Highlights Odell Thurman led the league in interceptions and forced fumbles, but a substance abuse suspension derailed his career.

RGIII's revolutionary rookie season led to injuries that hindered his playstyle and longevity.

Chris Borland made an impact his rookie season but retired due to head trauma concerns.

As an NFL newcomer, a productive rookie season is the best way to start one's pro tenure. When such a feat is accomplished, it usually ignites a long, successful career.

Unfortunately, every player's opening arc isn’t destined for a favorable ending. For every legend whose rookie season highlighted future greatness, other talents had their opening statements become the apex of their pro campaigns.

Below are 10 NFL players who peaked during their rookie seasons.

Related 10 NFL Rookies With the Most Rushing Yards in a Season In a 1983 NFL Draft known for its quarterbacks, it was running back Eric Dickerson who stole the show in his first season in the league.

1 Odell Thurman - Defensive Rookie of the Year Nominee (2005)

Thurman emerged as a second-round pick, but couldn't follow high expectations.

Credit: Brett Hansbauer-USA TODAY Sports

In arguably the golden age of middle linebacker play that featured the likes of Hall of Famers such as Chicago Bears’ Brian Urlacher and Miami Dolphins’ Zach Thomas, Bengals’ rookie Odell Thurman led the entire position in forced fumbles and interceptions during the 2005 season.

Odell Thurman's Rookie Stats Games Tackles (Comb) Forced Fumbles Interceptions Touchdowns 16 105 5 5 1

Despite being what some scouts deemed as undersized for the middle linebacker position, Thurman spearheaded a Cincinnati defense that led the league in takeaways (44) and helped the Bengals claim their first division title of the 21st century.

Fresh off of a third-place finish in Defensive Rookie of the Year Voting, Thurman missed the entire 2006 season for violating the league’s substance abuse policy. According to David Fleming of ESPN, the ruling was a four-game suspension for missing league sanctioned drug tests. The punishment then became a full season ban because of his involvement in an off-season drunk driving incident.

The linebacker’s request for reinstatement was denied in 2007 before Thurman was reinstated in April 2008 by the league. The Bengals would soon release their former rookie standout in the coming month.

Due to violating the league’s substance abuse policy for the third consecutive time, the NFL suspended Thurman indefinitely again in June 2008. At the age of 24, Thurman’s NFL career came to a permanent close.

2 Robert Griffin III - Offensive Rookie of the Year (2012)

Knee issues derailed a very promising career.

Off the heels of Cam Newton’s historic 2011 rookie campaign came RGIII’s revolutionary dual-threat opening season that resurrected the then-Washington Redskins.

Robert Griffin III's Rookie Stats Completion % Passing Yards Passing Touchdowns Rushing Yards Rushing Touchdowns 65 3,200 20 815 7

Griffin's efficient passing prowess led the charge for Washington’s new spread offense. Within the scheme, RGIII held the crown for yards per pass attempt (8.1). He, along with New England Patriots' Tom Brady, also boasted the lowest interception percentage of the season at 1.3%.

On the ground, the former Heisman Trophy Winner led the league in yards per rush attempt (6.8) and even beat out Cam Newton for the quarterback rushing title. His performance propelled Washington to its first division title of the decade and an Offensive Rookie of the Year honor.

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: RGIII totaled 27 touchdowns in his rookie season. He scored a combined 26 throughout the rest of his career.

However, RGIII’s play-style featured its injury side effects that caused his slender frame to quickly break down. A torn ACL and LCL in the 2013 Wild Card Game versus Seattle compromised his future mobility and began a bevy of nagging career injuries.

His following season performance showcased the night-and-day difference of his once dynamic ability the more he dropped back to pass.

Robert Griffin III's 2012 & 2013 PFF Grades Season Dropbacks Offensive Grade Passing Grade 2012 466 83.7 88.3 2013 530 65.9 66.5

RGIII eventually lost his starting job to fellow 2012 draft class quarterback Kirk Cousins prior to the beginning of the 2015 season, and he play another down for Washington. Between 2016 and 2020, RGIII only started in seven of the 19 games he played, finishing his career as a primary backup quarterback option.

3 Chris Borland - Early Riser at Linebacker in San Fran

Retired early due to head trauma concerns.

Credit: © Cary Edmondson-USA TODAY Sports

After new NFL Hall of Fame inductee Patrick Willis ended his final NFL season due to a nagging toe injury, Wisconsin rookie Chris Borland became an overnight sensation as the team’s mainstay inside linebacker.

Chris Borland's Rookie Stats Games Tackles (Comb) Tackles For Loss Interceptions Fumble Recovery 14 108 12 2 1

After gaining the full-time starting role by Week 7 of the 2014 season, Borland recorded five double-digit tackle performances in his first eight starts. He even registered a double-digit tackle and a multi-interception game during a Week 11 road victory against the Giants.

While Borland ended his 2014 season on injured reserve due to an ankle injury, he featured high defensive marks that regarded him as one of the best linebackers in football.

