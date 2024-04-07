Highlights Super Bowl-winning quarterbacks John Elway and Eli Manning both refused to play for the teams that took them in the NFL draft.

Rich Gannon refused to play for the Patriots, who didn't believe he was suited to be an NFL quarterback.

Bo Jackson felt betrayed by the Buccaneers, who took him No. 1 in 1986, and never suited up for Tampa Bay, opting to play baseball instead.

The transactions that occur during the NFL draft are typically one-sided. All 32 NFL teams are allowed to select whomever they see fit, and the players themselves have little autonomy in the matter. Playing in the NFL is a privilege, not a right, and most are eternally grateful just to get the opportunity to play the sport of football at the highest level.

That said, however, some players are more willing to suit up for their teams than others. While an infrequent practice, some draftees have refused to play for a franchise, either forcing a trade or playing another sport.

With that in mind, here's a look at the five best NFL players of all time who refused (or at least initially refused) to play for the team that drafted them.

1 John Elway, QB

Elway threatened to play baseball to avoid the Colts

Tony Tomsic-USA TODAY Sports

John Elway was the crown jewel of the 1983 NFL Draft.

The Stanford product was billed as one of the best quarterback prospects of all time, and the Baltimore Colts appeared to be primed to select him with the No. 1 overall pick. However, while the Colts were infatuated with Elway, the feeling wasn’t mutual.

To avoid suiting up for Baltimore, Elway announced that he would instead turn his attention to baseball to play for the New York Yankees, who'd selected him in the second round of the 1981 MLB Draft.

But Elway ultimately didn’t follow through on his promise, mostly because he didn’t need to. The Colts got the message loud and clear, and while they still took him with the top selection, they reluctantly traded him to the Denver Broncos for Chris Hinton, Mark Herrmann, and a first-round pick.

John Elway Career Stats & Accolades Pass Yards 51,475 Pass TD/INT 300/226 Rating 79.9 Pro Bowl 9 All-Pro 3 Super Bowl App/Wins 5/2

Although the Colts got a fair amount back, the return came nowhere close to matching the value Elway accumulated over the next 16 years in Denver, a career that resulted in two Super Bowl titles, a Super Bowl MVP award, three All-Pro selections, nine trips to the Pro Bowl, and an NFL MVP trophy.

The Colts, on the other hand, weren’t so fortunate. It wasn’t until the team drafted Peyton Manning with the top pick in 1998 that they put their quarterback woes to bed.

Ironically, Manning himself wound up in Denver years later after the Colts drafted Andrew Luck and added a fifth NFL MVP and a second Super Bowl ring to his already stellar resume. The Colts drafted Elway and Manning, easily two of the greatest quarterbacks of all time, yet the Broncos got three times as many championships out of them.

2 Jim Kelly, QB

Kelly spent several years in the USFL to avoid playing for the Bills

USA TODAY Sports

Whether Jim Kelly meets the criteria for this list is a debate in itself. Technically, he initially turned down the Buffalo Bills, who selected him 14th overall in that same famed 1983 draft.

He instead opted to sign with the Houston Gamblers of the all-new United States Football League (USFL). It wasn’t until the league folded in 1986 that Kelly, who never hid his disdain for cold weather, showed any interest in playing in Buffalo.

But with nowhere else to play football, Kelly was simply left without a choice: either suit up for the Bills, who still held his NFL rights, or don't suit up for anybody.

Jim Kelly Career Stats & Accolades Pass Yards 35,467 Pass TD/INT 237/175 Rating 84.4 Pro Bowl 5 All-Pro 2 Super Bowl App/Wins 4/0

In the years following the '83 draft, the Bills were the laughingstock of the league, going 2-14 in both 1984 and 1985. Kelly’s arrival, however, signified a new era of Buffalo Bills football.

But by 1988, Kelly had the Bills in the postseason and soon after led them to four consecutive Super Bowl appearances. In 11 seasons in Buffalo, he racked up more than 35,000 passing yards, threw 237 touchdown passes, and was a two-time All-Pro selection and a five-time Pro Bowler.

Although the Bills were never able to win the big one under Kelly, that doesn’t change the fact that he retired as the most successful quarterback in franchise history.

3 Eli Manning, QB

The future two-time Super Bowl MVP forced his way out of San Diego

Cary Edmondson-USA TODAY Sports

The most recent entry on this list, Eli Manning’s refusal to play for the San Diego Chargers has become a colloquialism in sports, as analysts and fans alike often speculate that top NFL draft prospects may “pull an Eli” to avoid playing for a particular team.

Going into the 2004 NFL Draft, the quarterback class was headlined by a three-headed monster: Peyton Manning, Philip Rivers, and Ben Roethlisberger. The Chargers preferred Manning and had a clear path to select him, as they owned the No. 1 overall pick.

