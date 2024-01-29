Highlights Four players hold the NFL record for most touchdowns in a game with six.

The first to set the mark, Chicago Cardinals fullback Ernie Nevers scored 40 total points, as he also kicked four extra points.

Legendary Chicago Bears running back Gale Sayers scored his six touchdowns in three different ways.

While perhaps not as glamorous or as well known as some single-game scoring records in other sports (everyone seemingly knows Wilt Chamberlain's 100-point game in the NBA), the NFL mark for the most touchdowns in a game is still quite impressive.

Since the inception of the NFL in 1920, there have been many four-touchdown games, more than 150 of them actually. The five-touchdown club is far smaller, with less than 20 players, but includes several all-time greats, most notably Jim Brown and Jerry Rice. But even five scores aren't enough to own the record.

As to who does own the NFL record for the most touchdowns in a game, that would be a foursome tied at the top with six. Here's a quick look at these four legendary performances.

Ernie Nevers, FB, Chicago Cardinals, vs. Chicago Bears, 11/28/29

Nevers scored all 40 points for the Cardinals in a win over the Bears

On Thanksgiving Day in 1929, the battle for Chicago took place as the Cardinals and Bears got it on at Comiskey Park. And the 8,000 fans in attendance witnessed a historic performance from Cardinals' fullback Ernie Nevers, who scored every single point for his team in a 40-6 victory.

Not only did Nevers, a five-time First-Team All-Pro who also played three seasons of Major League Baseball as a pitcher, score all six Cardinals touchdowns that day, but he also kicked four extra points. No player has ever reached his 40-point total since.

As NFL statistics are incomplete before 1932, it's unclear exactly how many yards or total touches he compiled that day, which is why we've chosen not to include his numbers from that afternoon. What is known is that all six of his scores came on the ground.

Unsurprisingly, Nevers sits atop our list of the most iconic NFL Thanksgiving performances of all time.

Dub Jones, HB, Cleveland Browns, vs. Chicago Bears, 11/25/51

Jones ran for four TDs and caught two TD passes for the Browns against the Bears

Tony Tomsic-USA TODAY Sports

Dub Jones (No. 40 in the picture above) played halfback, wingback, and defensive back during a 10-year pro career, eight of which were spent with the Cleveland Browns, who he helped to two AAFC championships in the late 1940s and three NFL titles in the early-to-mid 1950s.

On November 25, 1951, Jones tied the NFL record for the most touchdowns in a game, scoring six against the Chicago Bears, rushing for four and catching two from Otto Graham in a 42-21 victory at Cleveland Municipal Stadium.

After a scoreless first quarter, Jones gave the Browns a 7-0 lead with a two-yard TD run in the second and added another later in the quarter on a 34-yard pass from Graham, giving Cleveland a 14-point lead at the half.

Dub Jones 6-Touchdown Game Stats Rush Attempts 9 Rush Yards 116 Rush TD 4 Receptions 3 Receiving Yards 80 Receiving TD 2

Jones then found the end zone on a 21-yard run for the first score of the second half and continued to dominate with a 27-yard touchdown run later in the third to give the Browns a 28-7 lead heading into the final frame.

He then broke for a 43-yard touchdown run in the fourth and shortly after hauled in a 43-yard touchdown reception from Graham. Jones totaled 116 rushing yards on just nine carries and recorded 80 receiving yards on only three catches.

This one game accounted for half of Jones' touchdown total for the season. The 1951 campaign marked his lone All-Pro selection and the first of two consecutive selections to the Pro Bowl.

Gale Sayers, RB, Chicago Bears, vs. San Francisco 49ers, 12/12/65

The Kansas Comet went off for six scores against San Francisco as a rookie

Herb Weitman-USA TODAY Sports

Gale Sayers had plenty of great games for the Chicago Bears in 1965 en route to winning NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year, none greater than his December 12 performance against the San Francisco 49ers.

Sayers already had nine TD runs, five TD catches, and a kickoff return for a TD in the first 12 games of his NFL, and accounted for six of the Bears' nine touchdowns during this 61-20 drubbing at Wrigley Field, scoring four as a rusher, one as a receiver, and one as a punt returner in a well-rounded effort.

Gale Sayers 6-Touchdown Game Stats Rush Attempts 9 Rush Yards 113 Rush TD 4 Receptions 2 Receiving Yards 89 Receiving TD 1 Punt Returns 5 Punt Return Yards 134 Punt Return TD 1

Sayers got the scoring going with an 80-yard touchdown reception from Rudy Bukich to put the Bears up 6-0 and added a pair of rushing scores in the second quarter as Chicago took a 27-13 lead into halftime.

The Kansas Comet then scored on a 50-yard run and a one-yard run in the third quarter to extend the lead to 40-13. The Bears continued to pour it on in the fourth quarter, and Sayers finished his record-tying day with an 85-yard punt return touchdown.

Sayers scored 22 total touchdowns that season, which remains a rookie record to this day.

Alvin Kamara, RB, New Orleans Saints, vs. Minnesota Vikings, 12/25/20

Kamara lit up the Vikings on Christmas Day with six scores for the Saints

Chuck Cook-USA TODAY Sports

Fifty-five years and 13 days after Sayers' six-touchdown performance, Alvin Kamara matched the record for most touchdowns in a game as he accounted for six scores in the New Orleans Saints' Christmas Day victory over the Minnesota Vikings in 2020.

The Saints racked up 583 yards of offense in the 52-33 win that evening in front of a limited crowd of 3,000 people at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome. Drew Brees threw for 311 yards but failed to throw a touchdown pass as Kamara scored all six on the ground.

Alvin Kamara 6-Touchdown Game Stats Rush Attempts 22 Rush Yards 155 Rush TD 6

Kamara scored on the Saints’ first drive with a 40-yard run to the house, but his next five were all from seven yards or closer. He scored again in the opening quarter on a one-yard run, then again on a five-yarder just before halftime to give New Orleans a 24-14 lead.

Kamara added a fourth score with 4:38 remaining in the third quarter and a fifth with 12:01 left on the clock in the fourth. He tied the overall record with his sixth touchdown on a three-yard run with 1:50 remaining, also matching Nevers' record for the most rushing TDs in a single game.

All stats courtesy of Pro Football Reference unless stated otherwise.