priest Holmes was arguably the best running back in the NFL.

In 2003, Holmes' second year of that run, the Kansas City Chiefs running back rushed for 1,420 yards and led the NFL with 27 touchdown runs. Holmes also had career-highs in receptions (74) and receiving yards (690). He finished fifth in the MVP voting and was fourth in the Offensive Player of the Year race.

In 2002, Holmes rushed for a career-best 1,615 yards and led the league with 21 rushing touchdowns, again winning Offensive Player of the Year. The previous season, he led the NFL with 1,555 rushing yards. Holmes was a First-Team All-Pro all three seasons.

3 Shaun Alexander (27)

Shaun Alexander always had a nose for the end zone with the Seattle Seahawks

From 2001 to 2005, Shaun Alexander was a touchdown machine for the Seattle Seahawks, running for 87 of his 100 career touchdowns on the ground during that stretch.

Alexander never had less than 14 touchdowns in any season during this run. During the 2001 season, his 14 rushing scores led the NFL. In 2005, he nearly doubled that output, rushing for a league-best and a career-high 27 touchdowns. He also led the league with 1,880 rushing yards and won NFL MVP.

Alexander was a three-time Pro Bowler, earning the honor from 2003 to 2005. He played the first eight of his nine NFL seasons in Seattle before playing his final year with the team now known as the Washington Commanders.

4 Emmitt Smith (25)

Dallas Cowboys star Emmitt Smith had 20 or more touchdowns in a season twice in his Hall of Fame career

Emmitt Smith, the NFL's all-time leading rusher, led the league in rushing yards in four of his first six NFL seasons. He also was tops in rushing touchdowns three times during that span.

In 1995, Smith earned his sixth straight Pro Bowl selection for the Dallas Cowboys to begin his Hall of Fame career. He led the NFL with 25 rushing touchdowns while racking up a league-best and career-high 1,773 rushing yards. The former Florida Gator finished third in the MVP voting and was second in the Offensive Player of the Year race.

Smith remains the NFL's all-time leading rusher with 18,355 yards and finished his career with 164 rushing touchdowns, also the most in league history.

5 John Riggins (24)

John Riggins lit it up on the ground during the latter part of his Hall of Fame career

John Riggins got much better with age.

Riggins began his Hall of Fame career with the New York Jets after they selected him with the sixth overall pick in the 1971 NFL Draft. The running back out of Kansas played the first five seasons of his career with the Jets, earning a Pro Bowl nod in his final season with the team.

Riggins signed with Washington as a free agent in 1976 and played nine seasons with the team, cranking things up a notch in the final years of his career.

In 1983, Riggins was named a First-Team All-Pro after leading the NFL in rushing touchdowns with 24. He also racked up a career-high 1,347 rushing yards, one of five times he rushed for better than 1,000 yards in his career. He finished fourth in the MVP voting.

The following season, Riggins led the NFL in rushing touchdowns again, finishing with 14. He was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 1992.

6 Joe Morris (21)

Joe Morris capitalized on his time as a full-time starting RB with the New York Giants

Joe Morris showed exactly what he could do as a full-time starting running back when he got his chance.

After starting just eight games in the first three seasons of his NFL career, the New York Giants running back started all 16 games in 1985 and led the NFL with 21 rushing touchdowns. He also gained 1,336 yards on the ground and earned the first of his two straight Pro Bowl selections.

Morris showed the '85 campaign was no fluke. In 1986, Morris, at 5-foot-7, 195 pounds, started all 15 games he played and rushed for a career-high 1,516 yards and added 14 touchdowns on the ground. He finished fourth in the MVP voting.

Morris had three 1,000-yard rushing seasons and finished his career with 50 rushing touchdowns.

7 Emmitt Smith (21)

Emmitt Smith finished his illustrious career with 164 rushing touchdowns

One year before Smith's big explosion of 25 rushing touchdowns in 1995, he gave a glimpse of what was to come when he reached the end zone 21 times on the ground during the 1994 season. While his 21 TD runs were tops in the league, Smith saw his string of three straight seasons of leading the NFL in rushing come to an end, despite piling up 1,484 yards.

Smith reached the double-digit mark in rushing touchdowns in six of his first seven seasons. Oddly enough, the only time he failed to reach 10 was in 1993, when he finished with nine and was named NFL MVP. His 1,486 rushing yards led the league that year, however.

Smith ultimately played 15 years in the NFL, the first 13 with the Cowboys and the final two with the Arizona Cardinals.

8 Terry Allen (21)

Terry Allen overcame a devastating knee injury by rushing for 1,000 yards multiple times

Two seasons after being picked in the ninth round of the 1990 NFL Draft, Terry Allen showed plenty of promise as a running back for the Minnesota Vikings.

After rushing for 563 yards in 1991, the first season he saw any game action, the former Clemson star rushed for 1,201 yards and had 13 touchdowns on the ground in 1992. Allen, however, missed all the following season after tearing his ACL in the summer of 1993, but bounced back nicely with a 1,000-yard season in 1994.

Allen joined Washington in 1995 and continued his string of 1,000-yard seasons, rushing for 1,309 yards and 10 touchdowns in his first year with the team. In 1996, he led the NFL with 21 rushing touchdowns and racked up a career-high 1,353 rushing yards, earning Pro Bowl honors for the only time in his career.

Allen played for five teams in his 10-year career and rushed for 73 touchdowns.

9 Terrell Davis (21)

Terrell Davis led the NFL in rushing yards and touchdowns during the 1998 season

Terrell Davis opened his NFL career with four straight 1,000-yard seasons and went a step further in his fourth season, gaining 2,008 yards on the ground and racking up 21 rushing scores.

Davis' big season in 1998 earned him Offensive Player of the Year for the second time in three seasons, and he was also named the league's MVP. It was the second straight season in which Davis led the NFL in rushing touchdowns after finishing with 15 in 1997. His Denver Broncos went on to win the Super Bowl both years.

Davis finished his career with 60 rushing touchdowns and was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2017.

10 Priest Holmes (21)

Priest Holmes had 48 touchdown runs in a two-year stretch

As previously stated, Holmes had a three-year run where he may have been the best running back in the NFL. After leading the NFL in rushing in 2001 with 1,555 yards, he led the NFL in rushing touchdowns with 21 in 2002.

Holmes also racked up a career-best 1,615 rushing yards and was named the NFL's top offensive player. What's most impressive about Holmes' numbers that season is that he did it all in just 14 games.

Holmes also had 70 catches out of the backfield for 672 yards and finished fourth in the MVP voting.

All stats courtesy of Pro Football Reference unless stated otherwise.