Highlights Derrick Thomas owns the NFL record for the most sacks in a game, recording 7.0 for the Kansas City Chiefs against the Seattle Seahawks in 1990.

Thomas is also one of five to record 6.0 sacks in a single game, a group that also features Khalil Mack.

Only eight players in NFL history have recorded more than 5.0 sacks in a game.

Throughout the course of NFL history, football fans have witnessed plenty of incredible individual single-game performances by defensive players. One of the most exciting defensive plays, of course, is the sack, as fans get to see defenders use their athletic ability to move swiftly or roughly past an offensive lineman (or several) to take down the quarterback and ruin the play for the opposing offense.

Dating back to 1982, when sacks finally became an official stat, there have been some amazing single-game sack performances. Many of these performances won’t be remembered by some simply because of how long ago they occurred. But that doesn't change the fact that they happened.

Over the last 40-plus years, only seven players have recorded more than 5.0 sacks in a single NFL game, one of which did so twice. And that same player just happens to hold the all-time record.

1 Derrick Thomas (7.0)

Thomas set a new NFL record with 7.0 sacks against the Seahawks in a loss

Focus on Sport/Getty Images

On November 11, 1990, Kansas City Chiefs linebacker Derrick Thomas recorded the greatest single-game sack performance of all time, recording 7.0 against the Seattle Seahawks .

It was only Thomas' second season in the league, and while he'd put together a strong rookie year, he was unstoppable during his sophomore campaign, putting up 20.0 sacks to lead the NFL. Despite the historic performance, however, it wouldn't be enough, as the Chiefs took a 17-16 loss.

Thomas nearly had an eighth sack but just missed Seahawks quarterback Dave Kreig as he threw a ball down the field with only seconds remaining. Loss aside, Thomas had a performance most players only dream of, and after nearly three and a half decades, his record remains safe, if only by the slimmest of margins.

2 Fred Dean (6.0)

Dean recorded the first official six-sack game in NFL history

Focus on Sport/Getty Images

In his ninth NFL season and his third with the San Francisco 49ers , Fred Dean had the game of his life against the New Orleans Saints on November 13, 1983, when he tied the then-single-game record with 6.0 sacks in an easy 27-0 win.

Dean finished the season with 17.5 sacks to his credit, besting the (unofficial) career-high of 14.5 he'd recorded in 1978 as a member of the San Diego Chargers and finished eighth in the Defensive Player of the Year voting.

It's a game and a performance that is rarely remembered because of how long ago it was, but nonetheless, it's one that will always be in the history books as the first official six-sack game.

3 Derrick Thomas (6.0)

Thomas threatened his own NFL record eight years after setting it

RVR Photos-USA TODAY Sports

Just short of eight years following his record-setting performance against Seattle, Derrick Thomas threatened his own mark. In this instance, it was the first game of the Chiefs' 1998 season and the 10th-year veteran let everyone in the league know he was still a force to be reckoned with.

Facing the rival Los Angeles Raiders, Thomas totaled 6.0 sacks while the rest of the Kansas City defense added four more to really twist the screws in a 28-8 victory. In addition to his sacks, Thomas also recorded a forced fumble, caused a safety, and accounted for nine total tackles.

The Chiefs defense didn't let up a single touchdown in the dominant win, as the defense forced seven fumbles on the Raiders, recovering five of them. It was an all-around dominant game for Thomas and his entire defensive unit.

4 Osi Umenyiora (6.0)

Umenyiora recorded nearly half of his 2007 sack total in a win over the Eagles

Nick Laham/Getty Images

The New York Giants had the best pass rush in football in 2007, posting 53 sacks on the season, six more than any other team, that team being their opponent in Super Bowl 42, the undefeated New England Patriots .

Osi Umenyiora led the Giants with 13.0 on the season, Justin Tuck had 10.0, and Michael Strahan notched nine. A large chunk of that production came in one game against the rival Philadelphia Eagles on September 30, 2007.

Philly QB Donovan McNabb couldn't get a second to himself in New York's 16-3 win, as the Giants swarmed for a dozen sacks, six of which came from Umenyiora, who had a career night.

The pass rush that stifled McNabb on that September night is the same one that ruined Tom Brady 's perfect season in the aforementioned Super Bowl.

5 Adrian Clayborn (6.0)

Clayborn took advantage of a key Cowboys injury to set a new Falcons record

Todd Kirkland/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Adrian Clayborn set an Atlanta Falcons franchise record with 6.0 sacks in a 27-7 win against the Dallas Cowboys on November 12, 2017. Entering this game, the Iowa alum only had a pair of sacks on the season but unleashed something deep inside of him to put on a record-setting show.

With the Cowboys' All-Pro left tackle, Tyron Smith, on the shelf with an injury, Clayborn took full advantage of Chaz Green, who was yanked after giving up his fourth sack of Dak Prescott, at which point Clayborn continued to torment the Dallas offensive line.

Clayborn ultimately finished the season with a career-high 9.5 sacks, two more than the 7.5 he'd amassed as a rookie with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in 2011.

6 Khalil Mack (6.0)

Mack recorded six of his career-high 17.5 sacks in a win over the Chargers

Harry How/Getty Images

Khalil Mack set the Los Angeles Chargers ' single-game sack record with 6.0 in a 24-17 win against the rival Las Vegas Raiders on October 1, 2023. What made the performance even sweeter for Mack is that it came against the team that took him with the fifth overall pick in the 2014 NFL Draft.

With Jimmy Garoppolo injured, the Raiders started rookie quarterback Aidan O’Connell, which certainly contributed to Mack's success in the victory, as O'Connell stayed in the pocket longer than he should have on multiple occasions.

Mack hadn't yet recorded a sack in the first three games of the season, but he quickly made up for it here and ended the campaign with a career-high 17.0, two more than his previous best of 15.0 in his second season with the Raiders.

7 William Gay (5.5)

Gay was the first to officially record more than five sacks in a single game

George Gojkovich/Getty Images

Heading back to the '80s and the first full season in which sacks counted as an official stat (the '82 campaign was shortened by a strike), we find Detroit Lions defensive end William Gay, who accounted for 5.5 sacks in an 11-0 win against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on September 4, 1983.

Remember, this was back in a day when there were fewer penalties, so it's safe to say some of his hits were more brutal than the ones we're more familiar with today.

Not to mention the fact that Gay got his 5.5 sacks during an era when teams didn't throw the ball 50 times a game like they do today (the Bucs threw the ball 33 times that day), which means he was much more efficient with his pass rushes.

8 Aldon Smith (5.5)

Smith was an absolute menace for the 49ers in his first two NFL seasons

Ezra Shaw/Getty Images

In his second season with the San Francisco 49ers, Aldon Smith had a career game against the Chicago Bears in a 32-7 win on November 19, 2012. He racked up 5.5 sacks, which, at the time, gave him 15.0 sacks on the season, which led the NFL. This also gave him 28.5 career sacks in his first 26 games as an NFL player.

The hot start to Smith's career was very impressive, to say the least. His 5.5 sacks were also a Monday Night Football record which has yet to be matched.

The Mizzou product ultimately racked up 33.5 sacks in his first two seasons in the league, a record that stands to this day. Unfortunately, legal issues forced him out of the league early, turning Smith into one of the league's biggest "what-ifs" in recent memory.

For those wondering who's next on the list, there's an 11-way tie in the No. 9 spot, each of whom recorded 5.0 sacks in a game. The latest to join the group was Chandler Jones, who hit the number for the Arizona Cardinals in a 38-13 win over the Tennessee Titans on September 12, 2021.

All statistics courtesy of Pro Football Reference unless stated otherwise.