The problem was that Manning, a two-time All-SEC selection at Ole Miss, didn’t want to play in San Diego. The Manning family attempted to remain professional, never explicitly stating their reasoning. Regardless of the specifics, Manning didn’t believe going to the Chargers was in his best interest.

Eli Manning Career Stats & Accolades Pass Yards 57,023 Pass TD/INT 366/244 Rating 84.1 Pro Bowl 4 All-Pro 0 Super Bowl App/Wins 2/2

As it went with Elway, San Diego still selected him but then promptly traded him to the New York Giants, with whom Manning spent 16 seasons and broke just about every passing record in franchise history.

The 2004 draft is a bit unique in that all three of the highly sought-after quarterbacks panned out. Manning and Roethlisberger both won a pair of Super Bowls. And Rivers, who spent almost the entirety of his career with the Chargers, put up huge numbers but never made an appearance in the Big Game.

4 Rich Gannon, QB

Gannon was traded shortly after he declined to change positions

MPS-USA TODAY Sports

If New England Patriots running back Rich Gannon sounds strange, you’re not alone. But in the 1987 NFL Draft, this was a possibility.

Gannon, who had a stellar career at the University of Delaware, was taken in the fourth round that year by the Patriots, who proposed changing his position. Running back, wide receiver, and defensive back were all on the table.

Some may have found this pitch flattering as it suggested Gannon was athletic enough to play these challenging positions. But he took it as an insult and seemingly felt that New England was telling him he wasn’t good enough to be an NFL quarterback, a proposition with which he vehemently disagreed.

After Gannon informed the Patriots of his desire to stay at quarterback, he was traded to the Minnesota Vikings.

It took him some time to find his footing in the league, serving mainly as a backup in his six seasons in Minnesota and four years with the Kansas City Chiefs. He also spent a season in Washington but missed the entire campaign with an injury.

Rich Gannon Career Stats & Accolades Pass Yards 28,742 Pass TD/INT 180/104 Rating 84.7 Pro Bowl 4 All-Pro 2 Super Bowl App/Wins 1/0

But things finally began to materialize once he joined the Oakland Raiders in 1999. Wearing silver and black, Gannon made four consecutive Pro Bowl appearances and was named NFL MVP in 2002, the same season in which he took the Raiders to the Super Bowl.

Some players enter the NFL with irrational confidence, turning down opportunities they believe are beneath them. Not being a blue-chip quarterback prospect, Gannon’s insistence on staying at the position was questioned.

As time went on, though, it became clear he made the right decision. It’s unlikely Gannon would’ve been a very successful pro had he changed positions and was rewarded for betting on himself.

5 Bo Jackson, RB

Jackson's decision to pursue multiple sports stemmed from his disdain for the Bucs' owner

RVR Photos-USA TODAY Sports

Bo Jackson was a multi-sport phenom at Auburn, starring in football, baseball, and track. Although Jackson won the 1985 Heisman Trophy, some NFL teams were concerned that his aspirations on the diamond would interfere with his football career.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers held the No. 1 overall pick in the 1986 NFL Draft, and their owner, Hugh Culverhouse, invited Jackson to visit Tampa Bay to take a look at the franchise's facilities. However, this seemingly innocuous trip may have been fueled by ulterior motives.

Culverhouse told Jackson that the visit was approved by the NCAA, which was essential for Bo to maintain his baseball eligibility. In reality, the NCAA had not permitted the trip and stripped Jackson of all remaining collegiate eligibility.

While many of the specifics of Jackson’s infamous visit have been kept under wraps, it’s easy to see why it caused him to sour on the Bucs, as he felt he'd been betrayed and set up. He vowed never to play for Tampa Bay, a promise he kept even after the Buccaneers selected him with the first overall pick.

Jackson was so set on never suiting up for Tampa Bay that he entered the MLB Draft that summer and was taken in the fourth round by the Kansas City Royals.

The following spring, the Los Angeles Raiders took Jackson in the seventh round of the '87 draft. Careful not to make the same mistake as Culverhouse, Raiders’ owner Al Davis promised Jackson a full-time salary and allowed him to miss games early in the year to finish up his baseball duties with the Royals.

Bo Jackson Career Stats & Accolades Rush Yards 2,782 Rush TD 16 Yards Per Carry 5.4 Receiving Yards 352 Receiving TD 2 Pro Bowl 1 All-Pro 0

All these decades later, it can be argued that Jackson’s decision both built and destroyed his legend. On one hand, Bo became the only athlete in history to be elected to a Pro Bowl and the MLB All-Star Game.

Conversely, Jackson playing two sports simultaneously may have contributed to his career ending prematurely. His legacy has become increasingly convoluted over the years, built on both fact and myth.

Bo Jackson is possibly the greatest overall athlete to ever play in the NFL, but he never reached his full potential.

All stats courtesy of Pro Football Reference unless stated otherwise.