Chris Borland PFF Rookie Grades Defensive Grade Run-Defense Grade Defensive Stops 89.7 90.7 54

Despite finishing fourth in Defensive Rookie of the Year Voting, Borland opted to call it quits at just 24 years old due to head trauma concerns.

4 Ickey Woods - 1,000 Rushing Yards, 15 Touchdowns

Torn ACL in year two derailed a promising young career.

Credit: © RVR Photos-USA TODAY Sports

In the Bengals' 1988 season, in which they went to their second Super Bowl, their top-ranked offense leaned on a balanced attack highlighted by League MVP quarterback Boomer Esiason, Pro Bowl running back James Brooks and dynamic rookie fullback Ickey Woods.

Ickey Woods' Rookie Stats Carries Rushing Yards Rushing Touchdowns Yards Per Carry 203 1,066 15 5.3

Woods finished second in rushing touchdowns, led the league in yards per rush and recorded seven 100-yard rushing games during his inaugural season (including the playoffs). Despite not winning Offensive Rookie of the Year or making the Pro Bowl, Woods finished as a Second-Team All Pro.

He added 307 rushing yards in the playoffs on 72 carries, scoring three touchdowns.

During the team's 12-4 campaign, Woods created the "Ickey Shuffle", which showed Woods holding the ball upward and shuffling in the direction of where it was raised. The signature move led the league to penalize players for excessive celebration for the first time.

A career-changing injury in 1989 ensured that Woods' rookie season would be the highlight of his pro career. In a Week 2 matchup against the Pittsburgh Steelers, the rising star blew out his ACL on a routine tackle during the waning stages of a 41-10 victory.

After the incident, Woods would play just 19 games over the next two seasons and muster a combined 365 rushing yards and 10 touchdowns on 100 career carries.

Related NFL Rookies With the Most Rushing Touchdowns in a Game Twelve players are tied for the NFL record for the most rushing touchdowns in a game by a rookie.

5 Michael Clayton - Stepped Up Following Injury to Joey Galloway

Clayton soon began to experience injury problems of his own.

Credit: © Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

2004-2005 regular season stats via Pro Football Reference: 80 receptions on 122 targets, 1,193 receiving yards, 14.9 yards per reception, 7 touchdown receptions.

With veteran receiver Joey Galloway hobbled by a groin injury during the 2004 season, Michael Clayton stepped into Tampa Bay's WR1 role and thrived as a first-round selection.

Michael Clayton's Rookie Stats Catches Receiving Yards Touchdowns Yards Per Catch 80 1,193 15 14.9

He finished:

Top-20 in receptions

Top-15 in first down grabs (56),

Tied for the 10th-longest reception of the season (75).

Clayton also led all rookies in catches and receiving yards, completely rewriting the Buccaneers' rookie receiving record books.

Then, the injuries started piling up. A dislocated shoulder and turf toe led Clayton to sit out two games in 2005. He wasn't as effective when he did play, and finished with under 400 yards receiving, less than 35 catches and zero touchdown grabs.

Clayton put up similar production in 2006 before an MCL Sprain knocked him out the final weeks of the season. The last time Clayton ever came close to catching at least 40 passes for 500 yards was in 2008. That year was arguably Clayton's healthiest tenure since his rookie season, but he only started 9 of 15 games while hauling in 38 passes for 481 yards and one receiving touchdown.

Between 2005 and 2011, Clayton never had another 100-yard receiving outing and caught only three more touchdown tosses.

6 Steve Slaton - Texans' Single-Season Rushing Record

Dipped to under 500 yards in his second year.

© Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports

During four of the last seven games of his rookie campaign, Steve Slaton rushed for over 100 yards, and collected the franchise's all-time single-season rushing record. Slaton's speed, agility and quickness allowed him to thrive in Gary Kubiak's zone-run blocking scheme, paving the way for him to finish as the AFC's scrimmage yardage leader (1659).

Steve Slaton's Rookie Stats Carries Rushing Yards Rushing TD YPC Rec. Rec. Yards Rec TD 266 1,282 9 4.8 50 377 1

In an effort to become a better blocker and short-yardage runner, Slaton gained muscle ahead of the 2009 season. The change instead compromised his quickness and made him more injury-prone. His fumbling issues also intensified as he had the same number of fumbles as total touchdowns (7) in 2009.

Slaton's second-year campaign saw him rush for under 500 yards and gain just 39.7 rushing yards per game on 131 carries. The West Virginia standout saw his role evaporate with the Texans over the next couple of years before being waived from the team in 2011.

He played with the Miami Dolphins for just three games after being picked up from waivers in what would be his last NFL season.

Following his rookie campaign, Slaton never rushed for at least 500 yards or gained 1000 scrimmage yards in a season.

7 Dominic Rhodes - Stepped in for Injured Edgerrin James

Derailed by an injury in training camp in his second season.

Credit: John David Mercer-USA TODAY Sports

In a season where Indianapolis possessed the second-worst scoring defense and quarterback Peyton Manning threw the second-most interceptions, Dominic Rhodes was one of the few bright spots in the team's 6-10 campaign.

