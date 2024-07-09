Highlights Micah Parsons faces criticism from teammate Malik Hooker on a podcast.

Professional athletes hosting podcasts is becoming a trend, offering unique perspectives and insights.

Athletes have the right to use their platform for creative outlets and self-expression.

Dallas Cowboys fans should close their eyes. The Cowboys are facing more drama this offseason. Star edge rusher Micah Parsons has been on the receiving end of criticism throughout his career, mainly due to his podcast, The Edge.

This time, criticisms are coming from across the locker room as teammate Malik Hooker has called out a fellow Cowboy, ironically enough, on a podcast.

On former NFL wideout Keyshawn Johnson’s podcast All Facts No Brakes, Hooker offered this when asked about his thoughts on his teammate’s podcast:

I don’t have a problem with it. My advice for Micah would be, just make sure we’re all right, and being where your feet are. Because if we’re at work, and the run game’s terrible, but you’re doing a podcast every week and you know the run game is terrible, then what are you really caring about? Are you caring about the crowd that’s watching your podcast? Or are you caring about the success of our team and the Super Bowl that we’re trying to reach?

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: Micah Parsons is 8th in Cowboys franchise history in sacks (40.5).

Parsons responded to Hooker’s comments on Twitter, but the post was later deleted.

Just wish you said this to me but instead on some podcast! And you got my number family! @MalikHooker24 and you my locker mate! So you coulda said this any day! And you do realize I shoot the podcast on our off day! I why ain’t we talking about everyone preparations and focus.

With all the criticisms around athletes hosting podcasts, here is why players should not be ridiculed for hosting their own podcasts.

Professional Athletes Have Set a Trend of Podcasts

Many athletes have used their platform to host their own podcasts

Parsons isn’t the only star athlete that has faced criticism for hosting a podcast during the season, as Golden State Warriors star Draymond Green faced similar criticism for hosting his podcast, The Draymond Green Show.

The show faced some controversy around the time of Green’s suspension after a flurry of unnecessary fouls, resulting in ejections and his aforementioned indefinite suspension from the NBA last season.

Other professional athletes such as Paul George, Dale Earnhardt Jr. and even LeBron James have hosted podcasts during their respective sports seasons without facing the same criticisms, if any.

Travis Kelce of course, is another podcast host, as he hosts the New Heights Podcast with his brother, Jason Kelce. Last year, he spoke with Dan “Big Cat” Katz on Pardon My Take on the challenges of podcasting.

It’s the hardest job in the f---ing world to keep coming out with content that people want to hear. I jumped into the podcast game not knowing what the f*** it was even really about or how things were going to transpire. But obviously with the Super Bowl and everything, it’s just taken off.

Professional athletes have a platform few possess, and have the ability to use their platform to create a narrative and offer fans greater insight into the sport.

Players can offer a more unique perspective than that of traditional sports shows. It allows athletes to engage with fans and offer a more personality-driven experience as opposed to watching them shoot the basketball or sack the quarterback.

Players Should Not be Criticized for Hosting Podcasts

Athletes have the right to creative outlets in the media space

Athletes are starting their own podcasts to further promote their brand or express themselves creatively. With the trend of creating media content growing daily, athletes are arguably the most qualified people to discuss what goes on around their sport.

Many media personalities and sports analysts host talk shows or podcasts, and have been doing so for years. Opening this space to athletes offers a truly unique dynamic that allows our favorite players to display their creative abilities or analytical skills.

A lot of athletes move into analytical roles on television or radio and hosting their own shows during their careers allows them to prepare for a long-term occupation aside from the uncertainty of professional sports.