Dominic Rhodes' Rookie Stats Carries Rushing Yards Rushing TD YPC Rec. Rec. Yards 233 1,104 9 4.7 34 224

After Edgerrin James tore his ACL in Week 6 of the 2001 season, Rhodes became the full-time starter for the last 10 games. During that span, he rushed for over the century mark five times, including three 100-yard rushing games in his last four outings.

Rhodes set the all-time record for most rushing yards by an undrafted rookie and even finished top-10 in rushing first downs on the season (58). At year's end, Rhodes had the second least carries of any NFL player that achieved over 1,000 rushing yards.

Unfortunately for Rhodes, he was never able to continue his rookie year momentum. He tore his ACL while running for a sideline pass in practice before the season began in 2002 . In 2003, Rhodes returned only to be out-carried by a healthy Edgerrin James and second-year running back Ricky Williams.

Rhodes never came close to 200 carries or 1,000 rushing yards the rest of his career, as he continued to only collect reserve back duties. When he did start all 16 games in 2006, he saw less carries than rookie teammate Joseph Addai, who went for more scrimmage yards his first season (1,406) than Rhodes did in his (1,328).

8 Kevin Jones - Bright Spot For a Dismal Lions Team

Collected over 1,300 scrimmage yards in his rookie campaign.

Credit: © Tom Szczerbowski-USA TODAY Sports

For the 2004 Detroit Lions, Virginia Tech standout Kevin Jones was their best offensive player from a dismal 6-10 season. In his 14 starts, the 21-year-old back rushed for over 100 yards four times, had 1,313 scrimmage yards and ran for an eventual career-best 58 first downs.

Kevin Jones' Rookie Stats Carries Rushing Yards Rushing TD Yards Per Carry 241 1,133 5 4.7

Even though Jones served as the lead back for the rest of his Lions tenure, he never eclipsed 200 carries or 700 rushing yards ever again, due to injuries and a middling offense. He was able to collect 1,209 scrimmage yards in 2006 after catching a career-high 61 passes for 520 receiving yards.

Jones capped off his Lions tenure by tearing his ACL in the second-to-last game of the 2007 regular season. He was out of the league for good at the end of 2008 following a single season stint with the Bears.

9 Carnell "Cadillac" Williams - Offensive Rookie of the Year (2005)

Two significant injuries derailed a promising start to Williams' career.

Courtesy: © Bruce Kluckhohn-USA TODAY Sports

Cadillac Williams was the runaway winner for the Offensive Rookie of the Year in 2005 after serving as the second-most important player on the Bucs offense alongside wide receiver Joey Galloway.

Cadillac Williams' Rookie Stats Carries Rushing Yards Rushing TD Yards Per Carry 290 1,178 6 4.1

His highlights as a rookie included:

Averaging 88 rushing yards per game

Running for 59 first downs

Tied for the ninth-longest run in the NFL (71)

Rushed for over 100 yards six times

Injuries followed Williams at key points of his career that slowed his individual momentum. Two torn patellars in 2007 and 2008 constricted him to play a combined 10 games in two years.

In 2009, he had a slight career resurgence that saw him rush for the most yards (821) and touchdowns (4) since his rookie season while playing all 16 games for the first time in his career.

Unfortunately, the emergence of LeGarrette Blount spelled the end of Williams' time in Tampa by 2010. While he did have a couple of rushing seasons where he amassed between 700 and 800 yards since 2005, he never eclipsed his breakthrough rookie campaign.

10 Kiko Alonso - Led a Dominant Bills Defense

Alonso was never the same player following a trade to Philadelphia.

Credit: © Kevin Hoffman-USA TODAY Sports

In Kiko Alonso's lone season with the Buffalo Bills, he spearheaded a top-10 defense as a rookie. He finished top-three in total tackles, tied with Carolina's Luke Kuechly for interceptions by a middle linebacker and was arguably one of the game's best coverage linebackers registering a PFF coverage grade of 90.1 in 2013.

Kiko Alonso's Rookie Stats Tackles (Comb) Tackles For Loss Interceptions Fumble Recoveries 159 (87 solo) 11 4 2

Alonso's elite level defensive rookie season made him just miss out on Defensive Rookie of the Year, behind Kuechly.

Injuries eliminated the progress Alonso made when entering the league, and it began with an ACL tear during 2014 offseason training. The Bills then traded their second-round gem to the Eagles for Pro Bowl running back LeSean McCoy the following offseason.

Alonso served as a reserve inside linebacker for the team in his 2015 stint with the Eagles. He registered just 43 combined tackles, one pass defended and pne interception. He only played 11 games because of a partial tear to his repaired ACL.

Alonzo would regain his full-time starting duties with the Dolphins in 2016, but played three different linebacker positions for three consecutive seasons. Although he had multiple 100-plus tackle seasons in Miami, Alonzo never regained his level of impactful play from his rookie campaign.

Kiko Alonso's Miami Dolphins PFF Grades Season Total Snaps Defensive Grade Run Defense Grade Coverage Grade 2016 1106 61.3 64.9 62.5 2017 1007 49.1 63.0 38.6 2018 1004 47.7 61.0 41.9

Alono's last stop was with the New Orleans Saints in 2019.